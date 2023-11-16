Restore plc is a United Kingdom-based company, which provides digital and information management and secure lifecycle services. The Company has five businesses organized across two divisions: Digital & Information Management, and Secure Lifecycle Services. Digital & Information Management division comprises Restore Records Management and Restore Digital. Restore Records Management provides storage and retrieval solutions for hard copy documents, magnetic data storage tapes and heritage assets, together with a range of document management services. Restore Digital workflows include document scanning, workflow automation, cloud-based document management systems, robotic process automation and artificial intelligence. Secure Lifecycle Services division comprises Restore Technology, which offers information technology (IT) lifecycle services, Restore Datashred, a national shredding business, and Restore Harrow Green, which is involved in office and commercial relocations.

Sector Business Support Services