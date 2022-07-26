Log in
    RBD   NZRBDE0001S1

RESTAURANT BRANDS NEW ZEALAND LIMITED

(RBD)
  Report
End-of-day quote New Zealand Stock Exchange  -  2022-07-25
10.61 NZD   -1.85%
05:42pRESTAURANT BRANDS NEW ZEALAND : Profit Guidance and Quarter Two Sales Release
PU
06/12New Zealand shares fall after hot U.S. CPI print; Australian markets closed
RE
04/27RESTAURANT BRANDS NEW ZEALAND : Quarter One Sales Release 2022
PU
Restaurant Brands New Zealand : Profit Guidance and Quarter Two Sales Release

07/26/2022 | 05:42pm EDT
Profit Guidance - Sales Growth Delivered Despite Continued COVID-19 Disruptions

COVID-19 continues to affect Restaurant Brands' business operations, with high case numbers resulting
in staffing issues for the business as well as its contractors and suppliers.

Worldwide inflationary pressures have resulted in the company experiencing significant cost inflation
across all regions. The company has implemented price increases where possible in response to
increased costs.

Preliminary management financial results for the half year ending 30 June 2022 indicate that NPAT for
the period will be between $14 million and $16 million (half year 2021 NPAT was $34.5m). The half
year for 2021 included one-off income of $11.4 million arising from the forgiveness of the Hawaiian PPP
loan.

Restaurant Brands' total sales for the second quarter to 30 June 2022 increased to $309.5 million (an
increase of 10.2% over the equivalent period last year). Total year to date sales reached $584.9 million
(an increase of 8.2% on the prior year). Total sales were supported by the inclusion of 17 new stores
(to 367 stores in total) and the strengthening US dollar since the equivalent period last year.

Disclaimer

Restaurant Brands New Zealand Limited published this content on 26 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 July 2022 21:41:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
