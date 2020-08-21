Log in
WeissLaw LLP Reminds TORC and INWK Shareholders About Its Ongoing Investigations

08/21/2020 | 09:37pm EDT

NEW YORK, Aug. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --

If you own shares in any of the companies listed above and
would like to discuss our investigations or have any questions concerning
this notice or your rights or interests, please contact:

Joshua Rubin, Esq.
WeissLaw LLP
1500 Broadway, 16th Floor
New York, NY  10036
(212) 682-3025
(888) 593-4771
stockinfo@weisslawllp.com

resTORbio, Inc. (NASDAQ: TORC)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of resTORbio, Inc. (NASDAQ: TORC) in connection with the proposed merger of the company with privately-held biopharmaceutical company Adicet Bio, Inc. ("Adicet").  Under the terms of the merger agreement, Adicet will merge with a wholly-owned subsidiary of TORC in an all-stock transaction, with the equityholders of Adicet becoming owners of 75% of the outstanding common stock of TORC upon the close of the merger.  The remaining 25% of the combined surviving company will be owned by former TORC shareholders.  If you own TORC shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website:  https://weisslawllp.com/restorbio-inc/   

InnerWorkings, Inc. (NASDAQ: INWK)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of InnerWorkings, Inc. (NASDAQ: INWK) in connection with the proposed merger of the company with HH Global Group Limited.  Under the terms of the acquisition agreement, INWK shareholders will receive $3.00 in cash for each share of INWK that they own.  If you own INWK shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website:  https://weisslawllp.com/innerworkings-inc/

 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/shareholder-alert-weisslaw-llp-reminds-torc-and-inwk-shareholders-about-its-ongoing-investigations-301116612.html

SOURCE WeissLaw LLP


© PRNewswire 2020
