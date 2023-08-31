Restaurant Brands New Zealand Limited (RBD) has announced the permanent appointment of Arif Khan to the role of Group Chief Executive Officer (CEO), effective 1 September 2023. Arif has been Acting Group CEO since 1 April 2023. Arif brings extensive working knowledge of RBD's operations and strategy to the role, having spent several years at RBD in his early career in a management role.

He returned to lead the RBD New Zealand business as CEO in 2018, and held the role of Global Chief Operating Officer from November 2022 until April 2023. His extensive career spans more than 25 years in the hospitality and Quick Service Restaurant (QSR) sectors across both Franchisor and Master Franchisee networks.