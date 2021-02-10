Log in
Restaurant Brands New Zealand : Announcement of New Director

02/10/2021 | 05:03pm EST
11 February 2021
ASX/NZX

Appointment of Independent Director
The Board of Restaurant Brands New Zealand Limited has appointed Maria Elena (Malena) Pato-Castel
as a non-executive director of the company with effect from 1 April 2021.
The Board has determined that Malena is an independent director for the purposes of the NZX Listing
Rules.
Malena brings to the board of Restaurant Brands over 30 years of experience in the consumer goods
and restaurant industries, most recently spending nine years at AmRest Holdings SE where she retired
in 2020 as Chief Proprietary Brands Officer.
Malena served on the board of various Yum! Brands subsidiaries that operated Pizza Hut and KFC
stores in Spain and has extensive experience as an owner/operator of KFC branded restaurants in
Europe.
Based in Spain, Malena holds a Bachelor's Degree in Business Administration and Management from
the ICADE School of Business and Economics.

Disclaimer

Restaurant Brands New Zealand Limited published this content on 10 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 February 2021 22:02:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
