    QSR   CA76131D1033

RESTAURANT BRANDS INTERNATIONAL INC.

(QSR)
Restaurant Brands International : to Participate in UBS Global Consumer and Retail Conference

03/04/2022 | 05:39pm EST
Restaurant Brands International Inc. to Participate in
UBS Global Consumer and Retail Conference

TORONTO - March 4, 2022 - Restaurant Brands International Inc. (TSX/NYSE: QSR, TSX: QSP) ("RBI") announced today that José Cil, Chief Executive Officer, and David Shear, President International, will participate in a fireside chat at the UBS Global Consumer and Retail Conference on March 9, 2022 at 8:00 am Eastern Time.

A live audio webcast will be available on the company's investor relations website (http://rbi.com/investors) and will be available for 30 days following the event.

About Restaurant Brands International Inc.

Restaurant Brands International Inc. ("RBI") is one of the world's largest quick service restaurant companies with approximately $35 billion in annual system-wide sales and over 29,000 restaurants in more than 100 countries. RBI owns four of the world's most prominent and iconic quick service restaurant brands - TIM HORTONS®, BURGER KING®, POPEYES®, and FIREHOUSE SUBS®. These independently operated brands have been serving their respective guests, franchisees and communities for decades. Through its Restaurant Brands for Good framework, RBI is improving sustainable outcomes related to its food, the planet, and people and communities.

Contacts

Investors: investor@rbi.com

Media: media@rbi.com

Disclaimer

Restaurant Brands International Inc. published this content on 04 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 6 252 M - -
Net income 2022 1 318 M - -
Net Debt 2022 12 461 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 19,3x
Yield 2022 3,96%
Capitalization 17 185 M 17 185 M -
EV / Sales 2022 4,74x
EV / Sales 2023 4,43x
Nbr of Employees 5 700
Free-Float 98,5%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 32
Last Close Price 55,21 $
Average target price 67,22 $
Spread / Average Target 21,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
José Eduardo Cil Chief Executive Officer
Matthew Dunnigan Chief Financial Officer
Alexandre Behring da Costa Co-Chairman
Daniel S. Schwartz Co-Chairman
Joshua Arthur Kobza Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
RESTAURANT BRANDS INTERNATIONAL INC.-9.01%17 095
MCDONALD'S CORPORATION-11.72%175 969
CHIPOTLE MEXICAN GRILL INC.-16.36%40 987
YUM BRANDS-12.14%34 591
YUM CHINA HOLDINGS, INC.4.53%22 173
DOMINO'S PIZZA INC.-28.65%14 511