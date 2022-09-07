Resus Energy : Annual Report for the year ended 31 March 2022

VISION

Resus Energy strives to build a commercially sustainable and an energetic world class organization that "cares for people and planet" in meeting electricity needs of the people.

MISSION

We generate electricity using renewable energy sources. In doing so, we create an organization that is: commercially sustainable that provides superior value to our shareholders; challenging and fulfilling work environment to our employees; caring for stakeholders and our natural environment.

CORE

VALUES

CREATIVITY

INTEGRITY

CONCERN FOR PEOPLE AND PLANET OBSESSION FOR PERFORMANCE SENSE OF URGENCY