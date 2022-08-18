Resus Energy : Quarterly Financial Statements as of 30 June 2022
Interim Report
01st Quarter 2022-2023
RESUS ENERGY PLC
Interim Report 01st Quarter 2022-2023
Provisional Financial Statements
STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION - GROUP
30.06.2022
Unaudited
31.03.2022
ASSETS
Rs.
Rs.
Non-current assets
Property, plant and equipment
4,089,616,613
4,250,444,706
Right of use asset
35,990,615
36,949,994
Intangible assets
181,139,888
181,139,889
Deferred tax assets
94,263,650
94,263,707
Current assets
4,401,010,766
4,562,798,296
Inventories
17,106,497
15,458,368
Trade and other receivables
801,202,912
577,767,761
Income tax recoverable
1,891,520
1,891,520
Cash and cash equivalents
114,768,172
195,430,281
Total Assets
934,969,101
790,547,930
5,335,979,867
5,353,346,226
EQUITY AND LIABILITIES
Equity
Stated capital
773,891,366
773,891,366
Other components of equity
6,949,461
6,949,461
Retained earnings
998,125,572
927,525,961
Equity attributable to equity holders of the parent
1,778,966,399
1,708,366,788
Non-controlling interest
-
-
Total Equity
1,778,966,399
1,708,366,788
Non-current liabilities
Interest bearing loans and borrowings
2,652,657,969
2,623,681,680
Lease liability
31,282,060
31,829,231
Retirement benefit obligations
26,431,347
25,617,322
Deferred tax liabilities
53,719,457
53,719,457
2,764,090,833
2,734,847,690
Current liabilities
Trade and other payables
75,982,081
250,892,617
Lease liability
9,473,637
8,022,841
Income tax liabilities
3,522,772
3,522,772
Interest bearing loans and borrowings
382,711,483
466,762,346
Bank overdrafts
321,232,662
180,931,173
Total Equity and Liabilities
792,922,635
910,131,749
5,335,979,867
5,353,346,227
Net assets per share
22.51
21.62
The above figures are provisional and subject to audit.
These Financial Statements are in compliance with the requirements of the Companies Act No. 07 of 2007.
……………………………
R M S Tillakawardana
Chief Financial Officer
The Board of Directors is responsible for the preparation and presentation of these Financial Statements. Signed for and on behalf of the Board by,
……………………………………
……………………………….
G.A.K. Nanayakkara
H A S Madanayake
Managing Director
Chairman
18th August 2022
RESUS ENERGY PLC
Interim Report 01st Quarter 2022-2023
Provisional Financial Statements
STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION - COMPANY
30.06.2022
Unaudited
31.03.2022
ASSETS
Rs.
Rs.
Non-current assets
Property, plant and equipment
1,151,249,891
1,160,595,892
Right of use asset
10,006,660
10,657,152
Intangible assets
125,407,510
125,407,510
Investments in subsidiaries
736,644,125
736,644,125
Deferred tax assets
-
-
Current assets
2,023,308,186
2,033,304,679
Inventories
11,189,815
10,955,870
Trade and other receivables
688,319,139
512,384,176
Income tax recoverable
790,027
790,027
Cash and cash equivalents
98,862,521
190,695,163
Total Assets
799,161,502
714,825,236
2,822,469,688
2,748,129,915
EQUITY AND LIABILITIES
Equity
Stated capital
773,891,366
773,891,366
Other components of equity
5,194,210
5,194,210
Retained earnings
427,963,670
399,308,708
Equity attributable to equity holders of the parent
1,207,049,246
1,178,394,284
Non-controlling interest
-
-
Total Equity
1,207,049,246
1,178,394,284
Non-current liabilities
Interest bearing loans and borrowings
962,282,084
1,010,683,570
Lease liability
4,101,860
3,790,822
Retirement benefit obligations
25,908,780
25,103,523
Deferred tax liabilities
17,984,057
17,984,057
1,010,276,781
1,057,561,972
Current liabilities
Trade and other payables
116,858,562
159,595,598
Lease liability
4,242,827
4,332,571
Interest bearing loans and borrowings
221,192,895
253,187,698
Bank overdrafts
262,849,377
95,057,792
Total Equity and Liabilities
605,143,661
512,173,659
2,822,469,688
2,748,129,915
Net assets per share
15.27
14.91
The above figures are provisional and subject to audit.
