Restaurant Brands New Zealand : Announces Fourth Quarter Sale Report

Restaurant Brands' total sales for the fourth quarter to 31 December 2022 increased to $332.0 million

(up 16.9% over the equivalent period last year), as sales recovered from the impacts of the 2021

COVID-19 outbreak in New Zealand and Australia.

Worldwide inflationary pressures continue, with the company still experiencing significant cost

inflation across all regions. The company continues to implement price increases where possible in

response to these increased costs, but margins remain under pressure.

Continue to read the full report HERE