|
Restore : Full Year 2021 Presentation
Restore is significantly larger and stronger and well positioned for continued expansion in 2022
|
+28%
|
+64%
|
£234.3m
|
£38.1m
|
Revenue
|
Adjusted profit
|
|
before tax*
|
+0.0%
|
+55%
|
1.8x
|
23.2p
|
Leverage*
|
Adjusted basic
earnings per share*
*See appendix
Business and Strategic Highlights
-
Good performance across all business units contributing to growth, with strong underlying organic growth and eight successful acquisitions driving increased scale and capability across the Group
-
Exit run rate revenue of £260 million, 21% higher than pre pandemic levels
-
Restore Digital's transformative acquisition of EDM in April 2021 doubles exit run rate revenue to £46 million, enhances capability (Cloud, BPO, Software) and delivers scale margin benefit
-
Restore Technology completed three strategic acquisitions doubling run rate revenue to £34 million with strong demand and margin momentum building through the year
-
Restore Records Management gained further market share with strong organic revenue growth of 5.6%, alongside acquisition revenue growth of 5.9% and COVID-19 repair of 4.2%
-
-
Positive net box growth momentum in line with expectations at 1.3% (2020: 0.9%)
-
Property consolidation strategy progressed with new high density storage facilities in Heywood and Sittingbourne
-
Restore Datashred continued steady recovery to 84% of pre- pandemic activity levels by Q4, with significant progress in underlying productivity although profit behind 2019 levels
-
Restore Harrow Green activity levels strong throughout the UK with a new site in Cambridge addressing the life sciences sector and delivering record profitability
-
Development of significant pipeline of further acquisition opportunities across the Group to support the ambitious growth plans
-
The Group announced its new ESG strategy, 'Restoring our World' with ambitious targets including our Net Zero commitment by 2035
Financial Highlights
-
Revenue up +28% to £234.3 million (2020: £182.7 million) driven by:
-
-
Organic growth +5.0%
-
COVID19 repair +5.6%
-
In year acquisitions +16.4% plus full year effect of prior year acquisitions +1.2%
-
Adjusted profit before taxation up +64% to £38.1 million (2020: £23.2 million) and operating margin increasing from 18.5% in H1 to 20.7% in H2
-
Statutory profit before tax up 475% to £23.0 million
-
Strategic acquisitions successfully completed totalling £86.3 million during 2021, delivering a post synergy ROIC of 13.0%
-
Strong Cash conversion* at 85% with closing net debt at £100.8 million and leverage of 1.8x
-
New increased debt facility agreed post year end at enhanced terms, providing further capacity for continued investment
-
Proposed final dividend of 4.7 pence, taking total dividend for 2021 to 7.2 pence (2020: nil pence)
Results demonstrate delivery against our ambitious growth strategy to grow revenue to £450-500m and profits >£150m
Revenue growth track record
£450-500m
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
c.£260m
|
£278m
|
£292m
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
215.6
|
|
234.3
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
195.5
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
172.0
|
|
182.7
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
129.4
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2016A
|
2017A
|
2018A
|
2019A
|
2020A
|
2021A
|
2021
|
2022*
|
2023*
|
Medium
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Exit run
|
|
|
term target
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
rate
|
|
|
Sustained EBITDA generation and high quality margins
|
|
|
£150m+
|
|
|
c.£85m
|
48.2
|
70.0
|
74.2
|
|
3916%.8
|
|
57.4
|
.3
|
|
|
|
2017-2019
|
2019A
|
2020A
|
2021A
|
2021
|
Medium
|
Average growth
|
|
|
|
Exit run rate
|
term target
|
Pre-IFRS16**
|
|
|
|
|
|
5%
|
85%
|
£86.3m
|
13.0%
|
Organic revenue
|
Underlying cash
|
M&A spend 2021
|
ROIC on FY 2021
|
growth
|
conversion
|
|
Acquisitions
-
Consensus revenue across the 5 covering analysts representing an organic only plan.
-
2017 - 2019 EBITDA as reported on a pre-IFRS16 basis. 2019 onwards reflects adoption of IFRS16.
Continued execution of the strategy delivers against our targets
Profit Roadmap
|
|
|
|
|
Reduce
|
|
|
|
|
Costs
|
|
|
£800m+
|
better for less
|
|
|
cost
|
|
|
of revenue to
|
|
|
|
|
consolidate
|
|
|
c.4-8+%
|
Margin
|
|
|
|
Revenue pa
|
|
|
|
expansion
|
|
|
|
|
|
Grow faster
|
|
Acquisitions
|
|
|
|
than market
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Organic
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2021
Profit
*Target calculations set out in appendix.
2021 Full Year Results
Strategic Growth Targets
|
|
|
2017
|
2018
|
2019
|
2020
|
2021
|
Medium Term Targets
|
|
Sustained Revenue
|
172.0
|
195.5
|
215.6
|
182.7
|
234.3
|
c.450-500m
|
|
Expansion
|
|
Profitable Organic
|
+6.0%
|
+3.0%
|
+3.1%
|
+1.4%
|
+5.0%
|
4-8+%
|
Growth
|
Growth
|
Attractive Operating
|
20.2%
|
21.6%
|
21.0%
|
17.4%
|
19.7%
|
>22%
|
|
|
Margins
|
|
Consistent EPS
|
+27%
|
+12%
|
+9%
|
(35%)
|
+55%
|
10-30%
|
|
Growth*
|
|
Strong Return On
|
10.2%
|
10.0%
|
11.4%
|
7.7%
|
10.1%
|
>11-13%
|
Quality
|
Invested Capital*
|
Strong Cash
|
+75%
|
+70%
|
+99%
|
+87%
|
+85%
|
80-90%
|
|
|
Conversion*
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Carbon Emmissions
|
|
|
|
8,196t
|
9,000t
|
Scope 1 & 2 net
|
|
|
|
|
zero by 2035
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
4
Restructured Divisions aligned for growth
|
Digital & Information Management
|
Secure Lifecyle Services
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Growth trends
|
Growth trends
|
Secure storage
|
Secure data destruction and recycling
|
Flexible working demands
|
Workplace transformation
|
Digitisation
|
Rising technology lifecycle requirements
|
Market size: £800m growing at c.3%
|
Market size: £1.1b growing at c.4%
|
2021 Full Year Results
|
5
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
Disclaimer
Restore plc published this content on 16 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 March 2022 09:47:05 UTC.
© Publicnow 2022
|
|
|Sales 2021
|
236 M
308 M
308 M
|Net income 2021
|
18,3 M
23,8 M
23,8 M
|Net Debt 2021
|
156 M
203 M
203 M
|P/E ratio 2021
|31,4x
|Yield 2021
|1,43%
|
|Capitalization
|
581 M
758 M
758 M
|EV / Sales 2021
|3,12x
|EV / Sales 2022
|2,48x
|Nbr of Employees
|1 863
|Free-Float
|97,4%
|
|
Duration :
Period :
|
Technical analysis trends RESTORE PLC
|Short Term
|Mid-Term
|Long Term
|Trends
|Bearish
|Bearish
|Neutral
Income Statement Evolution
|
|Mean consensus
|BUY
|Number of Analysts
|5
|Last Close Price
|
425,00 GBX
|Average target price
|
611,80 GBX
|Spread / Average Target
|
44,0%