Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Restaurant Brands International Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    QSR   CA76131D1033

RESTAURANT BRANDS INTERNATIONAL INC.

(QSR)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04/22 04:00:02 pm EDT
57.89 USD   -4.36%
04/21RBC Trims Price Target on Restaurant Brands International to $70 From $71, Maintains Outperform Rating
MT
04/12Citigroup Downgrades Restaurant Brands International to Neutral From Buy; Price Target is $64
MT
04/12Burger King, the National Fish and Wildlife Foundation and Cargill Join Together to Help Conserve and Restore Grasslands and Wildlife Species Through Regenerative Agriculture Practices in the Southern Great Plains
BU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Restaurant Brands International : Statement of Changes in Beneficial Ownership (Form 4)

04/22/2022 | 05:09pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Ownership Submission
FORM 4
Check this box if no longer subject to Section 16, Form 4 or Form 5 obligations may continue. See Instruction 1(b).
UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION
Washington, D.C. 20549STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN BENEFICIAL OWNERSHIP OF SECURITIES Filed pursuant to Section 16(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 or Section 30(h) of the Investment Company Act of 1940
OMB APPROVAL
OMB Number:3235-0287Expires:January 31, 2005Estimated average burden hours per response...0.5
1. Name and Address of Reporting Person *
SCHWAN AXEL MR
2. Issuer Name and Ticker or Trading Symbol
Restaurant Brands International Inc. [QSR] 		5. Relationship of Reporting Person(s) to Issuer
(Check all applicable)
_____ Director _____ 10% Owner
_____ Officer (give title below) _____ Other (specify below)
Pres., Tim Hortons Americas /
(Last) (First) (Middle)
130 KING STREET WEST , SUITE 300
3. Date of Earliest Transaction (Month/Day/Year)
(Street)
TORONTO A6 M5X 1E1
4. If Amendment, Date Original Filed(Month/Day/Year)
 6. Individual or Join/Group Filing(Check Applicable Line)
_X_ Form filed by One Reporting Person
___ Form filed by More than One Reporting Person
(City) (State) (Zip)
Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned
1.Title of Security 2. Transaction Date (Month/Day/Year) 2A. Deemed Execution Date, if any (Month/Day/Year) 3. Transaction Code 4. Securities Acquired (A) or Disposed of (D) 5. Amount of Securities Beneficially Owned Following Reported Transaction(s) 6. Ownership Form: Direct (D) or Indirect (I) 7. Nature of Indirect Beneficial Ownership
Code V Amount (A) or (D) Price
Table II - Derivative Securities Beneficially Owned (e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)
(e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)
1. Title of Derivate Security 2. Conversion or Exercise Price of Derivative Security 3. Transaction Date (Month/Day/Year) 3A. Deemed Execution Date, if any (Month/Day/Year) 4. Transaction Code 5. Number of Derivative Securities Acquired (A) or Disposed of (D) 6. Date Exercisable and Expiration Date 7. Title and Amount of Securities Underlying Derivative Security 8. Price of Derivative Security 9. Number of derivative Securities Beneficially Owned Following Reported Transaction(s) 10. Ownership Form of Derivative Security: Direct (D) or Indirect (I) 11. Nature of Indirect Beneficial Ownership
Code V (A) (D) Date Exercisable Expriation Date Title Amount or Number of Shares
Reporting Owners
Reporting Owner Name / Address Relationships
Director 10% Owner Officer Other
SCHWAN AXEL MR
130 KING STREET WEST
SUITE 300
TORONTO, A6M5X 1E1

