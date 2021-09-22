Resurs : Nordic Leisure Travel Group chooses Resurs's e-commerce solution for continued focus on Nordic market

Resurs Bank will provide e-commerce solutions to Nordic Leisure Travel Group (NLTG), and its well-know Ving, Spies, Globetrotter and Tjäreborg brands, when the Group introduces a new customer offering for the Nordic market as the travel industry picks up again. Through its partnership with Resurs Bank, NLTG will be one of the first travel providers to feature a Nordic consumer offering that lives up to customer expectations for a flexible, safe and smooth experience.

NLTG, the leading travel group in the Nordics featuring the well-known Ving, Spies, Globetrotter and Tjäreborg brands, is about to resume holiday sales through its various sites in the Nordics and has chosen Resurs Bank to deliver e-commerce solutions for invoicing and instalment payments. This partnership with NLTG will enable Resurs to strengthen its position in e-commerce in the Nordics since holidays represent a significant share of total e-commerce volumes in the region.

"We are very proud that NLTG has chosen Resurs to be its e-commerce partner for its focus on the Nordic market, particularly since today's customers have new, stricter requirements for booking security and flexibility and for paying for their holidays. Together with NLTG, we have created an e-commerce offering wherein the customer can always choose between a number of payment methods customised for the travel industry, which we know is a key factor for presenting attractive customer offerings," says Andreas Andersson, Acting CCO Nordic Payment Solutions, Resurs Bank.

NLTG has sold holidays online for more than 20 years and is now taking its customer offering to the next level. NLTG has tailored its offering to a changing market, and is ready to meet the growing demand for holidays. With Resurs's e-commerce solution, customers in the Nordic market can choose between invoice and instalment payment, which provides greater flexibility for meeting customer expectations and making holiday dreams a reality.

"We have evaluated e-commerce providers in the Nordic market and chosen a company that matches our ambitions for an amazing customer experience. Resurs also already has valuable experience of our industry and offers a payment solution that allows us to meet our customers' needs. Booking, paying for and rebooking holidays must be smooth and easy, and if the trip is cancelled we guarantee that the money will be returned within a few days. We can provide these options together with Resurs since it is a financially stable company with an e-commerce platform that offers flexibility for our customers," says Øyvind Tørstad, Head of Ancillaries and Customer Payments, Ving/Nordic Leisure Travel Group AB.

About Resurs Holding

Resurs Holding (Resurs), which operates through the subsidiaries Resurs Bank and Solid Försäkring, is the leader in retail finance in the Nordic region, offering payment solutions, consumer loans and niche insurance products. Since its start in 1977, Resurs Bank has established itself as a leading partner for sales-driven payment and loyalty solutions in retail and e-commerce, and Resurs has thus built a customer base of approximately 6 million private customers in the Nordics. Resurs Bank has had a banking licence since 2001 and is under the supervision of the Swedish Financial Supervisory Authority. The Resurs Group operates in Sweden, Denmark, Norway and Finland. At the end of the second quarter of 2021, the Group had 735 employees and a loan portfolio of SEK 31.1 billion. Resurs is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm.