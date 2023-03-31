Resverlogix : Annual Information Form 2021

During 2020, Resverlogix Corp. changed its fiscal year end to December 31 (from April 30) to adopt reporting periods more commonly used by the Company's peers. Consequently, this Annual Information Form is for the twelve months ended December 31, 2021 compared to the eight months ended December 31, 2020.

Advisories

Conventions

In this Annual Information Form ("AIF"), unless the context otherwise requires, references to "Resverlogix", "we", "us", "our" or similar terms, or to the "Company" refer to Resverlogix Corp. (either alone or together with its subsidiaries).

The information contained in this AIF is presented as at December 31, 2021, except where otherwise noted.

Capitalized terms that are not otherwise defined herein have the meanings given in the Glossary at the end of this AIF.

Unless otherwise noted, all dollar amounts in this AIF are expressed in Canadian dollars.

Scientific and Industry Data

Certain independent third-party scientific research and industry data contained in this Annual Information Form is based upon information from government or other independent industry or scientific publications and reports or based on estimates derived from such publications and reports. Government and industry publications and reports generally indicate that they have obtained their information from sources believed to be reliable, but the Company has not conducted its own independent verification of such information. While the Company believes this information to be reliable, third party information is subject to variations and cannot be verified with complete certainty due to limits on the availability and reliability of raw data, the voluntary nature of the data gathering process, and other limitations and uncertainties inherent in any statistical or scientific survey. In addition, this third-party information has been prepared as of a specific date and therefore does not contemplate changes in facts and circumstances following such date. The Company has not independently verified any of the research, findings or data from independent third-party sources referred to in this Annual Information Form or ascertained the underlying assumptions relied upon by such sources. Unless specifically stated, none of the third-party information cited in this Annual Information Form is incorporated by reference herein. All third-party information source references are provided for the reader's convenience only and do not form a part of this Annual Information Form.

Forward-Looking Information

All statements, other than statements of historical facts, included in this Annual Information Form regarding our strategy, future operations, financial position, future revenues, projected costs, prospects, plans and objectives of management are forward-looking statements that contain forward looking information within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation. Forward looking statements and forward-looking information are referred to collectively herein as "forward looking statements". The words "believe", "anticipate", "estimate", "plan", "expect", "intend", "may", "project", "will", "would" and similar expressions and the negative of such expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. We cannot guarantee that we actually will achieve the plans, intentions or expectations disclosed in our forward-looking statements and you should not place undue reliance on our forward-looking statements.

Our statements of "belief" in respect of our drug candidate(s) are based primarily upon our results derived to date from our pre-clinical and clinical research and development and our research and development program. We also use the term "demonstrated" in this Annual Information Form to describe certain findings that we make arising from our research and development including any pre- clinical and clinical studies that we have conducted to date.

We believe that we have a reasonable scientific basis upon which we have made such statements of "belief" or arrived at such findings. It is not possible, however, to predict, based upon in vitro, animal and/or human studies whether a therapeutic agent will be proved to be safe and/or effective in humans and no conclusions should be drawn in that regard from what we state has been demonstrated by us to date. We cannot assure you that the particular results expected by us will occur.

Any forward-looking statements and statements of "belief" represent our estimates only as of the date of this Annual Information Form and should not be relied upon as representing our estimates as of any subsequent date. The forward-looking statements contained in this Annual Information Form include, but are not limited to, statements regarding our:

aim to commercialize or license to a pharmaceutical partner our products for the treatment of unmet medical needs related to prevention of: major adverse cardiovascular events in patients with diabetes mellitus and chronic kidney disease; COVID- 19 and additional indications;

aim to carry out trials on our products for the treatment of unmet medical needs related to major adverse cardiovascular events in patients with higher risk such as acute coronary syndrome, diabetes mellitus and chronic kidney disease, COVID- 19 and additional indications, and the timing of such trials;

plans related to our COVID-19, cardiovascular disease, and other programs and the planning and design of clinical trials as part of each of these programs;

COVID-19, cardiovascular disease, and other programs and the planning and design of clinical trials as part of each of these programs; expectations relating to the timing of significant clinical trial milestones;

the function and effectiveness of apabetalone, also referred to as RVX-208;

