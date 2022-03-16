Log in
    RST   GB00B5NR1S72

RESTORE PLC

(RST)
  Report
03/16 05:07:18 am
446.95 GBX   +5.16%
Restore : Financial Factsheet

03/16/2022 | 05:48am EDT
Annual Results 2021

Strong.

Expansion.

Restore has delivered an exceptional financial performance for 2021 with strong organic growth, transformative acquisitions and increasing demand for our services demonstrating the critical nature of the services we provide

+28%

+64%

+0.0%

+55%

£234.3m

£38.1m

1.8x

23.2p

7.2p

Revenue

Adjusted profit

Leverage**

Adjusted basic

Dividend

before tax*

earnings per share*

  • Before amortisation of intangible assets, impairments and exceptional items (reconciled in note 9)
  • Calculated using pre-IFRS16 EBITDA adjusted for share-based payments, including a pro-forma adjustment for acquisitions in line with financial covenants

Chair's Introduction

Chief Executive Officer's Statement

Sharon Baylay-Bell

Charles Bligh

Restore is a strong, growing and high achieving business. Following the excellent performance on 2021, we have high confidence that our strategic growth plan is on track with substantial opportunities ahead.

Our strong organic growth and successful strategic acquisitions have delivered an outstanding performance with record results for 2021. Our team is providing a great customer experience and we continue to develop our leading positions in all our markets. I am confident our success will build further in 2022.

Chief Financial Officer's Statement

Neil Ritchie

Restore has delivered strong organic growth and a number of transformational acquisitions during 2021. The Group is now significantly larger and stronger, and is well positioned for continued expansion in 2022.

Strategy

Key to our strategy is our appetite to lead our customers, suppliers and competitors towards a secure and sustainable business future. To realise this vision, Restore is developing transformational activity within three underpinning focus areas.

Our Strategy

Restoring our World

Our Vision

To be game changers in safely leading businesses to a secure and sustainable future

Focus areas

Our Planet

Our People

Our Business

ESG topics & long-term goals

Business Governance

Climate Action

Health, Safety & Wellbeing

Customer Engagement

Resource Use

Culture

Data Security

Biodiversity

Community Impact

Innovation

Enriching Careers

Partnerships

Diversity & Inclusion

Transparency & Accountability

Yearly targets

Transparency and reporting

Policies

Planet Mark's relationship with Restore started in 2014 working with one of the business units. Now, we are working across the entire group and guiding them towards their ambitious net zero carbon targets. Our partnership with Restore shows how organisations can make year on year carbon reduction business as usual and accelerate climate action

Steve Malkin, CEO, PlanetMark

...Find out more about Restore plc

www.restoreplc.com

Disclaimer

Restore plc published this content on 16 March 2022


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 236 M 308 M 308 M
Net income 2021 18,3 M 23,8 M 23,8 M
Net Debt 2021 156 M 203 M 203 M
P/E ratio 2021 31,4x
Yield 2021 1,43%
Capitalization 581 M 758 M 758 M
EV / Sales 2021 3,12x
EV / Sales 2022 2,48x
Nbr of Employees 1 863
Free-Float 97,4%
Chart RESTORE PLC
Duration : Period :
Restore plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends RESTORE PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 425,00 GBX
Average target price 611,80 GBX
Spread / Average Target 44,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Charles Edward Bligh Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Neil James Ritchie Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Sharon Baylay Chairman
James Christie Falconer Wilde Independent Non-Executive Director
Susan Jane Davy Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
RESTORE PLC-13.27%758
CINTAS CORPORATION-13.78%39 637
TELEPERFORMANCE SE-16.07%21 158
BUREAU VERITAS SA-11.38%12 803
EDENRED SE4.83%11 602
INTERTEK GROUP PLC-11.85%10 430