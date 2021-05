Restoque Comercio e Confecções de Roupas S A : Release de Resultados 1T21_inglês

THE BEGINNING OF 2021 WAS MARKED BY THE INSTABILITY GENERATED BY THE SECOND AND MORE SEVERE WAVE OF THE COVID-19 PANDEMIC.

DESPITE THE FACT, THE LEARNING OF 2020 AND THE STRUCTURING ACTIONS ADOPTED SINCE 4Q19 HAVE LEFT US BETTER PREPARED TO FACE THIS NEW MOMENT. THUS, WE CONTINUE TO MAKE EFFECTIVE PROGRESS IN STRUCTURING MEASURES, WHICH HAVE BEEN - AND WILL CONTINUE TO BE - FUNDAMENTAL IN THE CONSTRUCTION OF CONSISTENT AND LASTING RESULTS, AS WELL AS MITIGATING THE IMPACTS OF THE CRISIS IN THE QUARTER.

THIS WOULD NOT BE POSSIBLE IF IT WERE NOT FOR THE DEDICATION AND ATTITUDE OF OUR ENTIRE TEAM. WE WILL REMAIN TOGETHER AND COMMITTED TO OFFERING PRODUCTS AND EXPERIENCES OF EXCELLENCE TO OUR CUSTOMERS.

THE PERFORMANCE IN THE SECOND QUARTER, AFTER THE REDUCTION OF RESTRICTIONS ON THE OPERA- TION, MOTIVATES US AS TO THE POTENTIAL TO RETURN TO NORMALITY, TO GROWTH AND TO THE IMPROVEMENT IN OPERATIONAL AND FINANCIAL INDICATORS FOR THE REMAINDER OF THIS YEAR.

CHANNEL

INTEGRATION

THE INTEGRATION BETWEEN THE PHYSICAL AND DIGITAL CHANNELS IS INCREASINGLY MORE ADVANCED. THE DIGITAL SALES BROKE A HISTORIC RECORD AND ACHIEVED THE HIGHEST QUARTERLY LEVEL OF SALES OF THE COMPANY IN SUCH MODALITY. BRL 36 MILLION WERE SOLD IN 1Q21 VERSUS BRL 14 MILLION IN 1Q20, A 156% INCREASE, REPRESENTING 24% OF THE SALES IN THE B2C CHANNEL.