These Financial Statements are in compliance with the requirements of the Companies Act No. 07 of 2007.
……………………………
R M S Tillakawardana
Chief Financial Officer
The Board of Directors is responsible for the preparation and presentation of these Financial Statements. Signed for and on behalf of the Board by,
……………………………………
……………………………….
G.A.K. Nanayakkara
H A S Madanayake
Managing Director
Chairman
18th August 2022
RESUS ENERGY PLC
Interim Report 01st Quarter 2022-2023
Provisional Financial Statements
STATEMENT OF PROFIT OR LOSS - GROUP
03 Months ended 30th June
2022
2021
Change %
Rs.
Rs.
Revenue from contracts with customers
226,485,361
207,769,648
9
Direct costs
(47,848,879)
(33,922,649)
(41)
Gross profit
178,636,482
173,846,998
3
Other operating income
-
-
-
Administrative expenses
(23,041,803)
(21,176,843)
(9)
Results from operating activities
155,594,679
152,670,155
2
Finance income
165,715
47,170
251
Finance cost
(85,160,782)
(38,670,354)
(120)
Profit/(loss) before tax
70,599,612
114,046,971
(38)
Tax expense
-
-
-
Profit/(loss) for the period
70,599,612
114,046,971
(38)
Attributable to:
Equity holders of the parent
70,599,612
114,046,971
(38)
Non-controlling interest
-
-
-
70,599,612
114,046,971
(38)
Earnings/(loss) per share - basic/diluted
0.89
1.44
Dividend per share
-
-
STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME - GROUP
03 Months ended 30th June
2022
2021
Change %
Rs.
Rs.
Profit/(loss) for the period
70,599,612
114,046,971
(38)
Other comprehensive income not to be reclassified
to profit or loss in subsequent periods
Remeasurement gain/(loss) on Defined Benefit Plans
-
-
-
Deferred tax effect on Actuarial gain/loss
-
-
-
Other comprensive income for the period. Net of tax
-
-
-
Total comprehensive income for the period, net of tax
70,599,612
114,046,971
(38)
Attributable to:
Equity holders of the parent
70,599,612
114,046,971
(38)
Non-controlling interest
-
-
-
70,599,612
114,046,971
(38)
Figures in brackets indicate deductions.
The above figures are provisional and subject to audit.
RESUS ENERGY PLC
Interim Report 01st Quarter 2022-2023
Provisional Financial Statements
STATEMENT OF PROFIT OR LOSS - COMPANY
03 Months ended 30th June
2022
2021
Change %
Rs.
Rs.
Revenue from contracts with customers
115,629,524
122,034,124
(5)
Direct costs
(24,219,977)
(20,765,247)
(17)
Gross profit
91,409,547
101,268,877
(10)
Other operating income
-
-
-
Administrative expenses
(20,786,548)
(18,147,449)
(15)
Results from operating activities
70,623,000
83,121,428
(15)
Finance income
165,076
46,667
254
Finance cost
(42,133,114)
(23,597,450)
(79)
Profit/(loss) before tax
28,654,962
59,570,645
(52)
Tax expense
-
-
-
Profit/(loss) for the period
28,654,962
59,570,645
(52)
Attributable to:
Equity holders of the parent
28,654,962
59,570,645
(52)
Non-controlling interest
-
-
-
28,654,962
59,570,645
(52)
Earnings/(loss) per share - basic/diluted
0.36
0.75
Dividend per share
-
-
STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME - COMPANY
03 Months ended 30th June
2022
2021
Change %
Rs.
Rs.
Profit/(loss) for the period
28,654,962
59,570,645
(52)
Other comprehensive income not to be reclassified
to profit or loss in subsequent periods
Remeasurement gain/(loss) on Defined Benefit Plans
-
-
-
Deferred tax effect on Actuarial gain/loss
-
-
-
Other comprensive income for the period. Net of tax
-
-
-
Total comprehensive income for the period, net of tax
28,654,962
59,570,645
(52)
Attributable to:
Equity holders of the parent
28,654,962
59,570,645
(52)
Non-controlling interest
-
-
-
28,654,962
59,570,645
(52)
Figures in brackets indicate deductions.
The above figures are provisional and subject to audit.
