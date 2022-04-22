Restaurant Brands International : Statement of Changes in Beneficial Ownership (Form 4)

(*) If the form is filed by more than one reporting person, see Instruction 5(b)(v).

(1) Each restricted share unit represents a contingent right to receive one common share.

(2) These restricted share units vest on December 31, 2022.

(3) These restricted share units vest on December 31, 2023.

(4) These restricted share units vest on December 31, 2024.

(5) The shares reported represent an award of performance based restricted share units ("2020 PBRSUs") granted to the Reporting Person. The 2020 PBRSUs have a performance period ending December 31, 2021 and will vest on February 21, 2025, which is the fifth anniversary of the grant date.

(6) These restricted share units vest in equal installments on December 31, 2021, December 31, 2022 and December 31, 2023.

(7) These restricted share units vest in equal installments on December 31, 2021, December 31, 2022, December 31, 2023 and December 31, 2024.

(8) The shares reported represent an award of performance based restricted share units ("2021 PBRSUs") granted to the Reporting Person. The 2021 PBRSUs will have a performance period beginning January 1, 2021 and ending December 31, 2023 and to the extent earned will vest on February 19, 2024. The number of common shares that will be earned at the end of the performance period is subject to increase or decrease based on the results of the performance condition.

(9) These restricted share units vest in equal installments on December 31, 2022, December 31, 2023, December 31, 2024 and December 31, 2025.