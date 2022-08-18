Log in
    HPWR.N0000   LK0360N00004

RESUS ENERGY PLC

(HPWR.N0000)
End-of-day quote Colombo Stock Exchange  -  2022-08-17
15.90 LKR   +1.27%
11:24aRESUS ENERGY : Quarterly Financial Statements as of 30 June 2022
PU
06/02RESUS ENERGY : Prospectus - Debenture Issue 2022
PU
05/31Resus Energy PLC Reports Earnings Results for the Fourth Quarter Ended March 31, 2022
CI
Resus Energy : Quarterly Financial Statements as of 30 June 2022

08/18/2022 | 11:24am EDT
Resus Energy PLC

Interim Report

01st Quarter 2022-2023

RESUS ENERGY PLC

Interim Report 01st Quarter 2022-2023

Provisional Financial Statements

STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION - GROUP

30.06.2022

Unaudited

31.03.2022

ASSETS

Rs.

Rs.

Non-current assets

Property, plant and equipment

4,089,616,613

4,250,444,706

Right of use asset

35,990,615

36,949,994

Intangible assets

181,139,888

181,139,889

Deferred tax assets

94,263,650

94,263,707

Current assets

4,401,010,766

4,562,798,296

Inventories

17,106,497

15,458,368

Trade and other receivables

801,202,912

577,767,761

Income tax recoverable

1,891,520

1,891,520

Cash and cash equivalents

114,768,172

195,430,281

Total Assets

934,969,101

790,547,930

5,335,979,867

5,353,346,226

EQUITY AND LIABILITIES

Equity

Stated capital

773,891,366

773,891,366

Other components of equity

6,949,461

6,949,461

Retained earnings

998,125,572

927,525,961

Equity attributable to equity holders of the parent

1,778,966,399

1,708,366,788

Non-controlling interest

-

-

Total Equity

1,778,966,399

1,708,366,788

Non-current liabilities

Interest bearing loans and borrowings

2,652,657,969

2,623,681,680

Lease liability

31,282,060

31,829,231

Retirement benefit obligations

26,431,347

25,617,322

Deferred tax liabilities

53,719,457

53,719,457

2,764,090,833

2,734,847,690

Current liabilities

Trade and other payables

75,982,081

250,892,617

Lease liability

9,473,637

8,022,841

Income tax liabilities

3,522,772

3,522,772

Interest bearing loans and borrowings

382,711,483

466,762,346

Bank overdrafts

321,232,662

180,931,173

Total Equity and Liabilities

792,922,635

910,131,749

5,335,979,867

5,353,346,227

Net assets per share

22.51

21.62

The above figures are provisional and subject to audit.

These Financial Statements are in compliance with the requirements of the Companies Act No. 07 of 2007.

……………………………

R M S Tillakawardana Chief Financial Officer

The Board of Directors is responsible for the preparation and presentation of these Financial Statements. Signed for and on behalf of the Board by,

……………………………………

……………………………….

G.A.K. Nanayakkara

H A S Madanayake

Managing Director

Chairman

18th August 2022

RESUS ENERGY PLC

Interim Report 01st Quarter 2022-2023

Provisional Financial Statements

STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION - COMPANY

30.06.2022

Unaudited

31.03.2022

ASSETS

Rs.

Rs.

Non-current assets

Property, plant and equipment

1,151,249,891

1,160,595,892

Right of use asset

10,006,660

10,657,152

Intangible assets

125,407,510

125,407,510

Investments in subsidiaries

736,644,125

736,644,125

Deferred tax assets

-

-

Current assets

2,023,308,186

2,033,304,679

Inventories

11,189,815

10,955,870

Trade and other receivables

688,319,139

512,384,176

Income tax recoverable

790,027

790,027

Cash and cash equivalents

98,862,521

190,695,163

Total Assets

799,161,502

714,825,236

2,822,469,688

2,748,129,915

EQUITY AND LIABILITIES

Equity

Stated capital

773,891,366

773,891,366

Other components of equity

5,194,210

5,194,210

Retained earnings

427,963,670

399,308,708

Equity attributable to equity holders of the parent

1,207,049,246

1,178,394,284

Non-controlling interest

-

-

Total Equity

1,207,049,246

1,178,394,284

Non-current liabilities

Interest bearing loans and borrowings

962,282,084

1,010,683,570

Lease liability

4,101,860

3,790,822

Retirement benefit obligations

25,908,780

25,103,523

Deferred tax liabilities

17,984,057

17,984,057

1,010,276,781

1,057,561,972

Current liabilities

Trade and other payables

116,858,562

159,595,598

Lease liability

4,242,827

4,332,571

Interest bearing loans and borrowings

221,192,895

253,187,698

Bank overdrafts

262,849,377

95,057,792

Total Equity and Liabilities

605,143,661

512,173,659

2,822,469,688

2,748,129,915

Net assets per share

15.27

14.91

The above figures are provisional and subject to audit.

