    RBD   NZRBDE0001S1

RESTAURANT BRANDS NEW ZEALAND LIMITED

(RBD)
  Report
Restaurant Brands New Zealand : Annual Report Provided

03/30/2022 | 05:50pm EDT
The world's had a rough ride these past two years and COVID-19 restrictions have tested businesses everywhere. As a multi-brand, multi-format, multi-geography company we can take comfort in the resilience that diversity lends our operations. We've had the diverse ways and means to continue to delight our customers - despite the challenges. And from market to market, we've had the best team of people to make sure of it.

ALL WAYS.

ON THE MENU

Financial highlights 04

Year in review 05

Business at a glance 06

Consolidated income statement 62

Non-GAAP financial measures 63

Financial statements December 2021 64

Independent auditor's report 105

Shareholder information 111

A 25 year success story 08

Chairman and CEO's report 12

Business diversification 20

Our people 24

Sustainability report 30

Operations reports

New Zealand 50

Australia 54

Hawaii 56

California 58

Board of Directors 60

Statutory information 113

Statement of corporate governance 116

Corporate directory 125

Financial calendar 125

About Restaurant Brands:

Restaurant Brands New Zealand Limited operates the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell and Carl's Jr. brands in New Zealand, the KFC and Taco Bell brands in Australia, the KFC and Taco Bell brands in California, and the Taco Bell and Pizza Hut brands in Hawaii and Guam. These brands - four of the world's most famous - are distinguished for their product, look, style, ambience and service and for the total experience they deliver to their customers around the world.

HISTORICAL SUMMARY

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

All figures in $NZ millions unless stated

FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE

Sales*

New Zealand Australia Hawaii California

Total sales

EBITDA before G&A* New Zealand Australia Hawaii California

Total EBITDA

Operating profit NPAT (reported)

FINANCIAL POSITION/CASH FLOW

Share capital

Total equity Total assets Operating cash flows

SHARES

Shares on issue (year end) Number of shareholders (year end) Basic earnings per share

(full year reported) Ordinary dividend per share

OTHER

Number of stores (year end)

New Zealand

Australia Hawaii California

Total stores

Number of employees New Zealand Australia Hawaii California

Total employees

* Sales and EBITDA before G&A for each of the division may not aggregate to the total due to rounding.

YEAR IN REVIEW

TOTAL SALES ($NZ m)

TOTAL EBITDA ($NZ m)

1,068.2

172.7

146.0

794.0

892.4

129.2

740.8

705.5

122.6

116.0

21

Feb

Dec

Feb

Dec

NPAT (REPORTED) ($NZ m)

TOTAL ASSETS ($NZ m)

51.9

1,329.8 1,180.2

35.5

35.7

879.9

30.1

30.6

453.0 460.3

Feb

Dec

Feb

Dec

TOTAL SALES

TOTAL STORES

Our billion dollar sales target has been achieved with total sales for the year of $1,068.2 million, up against the previous year, with full year positive same store sales growth across all four of our operating divisions.

Total store numbers increased by 11 to 359 including the acquisition of five stores in Australia and two stores in California.

TACO BELL IN THE SOUTHERN HEMISPHERETOTAL EBITDA1

Combined store EBITDA for the period was $172.7 million, up 18.3% on the previous year.

The Taco Bell brand, launched in New Zealand and Australia (New South Wales) in late 2019, has continued to grow with 18 stores now successfully operating in these markets.

NET PROFIT AFTER TAX

DIVIDENDS

Reported net profit after tax of $51.9 million for the year was up $21.3 million on the last year, despite the ongoing adverse impact of COVID-19.

Directors have declared a final dividend of 32.0 cents per share, payable on 22 April 2022 to all shareholders on the register as at 8 April 2022. The dividend will be paid fully imputed to NZ tax resident holders.

1 EBITDA is earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation. It is a non-GAAP financial measure and is not prepared in accordance with NZ IFRS.

AT A GLANCE

YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2021

OPEN FOR BUSINESS.

GROUPDIVISIONS

NEW ZEALAND

3,748

EMPLOYEES

241

STORES

SUPPORT OFFICESUPPLY CHAIN Managed by New Zealand logistics team

137

OWNED

105

6

10

16

104

FRANCHISED

5

99

11,440

463

STORES 359 104

54.1m

OUR BRANDS

YUM!

YUM!

YUM!

CKE RESTAURANTS, INC.

EMPLOYEES

OWNEDFRANCHISED

HAPPY CUSTOMERS SERVED IN FY21

FINANCIAL RESULTS

$1.1b

SALES

$51.9m

$172.7m

NPAT

$1.3b

AUSTRALIA

HAWAII (INC. GUAM AND SAIPAN)

EBITDA

CALIFORNIA

ASSETS

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Restaurant Brands New Zealand Limited published this content on 30 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 March 2022 21:48:55 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
