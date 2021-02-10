Restaurant Brands New Zealand : Announcement of New Director

11 February 2021

ASX/NZX

Appointment of Independent Director

The Board of Restaurant Brands New Zealand Limited has appointed Maria Elena (Malena) Pato-Castel

as a non-executive director of the company with effect from 1 April 2021.

The Board has determined that Malena is an independent director for the purposes of the NZX Listing

Rules.

Malena brings to the board of Restaurant Brands over 30 years of experience in the consumer goods

and restaurant industries, most recently spending nine years at AmRest Holdings SE where she retired

in 2020 as Chief Proprietary Brands Officer.

Malena served on the board of various Yum! Brands subsidiaries that operated Pizza Hut and KFC

stores in Spain and has extensive experience as an owner/operator of KFC branded restaurants in

Europe.

Based in Spain, Malena holds a Bachelor's Degree in Business Administration and Management from

the ICADE School of Business and Economics.