Pres., Tim Hortons Americas
Signatures
/s/ Michele Keusch, as Attorney-in-Fact for Axel Schwan 2022-04-22
**Signature of Reporting Person Date
Explanation of Responses:
(*) If the form is filed by more than one reporting person, see Instruction 5(b)(v).
(**) Intentional misstatements or omissions of facts constitute Federal Criminal Violations. See 18 U.S.C. 1001 and 15 U.S.C. 78ff(a).
(1) Each restricted share unit represents a contingent right to receive one common share.
(2) These restricted share units vest on December 31, 2022.
(3) These restricted share units vest on December 31, 2023.
(4) These restricted share units vest on December 31, 2024.
(5) The shares reported represent an award of performance based restricted share units ("2020 PBRSUs") granted to the Reporting Person. The 2020 PBRSUs have a performance period ending December 31, 2021 and will vest on February 21, 2025, which is the fifth anniversary of the grant date.
(6) These restricted share units vest in equal installments on December 31, 2021, December 31, 2022 and December 31, 2023.
(7) These restricted share units vest in equal installments on December 31, 2021, December 31, 2022, December 31, 2023 and December 31, 2024.
(8) The shares reported represent an award of performance based restricted share units ("2021 PBRSUs") granted to the Reporting Person. The 2021 PBRSUs will have a performance period beginning January 1, 2021 and ending December 31, 2023 and to the extent earned will vest on February 19, 2024. The number of common shares that will be earned at the end of the performance period is subject to increase or decrease based on the results of the performance condition.
(9) These restricted share units vest in equal installments on December 31, 2022, December 31, 2023, December 31, 2024 and December 31, 2025.
(10) The shares reported represent an award of performance based restricted share units ("2022 PBRSUs") granted to the Reporting Person. The 2022 PBRSUs will have a performance period beginning January 1, 2022 and ending December 31, 2024 and to the extent earned will vest on February 25, 2025. The number of common shares that will be earned at the end of the performance period is subject to increase or decrease based on the results of the performance condition.
Note: File three copies of this Form, one of which must be manually signed. If space is insufficient, See Instruction 6 for procedure.Potential persons who are to respond to the collection of information contained in this form are not required to respond unless the form displays a currently valid OMB number.

Disclaimer

Restaurant Brands International Inc. published this content on 22 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 April 2022 21:08:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about RESTAURANT BRANDS INTERNATIONAL INC.
04/21RBC Trims Price Target on Restaurant Brands International to $70 From $71, Maintains Ou..
MT
04/12Citigroup Downgrades Restaurant Brands International to Neutral From Buy; Price Target ..
MT
04/12Burger King, the National Fish and Wildlife Foundation and Cargill Join Together to Hel..
BU
04/06Restaurant Brands International Inc. to Report First Quarter 2022 Results and Host a Ti..
AQ
03/28Burger King Invites Everyone to Order Through Its App
BU
03/17Burger King Says Russia Franchisee "Refused" to Shutter Restaurants
MT
03/17Burger King says Russia operator 'refused' to shutter restaurants
RE
03/17Restaurant Brands says no legal clause to shut Burger King ops in Russia
RE
03/17RESTAURANT BRANDS INTERNATIONAL : Actions on Burger King Russia
PU
03/17Restaurant brands international - there are no legal clauses tha…
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on RESTAURANT BRANDS INTERNATIONAL INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 6 258 M - -
Net income 2022 1 306 M - -
Net Debt 2022 12 690 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 21,3x
Yield 2022 3,59%
Capitalization 18 742 M 18 742 M -
EV / Sales 2022 5,02x
EV / Sales 2023 4,74x
Nbr of Employees 5 700
Free-Float 98,5%
Chart RESTAURANT BRANDS INTERNATIONAL INC.
Duration : Period :
Restaurant Brands International Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends RESTAURANT BRANDS INTERNATIONAL INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 32
Last Close Price 60,53 $
Average target price 66,62 $
Spread / Average Target 10,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
José Eduardo Cil Chief Executive Officer
Matthew Dunnigan Chief Financial Officer
Alexandre Behring da Costa Co-Chairman
Daniel S. Schwartz Co-Chairman
Joshua Arthur Kobza Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
RESTAURANT BRANDS INTERNATIONAL INC.-0.25%18 742
MCDONALD'S CORPORATION-4.78%188 784
CHIPOTLE MEXICAN GRILL INC.-12.99%42 621
YUM BRANDS-9.48%35 864
YUM CHINA HOLDINGS, INC.-17.58%17 405
DOMINO'S PIZZA INC.-30.71%14 090