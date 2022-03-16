Restore : Financial Factsheet

Restore has delivered an exceptional financial performance for 2021 with strong organic growth, transformative acquisitions and increasing demand for our services demonstrating the critical nature of the services we provide
+28%
+64%
+0.0%
+55%
£234.3m
£38.1m
1.8x
23.2p
7.2p
Revenue
Adjusted profit
Leverage**
Adjusted basic
Dividend
before tax*
earnings per share*
Before amortisation of intangible assets, impairments and exceptional items (reconciled in note 9)
Calculated using pre-IFRS16 EBITDA adjusted for share-based payments, including a pro-forma adjustment for acquisitions in line with financial covenants
Chair's Introduction
Chief Executive Officer's Statement
Sharon Baylay-Bell
Charles Bligh
Restore is a strong, growing and high achieving business. Following the excellent performance on 2021, we have high confidence that our strategic growth plan is on track with substantial opportunities ahead.
Our strong organic growth and successful strategic acquisitions have delivered an outstanding performance with record results for 2021. Our team is providing a great customer experience and we continue to develop our leading positions in all our markets. I am confident our success will build further in 2022.
Chief Financial Officer's Statement
Neil Ritchie
Restore has delivered strong organic growth and a number of transformational acquisitions during 2021. The Group is now significantly larger and stronger, and is well positioned for continued expansion in 2022.
Strategy
Key to our strategy is our appetite to lead our customers, suppliers and competitors towards a secure and sustainable business future. To realise this vision, Restore is developing transformational activity within three underpinning focus areas.
Our Strategy
Restoring our World
Our Vision
To be game changers in safely leading businesses to a secure and sustainable future
Focus areas
Our Planet
Our People
Our Business
ESG topics & long-term goals
Business Governance
Climate Action
Health, Safety & Wellbeing
Customer Engagement
Resource Use
Culture
Data Security
Biodiversity
Community Impact
Innovation
Enriching Careers
Partnerships
Diversity & Inclusion
Transparency & Accountability
Yearly targets
Transparency and reporting
Policies
Planet Mark's relationship with Restore started in 2014 working with one of the business units. Now, we are working across the entire group and guiding them towards their ambitious net zero carbon targets. Our partnership with Restore shows how organisations can make year on year carbon reduction business as usual and accelerate climate action