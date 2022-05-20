Resverlogix : Annual Meeting of Shareholders Notice-and-Access Notification to Shareholders

RESVERLOGIX CORP.

ANNUAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS

NOTICE-AND-ACCESS NOTIFICATION TO SHAREHOLDERS

You are receiving this notice-and-access notification (the "NA Notice") as Resverlogix Corp. (the "Corporation") has decided to use the notice-and-access model for delivery of meeting materials to its beneficial holders ("Beneficial Shareholders") of common shares ("Common Shares") for the Annual Meeting (the "Meeting") of holders of Common Shares which will be held on Tuesday, June 21, 2022 at 1:00 p.m. (Calgary time). Beneficial Shareholders will receive a proxy or voting instruction form enabling them to vote at the Meeting. However, instead of a paper copy of the notice of meeting and management information circular ("Information Circular"), Beneficial Shareholders receive this NA Notice with information on how they may access such materials electronically. The use of this alternative means of delivery is more environmentally responsible as it will help reduce paper use and also will reduce the cost of printing and mailing materials to shareholders.

MEETING DATE AND LOCATION:

WHEN: Tuesday, June 21, 2022 at 1:00 p.m. (Calgary time)

WHERE: Resverlogix Corp.

300, 4820 Richard Road SW Calgary, Alberta

Cautionary Note on 'In-Person' Attendance

Although the Corporation intends to hold its Meeting in person, in view of continued uncertainty related to COVID-19, the Corporation will be limiting the number of attendees.

The Meeting venue will only safely accommodate a very limited number of attendees. In order to mitigate potential risks to the health and safety of the Corporation's shareholders, employees, communities and other stakeholders, access to the Meeting will be limited to only essential personnel, registered shareholders and proxyholders entitled to attend the Meeting. The Corporation strongly urgesshareholders and other stakeholders notto attend the Meeting in person.

As such, the Company has organized a webcast of the Meeting (details are set out below) whereby shareholders can listen to the Meeting online. This is not a virtual meeting and shareholders cannot vote or ask questions as part of the Meeting; questions following the Meeting can be submitted by emailing ir@resverlogix.com.

The Company encourages shareholders to vote their shares at least forty-eight (48) hours (excluding Saturdays, Sundays and statutory holidays) prior to the Meeting (or any adjournment thereof) by following the instructions set out in the form of proxy or voting instruction form received by such shareholders.

See instructions below to join the webcast:

It is highly recommended to access the webcast over the Internet using the following link:

http://services.choruscall.ca/links/resverlogixagm2022.html

A replay of the webcast (using the same link provided) will be available for one month following the conclusion of the event.

If dialing in by phone, dial 1-800-319-4610 (within Canada / USA) or +1-403-351-0324 (International Toll). Callers should dial-in at least 15 min prior to the scheduled start time.

SHAREHOLDERS WILL BE ASKED TO CONSIDER AND VOTE ON THE FOLLOWING MATTERS:

Financial Statements: Although no vote is required, shareholders will receive and consider the Corporation's consolidated financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2021, together with the report of the auditors thereon.

Fixing Number of Directors: Shareholders will be asked to fix the number of directors to be elected at the Meeting to five

members. Information respecting fixing the number of directors may be found in the "Fixing the Number of Directors and Election of Directors" section of the Information Circular.

Election of Directors: Shareholders will be asked to elect five (5) directors for the ensuing year. Information respecting the election of directors may be found in the "Fixing the Number of Directors and Election of Directors" section of the Information Circular.

Appointment of Auditors: Shareholders will be asked to appoint KPMG LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants, as the Corporation's auditors for the ensuing year and authorize the Corporation's directors to fix their remuneration. Information respecting the appointment of KPMG LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants, may be found in the "Appointment of