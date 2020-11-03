Shareholder Alert: Robbins LLP Announces Restaurant Brands International Inc. (QSR) is Being Sued for Misleading Shareholders

Shareholder rights law firm Robbins LLP announces that a purchaser of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE: QSR) filed a class action complaint against the Company for alleged violations of the Securities Act of 1933 pursuant to its secondary offerings in August and September 2019. Restaurant Brands' business consists of Tim Hortons, Burger King and Popeyes, each of which utilizes a similar franchised business model and product platform.

Restaurant Brands International (QSR) Misled Shareholders in Connection with its Secondary Offerings

According to the complaint, Restaurant Brands offered 24 million shares at $73.50 per share in its August offering, which gave the controlling stockholders $1.8 billion in proceeds and reduced their stake in the Company from 41% to 36%. In the September offering, the controlling stockholders sold more than 16 million shares at $75.10 each for another $1.3 billion in proceeds. The complaint alleges that the registration statements in support of the offerings were misleading. Specifically, they falsely represented the Company's growth potential, misleadingly touted the success of the Tims Rewards program, and failed to disclose that frequent data metrics showed the failure of the Tims Reward program in driving sustainable growth. To the contrary, the loyalty program was dragging sales and generated an unreasonable level of discounting that outweighed customer traffic. Thereafter, Restaurant Brands' 2019 Q3 & Q4 financial results revealed weaker than expected sales and that the loyalty program was not working as expected. Just over a year from the secondary offerings, the stock now trades at just $51.