These Financial Statements are in compliance with the requirements of the Companies Act No. 07 of 2007.

……………………………

R M S Tillakawardana Chief Financial Officer

The Board of Directors is responsible for the preparation and presentation of these Financial Statements. Signed for and on behalf of the Board by,

……………………………………

……………………………….

G.A.K. Nanayakkara

H A S Madanayake

Managing Director

Chairman

18th August 2022

RESUS ENERGY PLC

Interim Report 01st Quarter 2022-2023

Provisional Financial Statements

STATEMENT OF PROFIT OR LOSS - GROUP

03 Months ended 30th June

2022

2021

Change %

Rs.

Rs.

Revenue from contracts with customers

226,485,361

207,769,648

9

Direct costs

(47,848,879)

(33,922,649)

(41)

Gross profit

178,636,482

173,846,998

3

Other operating income

-

-

-

Administrative expenses

(23,041,803)

(21,176,843)

(9)

Results from operating activities

155,594,679

152,670,155

2

Finance income

165,715

47,170

251

Finance cost

(85,160,782)

(38,670,354)

(120)

Profit/(loss) before tax

70,599,612

114,046,971

(38)

Tax expense

-

-

-

Profit/(loss) for the period

70,599,612

114,046,971

(38)

Attributable to:

Equity holders of the parent

70,599,612

114,046,971

(38)

Non-controlling interest

-

-

-

70,599,612

114,046,971

(38)

Earnings/(loss) per share - basic/diluted

0.89

1.44

Dividend per share

-

-

STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME - GROUP

03 Months ended 30th June

2022

2021

Change %

Rs.

Rs.

Profit/(loss) for the period

70,599,612

114,046,971

(38)

Other comprehensive income not to be reclassified

to profit or loss in subsequent periods

Remeasurement gain/(loss) on Defined Benefit Plans

-

-

-

Deferred tax effect on Actuarial gain/loss

-

-

-

Other comprensive income for the period. Net of tax

-

-

-

Total comprehensive income for the period, net of tax

70,599,612

114,046,971

(38)

Attributable to:

Equity holders of the parent

70,599,612

114,046,971

(38)

Non-controlling interest

-

-

-

70,599,612

114,046,971

(38)

Figures in brackets indicate deductions.

The above figures are provisional and subject to audit.

RESUS ENERGY PLC

Interim Report 01st Quarter 2022-2023

Provisional Financial Statements

STATEMENT OF PROFIT OR LOSS - COMPANY

03 Months ended 30th June

2022

2021

Change %

Rs.

Rs.

Revenue from contracts with customers

115,629,524

122,034,124

(5)

Direct costs

(24,219,977)

(20,765,247)

(17)

Gross profit

91,409,547

101,268,877

(10)

Other operating income

-

-

-

Administrative expenses

(20,786,548)

(18,147,449)

(15)

Results from operating activities

70,623,000

83,121,428

(15)

Finance income

165,076

46,667

254

Finance cost

(42,133,114)

(23,597,450)

(79)

Profit/(loss) before tax

28,654,962

59,570,645

(52)

Tax expense

-

-

-

Profit/(loss) for the period

28,654,962

59,570,645

(52)

Attributable to:

Equity holders of the parent

28,654,962

59,570,645

(52)

Non-controlling interest

-

-

-

28,654,962

59,570,645

(52)

Earnings/(loss) per share - basic/diluted

0.36

0.75

Dividend per share

-

-

STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME - COMPANY

03 Months ended 30th June

2022

2021

Change %

Rs.

Rs.

Profit/(loss) for the period

28,654,962

59,570,645

(52)

Other comprehensive income not to be reclassified

to profit or loss in subsequent periods

Remeasurement gain/(loss) on Defined Benefit Plans

-

-

-

Deferred tax effect on Actuarial gain/loss

-

-

-

Other comprensive income for the period. Net of tax

-

-

-

Total comprehensive income for the period, net of tax

28,654,962

59,570,645

(52)

Attributable to:

Equity holders of the parent

28,654,962

59,570,645

(52)

Non-controlling interest

-

-

-

28,654,962

59,570,645

(52)

Figures in brackets indicate deductions.

The above figures are provisional and subject to audit.

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Resus Energy plc published this content on 18 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 August 2022 15:23:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
