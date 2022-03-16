Restore : Financial Factsheet

Restore has delivered an exceptional financial performance for 2021 with strong organic growth, transformative acquisitions and increasing demand for our services demonstrating the critical nature of the services we provide

Our strong organic growth and successful strategic acquisitions have delivered an outstanding performance with record results for 2021. Our team is providing a great customer experience and we continue to develop our leading positions in all our markets. I am confident our success will build further in 2022.

Restore is a strong, growing and high achieving business. Following the excellent performance on 2021, we have high confidence that our strategic growth plan is on track with substantial opportunities ahead.

Chief Financial Officer's Statement

Neil Ritchie

Restore has delivered strong organic growth and a number of transformational acquisitions during 2021. The Group is now significantly larger and stronger, and is well positioned for continued expansion in 2022.

Strategy

Key to our strategy is our appetite to lead our customers, suppliers and competitors towards a secure and sustainable business future. To realise this vision, Restore is developing transformational activity within three underpinning focus areas.

Our Strategy Restoring our World Our Vision To be game changers in safely leading businesses to a secure and sustainable future

Focus areas Our Planet Our People Our Business ESG topics & long-term goals Business Governance Climate Action Health, Safety & Wellbeing Customer Engagement Resource Use Culture Data Security Biodiversity Community Impact Innovation Enriching Careers Partnerships Diversity & Inclusion Transparency & Accountability Yearly targets Transparency and reporting Policies

Planet Mark's relationship with Restore started in 2014 working with one of the business units. Now, we are working across the entire group and guiding them towards their ambitious net zero carbon targets. Our partnership with Restore shows how organisations can make year on year carbon reduction business as usual and accelerate climate action

Steve Malkin, CEO, PlanetMark