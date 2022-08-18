Resus Energy : Quarterly Financial Statements as of 30 June 2022

RESUS ENERGY PLC

Interim Report 01st Quarter 2022-2023

Provisional Financial Statements

STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION - GROUP

30.06.2022 Unaudited 31.03.2022 ASSETS Rs. Rs. Non-current assets Property, plant and equipment 4,089,616,613 4,250,444,706 Right of use asset 35,990,615 36,949,994 Intangible assets 181,139,888 181,139,889 Deferred tax assets 94,263,650 94,263,707 Current assets 4,401,010,766 4,562,798,296 Inventories 17,106,497 15,458,368 Trade and other receivables 801,202,912 577,767,761 Income tax recoverable 1,891,520 1,891,520 Cash and cash equivalents 114,768,172 195,430,281 Total Assets 934,969,101 790,547,930 5,335,979,867 5,353,346,226 EQUITY AND LIABILITIES Equity Stated capital 773,891,366 773,891,366 Other components of equity 6,949,461 6,949,461 Retained earnings 998,125,572 927,525,961 Equity attributable to equity holders of the parent 1,778,966,399 1,708,366,788 Non-controlling interest - - Total Equity 1,778,966,399 1,708,366,788 Non-current liabilities Interest bearing loans and borrowings 2,652,657,969 2,623,681,680 Lease liability 31,282,060 31,829,231 Retirement benefit obligations 26,431,347 25,617,322 Deferred tax liabilities 53,719,457 53,719,457 2,764,090,833 2,734,847,690 Current liabilities Trade and other payables 75,982,081 250,892,617 Lease liability 9,473,637 8,022,841 Income tax liabilities 3,522,772 3,522,772 Interest bearing loans and borrowings 382,711,483 466,762,346 Bank overdrafts 321,232,662 180,931,173 Total Equity and Liabilities 792,922,635 910,131,749 5,335,979,867 5,353,346,227 Net assets per share 22.51 21.62

The above figures are provisional and subject to audit.

These Financial Statements are in compliance with the requirements of the Companies Act No. 07 of 2007.

R M S Tillakawardana Chief Financial Officer

The Board of Directors is responsible for the preparation and presentation of these Financial Statements. Signed for and on behalf of the Board by,