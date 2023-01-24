Restaurant Brands New Zealand : Announces Fourth Quarter Sale Report

Restaurant Brands' total sales for the fourth quarter to 31 December 2022 increased to $332.0 million
(up 16.9% over the equivalent period last year), as sales recovered from the impacts of the 2021
COVID-19 outbreak in New Zealand and Australia.
Worldwide inflationary pressures continue, with the company still experiencing significant cost
inflation across all regions. The company continues to implement price increases where possible in
response to these increased costs, but margins remain under pressure.
Continue to read the full report HERE
Disclaimer
Restaurant Brands New Zealand Limited published this content on 25 January 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 January 2023 03:36:03 UTC.