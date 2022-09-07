Log in
    HPWR.N0000   LK0360N00004

RESUS ENERGY PLC

(HPWR.N0000)
  Report
End-of-day quote Colombo Stock Exchange  -  2022-09-05
16.90 LKR   -0.59%
09/07RESUS ENERGY : Annual Report for the year ended 31 March 2022
PU
09/01Resus Energy PLC Announces Interim Dividend for the Financial Year Ending March 31, 2023, Payable on September 30, 2022
CI
08/18Resus Energy PLC Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended June 30, 2022
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Resus Energy : Annual Report for the year ended 31 March 2022

09/07/2022 | 12:00am EDT
TOWARDS

NET

RESUS ENERGY PLC

ANNUAL REPORT 2021/22

Amidst the backdrop of an energy crisis, we at Resus Energy ventured ahead, building on the momentum garnered over the years to generate sustainable and renewable energy. Through our deep commitment to elevating the renewable energy sphere, we look ahead with positivity in supporting the nation's aspiration of reducing Greenhouse Gas emissions by 2030 and reaching Carbon Neutrality status by 2050. We are well positioned to aid the progress of the nation by stepping up on our commitment by creating a sustainable impact through renewable energy sources.

VISION

Resus Energy strives to build a commercially sustainable and an energetic world class organization that "cares for people and planet" in meeting electricity needs of the people.

MISSION

We generate electricity using renewable energy sources. In doing so, we create an organization that is: commercially sustainable that provides superior value to our shareholders; challenging and fulfilling work environment to our employees; caring for stakeholders and our natural environment.

CORE

VALUES

CREATIVITY

INTEGRITY

CONCERN FOR PEOPLE AND PLANET OBSESSION FOR PERFORMANCE SENSE OF URGENCY

CONTENTS

CHAIRMAN'S

Page 12

MESSAGE

"This was the year of largest aggregate investment in single year since becoming 100% renewable energy company. We Grid-Connected 2.6MW Karapalagama Small Hydropower (SHP) project during the year under review and Mahiyanganaya 06MW solar PV project during current financial year."

CHIEF EXECUTIVE

Page 14

OFFICER'S REVIEW

"We ended the year with our best operational, financial, and development results. Generated 52.5 GWh to the national grid and made net profits of Rs. 473.25 million. This was also our heaviest investment year, with over Rs 2 billion investments in new projects despite the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic and macroeconomic conditions. "

About Us

| 04

Introduction to Our Annual Report

| 05

Our Journey

| 06

Our Organizational Structure

| 08

Delivery of Value

| 09

Highlights

| 10

Chairman's Statement

| 12

Managing Director's Review

| 14

Board of Directors

| 19

Management Team

| 24

STRATEGICREPORT

Our Business Operation

| 26

Creating Shared Value

| 40

Connecting with Stakeholders

| 42

Determining Materiality

| 45

Resus Strategy

| 47

MANAGEMENT DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS

Financial Capital

| 48

Manufactured Capital

| 56

Social and Relationship Capital

| 58

Human Capital

| 64

Intellectual Capital

| 69

Environment Capital

| 71

CORPORATE

GOVERNANCE

Corporate Governance

| 79

Directors Statement on Internal Controls

| 99

Report of the Audit Committee

| 100

Report of the Remuneration Committee | 102

Report of the Related Party

Transaction Review Committee

| 103

Responsibility Statement of Managing Director and Chief Financial Officer | 104

Managing Risk

| 106

Resus Energy PLC is proud to present "Towards Net Zero" the seventh integrated annual report. The report is available as print on request and PDF online.

As a sustainable measure,

OUR RESULTS

Financial Calendar

| 113

Annual Report of the

Board of Directors

| 114

Directors' Interest in Contracts

with the Company

| 119

Statement of Directors' Responsibilities in

Relation to Annual Financial Statement | 120

Independent Auditor's Report

| 121

Statement of Financial Position

| 124

Statement of Profit or Loss

| 127

Statement of Comprehensive Income | 128

Statement of Changes in Equity

| 129

Statement of Cash Flows

| 131

Notes to the Financial Statements

| 133

Five Year Summary

| 185

Investor Information

| 186

Global Reporting Initiative (GRI)

Index 'In Accordance' - Core

| 189

Notice of Meeting

| 193

Form of Proxy

| 195

Corporate Information | Inner Back Cover

Feedback

We welcome your comments and inquiries on this report. Please contact:

Manohara Tillakawardana

Chief Financial Officer

Resus Energy PLC

250/1, Torrington Avenue,

Colombo7,

SriLanka.

Email: manohara@resusenergy.lk

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Resus Energy plc published this content on 07 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 September 2022 03:59:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 666 M 1,85 M 1,85 M
Net income 2021 330 M 0,92 M 0,92 M
Net Debt 2021 2 490 M 6,90 M 6,90 M
P/E ratio 2021 5,79x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 1 336 M 3,70 M 3,70 M
EV / Sales 2020 7,14x
EV / Sales 2021 6,61x
Nbr of Employees 90
Free-Float 16,4%
Chart RESUS ENERGY PLC
Duration : Period :
Resus Energy PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Godakande Aratchige Kishantha Nanayakkara Managing Director & Executive Director
Akila Gunarathna Head-Finance
Hiran Arjuna Suren Madanayake Non-Executive Chairman
Sangeeth Silva Manager-Operations & ESG
Kulatilleke A. M. K. Ranasinghe Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
RESUS ENERGY PLC-58.68%4
CHINA YANGTZE POWER CO., LTD.4.63%78 124
CENTRAIS ELETRICAS BRASILEIRAS S.A.45.29%26 395
BROOKFIELD RENEWABLE PARTNERS L.P.7.39%17 544
SICHUAN CHUANTOU ENERGY CO.,LTD.7.04%8 397
MERIDIAN ENERGY LIMITED3.09%7 855