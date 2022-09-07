Resus Energy : Annual Report for the year ended 31 March 2022
TOWARDS
NET
RESUS ENERGY PLC
ANNUAL REPORT 2021/22
Amidst the backdrop of an energy crisis, we at Resus Energy ventured ahead, building on the momentum garnered over the years to generate sustainable and renewable energy. Through our deep commitment to elevating the renewable energy sphere, we look ahead with positivity in supporting the nation's aspiration of reducing Greenhouse Gas emissions by 2030 and reaching Carbon Neutrality status by 2050. We are well positioned to aid the progress of the nation by stepping up on our commitment by creating a sustainable impact through renewable energy sources.
VISION
Resus Energy strives to build a commercially sustainable and an energetic world class organization that "cares for people and planet" in meeting electricity needs of the people.
MISSION
We generate electricity using renewable energy sources. In doing so, we create an organization that is: commercially sustainable that provides superior value to our shareholders; challenging and fulfilling work environment to our employees; caring for stakeholders and our natural environment.
CORE
VALUES
CREATIVITY
INTEGRITY
CONCERN FOR PEOPLE AND PLANET OBSESSION FOR PERFORMANCE SENSE OF URGENCY
CONTENTS
CHAIRMAN'S
Page 12
MESSAGE
"This was the year of largest aggregate investment in single year since becoming 100% renewable energy company. We Grid-Connected 2.6MW Karapalagama Small Hydropower (SHP) project during the year under review and Mahiyanganaya 06MW solar PV project during current financial year."
CHIEF EXECUTIVE
Page 14
OFFICER'S REVIEW
"We ended the year with our best operational, financial, and development results. Generated 52.5 GWh to the national grid and made net profits of Rs. 473.25 million. This was also our heaviest investment year, with over Rs 2 billion investments in new projects despite the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic and macroeconomic conditions. "
About Us
| 04
Introduction to Our Annual Report
| 05
Our Journey
| 06
Our Organizational Structure
| 08
Delivery of Value
| 09
Highlights
| 10
Chairman's Statement
| 12
Managing Director's Review
| 14
Board of Directors
| 19
Management Team
| 24
STRATEGICREPORT
Our Business Operation
| 26
Creating Shared Value
| 40
Connecting with Stakeholders
| 42
Determining Materiality
| 45
Resus Strategy
| 47
MANAGEMENT DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS
Financial Capital
| 48
Manufactured Capital
| 56
Social and Relationship Capital
| 58
Human Capital
| 64
Intellectual Capital
| 69
Environment Capital
| 71
CORPORATE
GOVERNANCE
Corporate Governance
| 79
Directors Statement on Internal Controls
| 99
Report of the Audit Committee
| 100
Report of the Remuneration Committee | 102
Report of the Related Party
Transaction Review Committee
| 103
Responsibility Statement of Managing Director and Chief Financial Officer | 104
Managing Risk
| 106
Resus Energy PLC is proud to present "Towards Net Zero" the seventh integrated annual report. The report is available as print on request and PDF online.
As a sustainable measure,
OUR RESULTS
Financial Calendar
| 113
Annual Report of the
Board of Directors
| 114
Directors' Interest in Contracts
with the Company
| 119
Statement of Directors' Responsibilities in
Relation to Annual Financial Statement | 120
Independent Auditor's Report
| 121
Statement of Financial Position
| 124
Statement of Profit or Loss
| 127
Statement of Comprehensive Income | 128
Statement of Changes in Equity
| 129
Statement of Cash Flows
| 131
Notes to the Financial Statements
| 133
Five Year Summary
| 185
Investor Information
| 186
Global Reporting Initiative (GRI)
Index 'In Accordance' - Core
| 189
Notice of Meeting
| 193
Form of Proxy
| 195
Corporate Information | Inner Back Cover
