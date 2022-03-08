Restaurant Brands International : Statement on efforts to support Ukraine refugees

Statement on efforts to support Ukraine refugees

March 8, 2022 - We are watching the attack on Ukraine and its people with horror and are focusing our efforts in the region on contributing to the safety of Ukrainians seeking shelter and security for their families.

Burger King has committed $3M to immediately support Ukrainian refugees. This includes parent company, Restaurant Brands International (RBI) redirecting its profits from franchised operations in Russia to humanitarian efforts, starting with an immediate donation of $1M (USD) to the United Nations refugee agency, the UNHCR. In addition, Burger King franchisees in more than 25 countries in Europe are partnering with local NGOs to distribute $2M of free Whopper meal vouchers to Ukrainian refugees arriving in those countries to be redeemed in the next few weeks.

RBI is one of the world's largest quick service restaurant companies with over 29,000 restaurants in more than 100 countries, including roughly 800 fully franchised Burger King restaurants in Russia, managed by independent local operators.

About Restaurant Brands International Inc.

Restaurant Brands International Inc. ("RBI") is one of the world's largest quick service restaurant companies with approximately $35 billion in annual system-wide sales and over 29,000 restaurants in more than 100 countries. RBI owns four of the world's most prominent and iconic quick service restaurant brands - TIM HORTONS®, BURGER KING®, POPEYES®, and FIREHOUSE SUBS®. These independently operated brands have been serving their respective guests, franchisees and communities for decades. Through its Restaurant Brands for Good framework, RBI is improving sustainable outcomes related to its food, the planet, and people and communities.

Contacts

Investors: investor@rbi.com

Media: media@rbi.com