By Sabela Ojea

Restaurant Brands International said it is buying back shares worth up to $1 billion over the next two years.

The Canadian-American multinational fast food holding company said its board of directors approved the stock repurchase program following the expiration of its prior two-year authorization to buy back the same amount of common shares.

08-31-23 1736ET