By Josh Beckerman

Restaurant Brands International expects to reach at least 40,000 restaurants and $60 billion in systemwide sales by 2028.

The parent company of Burger King, Tim Hortons, Popeyes and Firehouse Subs now has more than $40 billion in systemwide sales and more than 30,000 restaurants.

The company said its "long-term investment horizon should result in compelling business performance and drive at least low double digit annual total shareholder returns over the next 5 years."

Write to Josh Beckerman at josh.beckerman@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

02-15-24 1500ET