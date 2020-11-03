Log in
Shareholder Alert: Robbins LLP Announces Restaurant Brands International Inc. (QSR) is Being Sued for Misleading Shareholders

11/03/2020 | 01:47pm EST

Shareholder rights law firm Robbins LLP announces that a purchaser of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE: QSR) filed a class action complaint against the Company for alleged violations of the Securities Act of 1933 pursuant to its secondary offerings in August and September 2019. Restaurant Brands' business consists of Tim Hortons, Burger King and Popeyes, each of which utilizes a similar franchised business model and product platform.

If you suffered a loss due to Restaurant Brands' misconduct, click here.

Restaurant Brands International (QSR) Misled Shareholders in Connection with its Secondary Offerings

According to the complaint, Restaurant Brands offered 24 million shares at $73.50 per share in its August offering, which gave the controlling stockholders $1.8 billion in proceeds and reduced their stake in the Company from 41% to 36%. In the September offering, the controlling stockholders sold more than 16 million shares at $75.10 each for another $1.3 billion in proceeds. The complaint alleges that the registration statements in support of the offerings were misleading. Specifically, they falsely represented the Company's growth potential, misleadingly touted the success of the Tims Rewards program, and failed to disclose that frequent data metrics showed the failure of the Tims Reward program in driving sustainable growth. To the contrary, the loyalty program was dragging sales and generated an unreasonable level of discounting that outweighed customer traffic. Thereafter, Restaurant Brands' 2019 Q3 & Q4 financial results revealed weaker than expected sales and that the loyalty program was not working as expected. Just over a year from the secondary offerings, the stock now trades at just $51.

If you purchased Restaurant Brands International pursuant to the Company's secondary offerings, you have legal options. Please contact Robbins LLP to discuss your shareholder rights.

Contact us to learn more:
Lauren Levi
(800) 350-6003
llevi@robbinsllp.com
Shareholder Information Form

Robbins LLP is a nationally recognized leader in shareholder rights law. To be notified if a class action against Restaurant Brands International settles or to receive free alerts about companies engaged in wrongdoing, sign up for Stock Watch today.

Attorney Advertising. Past results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

© Business Wire 2020

Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 4 980 M - -
Net income 2020 923 M - -
Net Debt 2020 11 045 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 26,4x
Yield 2020 4,02%
Capitalization 15 730 M 15 730 M -
EV / Sales 2020 5,38x
EV / Sales 2021 4,74x
Nbr of Employees 6 300
Free-Float 96,8%
Chart RESTAURANT BRANDS INTERNATIONAL INC.
Duration : Period :
Restaurant Brands International Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends RESTAURANT BRANDS INTERNATIONAL INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 29
Average target price 63,04 $
Last Close Price 51,76 $
Spread / Highest target 58,4%
Spread / Average Target 21,8%
Spread / Lowest Target 0,46%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
José Eduardo Cil Chief Executive Officer
Alexandre Behring da Costa Co-Chairman
Daniel S. Schwartz Co-Chairman
Joshua Arthur Kobza Chief Operating Officer
Matthew Dunnigan Chief Financial Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
RESTAURANT BRANDS INTERNATIONAL INC.-18.83%15 730
MCDONALD'S CORPORATION7.57%158 166
CHIPOTLE MEXICAN GRILL INC.41.98%33 256
YUM BRANDS-7.35%28 708
YUM CHINA HOLDINGS, INC.9.66%22 066
DOMINO'S PIZZA INC.28.00%14 795
