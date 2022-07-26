Restaurant Brands New Zealand : Profit Guidance and Quarter Two Sales Release

Profit Guidance - Sales Growth Delivered Despite Continued COVID-19 Disruptions

COVID-19 continues to affect Restaurant Brands' business operations, with high case numbers resulting

in staffing issues for the business as well as its contractors and suppliers.

Worldwide inflationary pressures have resulted in the company experiencing significant cost inflation

across all regions. The company has implemented price increases where possible in response to

increased costs.

Preliminary management financial results for the half year ending 30 June 2022 indicate that NPAT for

the period will be between $14 million and $16 million (half year 2021 NPAT was $34.5m). The half

year for 2021 included one-off income of $11.4 million arising from the forgiveness of the Hawaiian PPP

loan.

Restaurant Brands' total sales for the second quarter to 30 June 2022 increased to $309.5 million (an

increase of 10.2% over the equivalent period last year). Total year to date sales reached $584.9 million

(an increase of 8.2% on the prior year). Total sales were supported by the inclusion of 17 new stores

(to 367 stores in total) and the strengthening US dollar since the equivalent period last year.

