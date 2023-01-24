Advanced search
    RBD   NZRBDE0001S1

RESTAURANT BRANDS NEW ZEALAND LIMITED

(RBD)
End-of-day quote New Zealand Stock Exchange  -  2023-01-23
6.200 NZD    0.00%
01/24Restaurant Brands New Zealand : Announces Fourth Quarter Sale Report
PU
2022Restaurant Brands New Zealand Renews Bank Lending Facilities
MT
2022Restaurant Brands New Zealand Names COO, Acting Group CEO, Group CFO
MT
Restaurant Brands New Zealand : Announces Fourth Quarter Sale Report

01/24/2023 | 10:37pm EST
Restaurant Brands' total sales for the fourth quarter to 31 December 2022 increased to $332.0 million
(up 16.9% over the equivalent period last year), as sales recovered from the impacts of the 2021
COVID-19 outbreak in New Zealand and Australia.

Worldwide inflationary pressures continue, with the company still experiencing significant cost
inflation across all regions. The company continues to implement price increases where possible in
response to these increased costs, but margins remain under pressure.

Continue to read the full report HERE

Restaurant Brands New Zealand Limited published this content on 25 January 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 January 2023 03:36:03 UTC.


Financials
Sales 2022 1 257 M 817 M 817 M
Net income 2022 33,1 M 21,5 M 21,5 M
Net Debt 2022 205 M 133 M 133 M
P/E ratio 2022 23,4x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 774 M 503 M 503 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,78x
EV / Sales 2023 0,69x
Nbr of Employees 8 851
Free-Float 24,8%
Chart RESTAURANT BRANDS NEW ZEALAND LIMITED
Restaurant Brands New Zealand Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends RESTAURANT BRANDS NEW ZEALAND LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 6,20 NZD
Average target price 10,49 NZD
Spread / Average Target 69,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Russel Ernest George Creedy Group Chief Executive Officer
Grant R. Ellis Group Chief Financial Officer
José Parés Gutiérrez Chairman
Kenny Thein Chief Information Officer
Arif Khan Global Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
RESTAURANT BRANDS NEW ZEALAND LIMITED7.83%502
MCDONALD'S CORPORATION2.19%197 234
CHIPOTLE MEXICAN GRILL INC.15.13%44 280
YUM! BRANDS, INC.-1.10%35 681
YUM CHINA HOLDINGS, INC.11.42%25 479
RESTAURANT BRANDS INTERNATIONAL INC.4.76%20 462