  Homepage
  Equities
  United Kingdom
  London Stock Exchange
  Restore plc
  News
  Summary
    RST   GB00B5NR1S72

RESTORE PLC

(RST)
  Report
Cours en différé.  Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  03/16 05:07:18 am
446.95 GBX   +5.16%
05:48aRESTORE : Full Year 2021 Presentation
PU
05:48aRESTORE : Financial Factsheet
PU
03:58aLondon Shares to Open Higher After Gains on Wall Street
DJ
Restore : Full Year 2021 Presentation

03/16/2022 | 05:48am EDT
2021 Full Year Results

Restore is significantly larger and stronger and well positioned for continued expansion in 2022

+28%

+64%

£234.3m

£38.1m

Revenue

Adjusted profit

before tax*

+0.0%

+55%

1.8x

23.2p

Leverage*

Adjusted basic

earnings per share*

*See appendix

Business and Strategic Highlights

  1. Good performance across all business units contributing to growth, with strong underlying organic growth and eight successful acquisitions driving increased scale and capability across the Group
  1. Exit run rate revenue of £260 million, 21% higher than pre pandemic levels
  1. Restore Digital's transformative acquisition of EDM in April 2021 doubles exit run rate revenue to £46 million, enhances capability (Cloud, BPO, Software) and delivers scale margin benefit
  1. Restore Technology completed three strategic acquisitions doubling run rate revenue to £34 million with strong demand and margin momentum building through the year
  1. Restore Records Management gained further market share with strong organic revenue growth of 5.6%, alongside acquisition revenue growth of 5.9% and COVID-19 repair of 4.2%
    • Positive net box growth momentum in line with expectations at 1.3% (2020: 0.9%)
    • Property consolidation strategy progressed with new high density storage facilities in Heywood and Sittingbourne
  1. Restore Datashred continued steady recovery to 84% of pre- pandemic activity levels by Q4, with significant progress in underlying productivity although profit behind 2019 levels
  1. Restore Harrow Green activity levels strong throughout the UK with a new site in Cambridge addressing the life sciences sector and delivering record profitability
  1. Development of significant pipeline of further acquisition opportunities across the Group to support the ambitious growth plans
  1. The Group announced its new ESG strategy, 'Restoring our World' with ambitious targets including our Net Zero commitment by 2035

Financial Highlights

  1. Revenue up +28% to £234.3 million (2020: £182.7 million) driven by:
    • Organic growth +5.0%
    • COVID19 repair +5.6%
    • In year acquisitions +16.4% plus full year effect of prior year acquisitions +1.2%
  1. Adjusted profit before taxation up +64% to £38.1 million (2020: £23.2 million) and operating margin increasing from 18.5% in H1 to 20.7% in H2
  1. Statutory profit before tax up 475% to £23.0 million
  1. Strategic acquisitions successfully completed totalling £86.3 million during 2021, delivering a post synergy ROIC of 13.0%
  1. Strong Cash conversion* at 85% with closing net debt at £100.8 million and leverage of 1.8x
  1. New increased debt facility agreed post year end at enhanced terms, providing further capacity for continued investment
  1. Proposed final dividend of 4.7 pence, taking total dividend for 2021 to 7.2 pence (2020: nil pence)

2021 Full Year Results

2

Results demonstrate delivery against our ambitious growth strategy to grow revenue to £450-500m and profits >£150m

Revenue growth track record

£450-500m

c.£260m

£278m

£292m

215.6

234.3

195.5

172.0

182.7

129.4

2016A

2017A

2018A

2019A

2020A

2021A

2021

2022*

2023*

Medium

Exit run

term target

rate

Sustained EBITDA generation and high quality margins

£150m+

c.£85m

48.2

70.0

74.2

3916%.8

57.4

.3

2017-2019

2019A

2020A

2021A

2021

Medium

Average growth

Exit run rate

term target

Pre-IFRS16**

5%

85%

£86.3m

13.0%

Organic revenue

Underlying cash

M&A spend 2021

ROIC on FY 2021

growth

conversion

Acquisitions

  • Consensus revenue across the 5 covering analysts representing an organic only plan.
  • 2017 - 2019 EBITDA as reported on a pre-IFRS16 basis. 2019 onwards reflects adoption of IFRS16.

2021 Full Year Results

3

Continued execution of the strategy delivers against our targets

Profit Roadmap

Reduce

Costs

£800m+

better for less

cost

of revenue to

consolidate

c.4-8+%

Margin

Revenue pa

expansion

Grow faster

Acquisitions

than market

Organic

2021

Profit

*Target calculations set out in appendix.

2021 Full Year Results

Strategic Growth Targets

2017

2018

2019

2020

2021

Medium Term Targets

Sustained Revenue

172.0

195.5

215.6

182.7

234.3

c.450-500m

Expansion

Profitable Organic

+6.0%

+3.0%

+3.1%

+1.4%

+5.0%

4-8+%

Growth

Growth

Attractive Operating

20.2%

21.6%

21.0%

17.4%

19.7%

>22%

Margins

Consistent EPS

+27%

+12%

+9%

(35%)

+55%

10-30%

Growth*

Strong Return On

10.2%

10.0%

11.4%

7.7%

10.1%

>11-13%

Quality

Invested Capital*

Strong Cash

+75%

+70%

+99%

+87%

+85%

80-90%

Conversion*

Carbon Emmissions

8,196t

9,000t

Scope 1 & 2 net

zero by 2035

4

Restructured Divisions aligned for growth

Digital & Information Management

Secure Lifecyle Services

Growth trends

Growth trends

Secure storage

Secure data destruction and recycling

Flexible working demands

Workplace transformation

Digitisation

Rising technology lifecycle requirements

Market size: £800m growing at c.3%

Market size: £1.1b growing at c.4%

2021 Full Year Results

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Restore plc published this content on 16 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 March 2022 09:47:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
