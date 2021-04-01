Resverlogix : Financial Statements

Consolidated Financial Statements For the eight month period ended December 31, 2020 and year ended April 30, 2020 Change in Fiscal Year-End During the eight months ended December 31, 2020, Resverlogix Corp. changed its fiscal year end to December 31 (from April 30) to adopt more common reporting periods. The transition period is the eight months ended December 31, 2020 and the comparative period is the year ended April 30, 2020.

Management's Responsibility for Financial Reporting The accompanying consolidated financial statements of Resverlogix Corp. (the "Company") have been approved by the Board of Directors and have been prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards, which recognize the necessity of relying on some best estimates and informed judgements. The financial information contained in the management's discussion and analysis is consistent with the consolidated financial statements. The Company undertakes steps to ensure the information presented is accurate and conforms to applicable laws and standards, including: Management maintains accounting systems and related internal controls and supporting procedures to provide reasonable assurance that assets are safeguarded, transactions are properly authorized, and complete and accurate financial records are maintained to provide reliable information for the preparation of the consolidated financial statements in a timely manner.

The Board of Directors oversees the management of the business and the affairs for the Company including ensuring management fulfills its responsibility for financial reporting and is ultimately responsible for reviewing and approving the consolidated financial statements. The Board of Directors carries out this responsibility principally through its Audit Committee.

The Audit Committee of the Board of Directors, comprised of three members considered to be independent directors, has reviewed the consolidated financial statements with management and the external auditors. KPMG LLP Chartered Professional Accountants, the Company's external auditors, who are appointed by the Company's shareholders, audited the consolidated financial statements in accordance with Canadian generally accepted auditing standards to enable them to express to the shareholders their opinion on the consolidated financial statements. Their report is set out on the following page. (signed) (signed) Donald J. McCaffrey A. Brad Cann President and Chief Executive Officer Chief Financial Officer March 30, 2021 2

KPMG LLP 205 5th Avenue SW Suite 3100 Calgary AB T2P 4B9 Tel (403) 691-8000 Fax (403) 691-8008 www.kpmg.ca INDEPENDENT AUDITORS' REPORT To the Shareholders of Resverlogix Corp. Opinion We have audited the consolidated financial statements of Resverlogix Corp. (the "Company"), which comprise: the consolidated statements of financial position as at December 31, 2020 and April 30, 2020

8-month period ended December 31, 2020 and the year ended April 30, 2020 and notes to the consolidated financial statements, including a summary of significant accounting policies (Hereinafter referred to as the "financial statements"). In our opinion, the consolidated financial statements present fairly, in all material respects, the consolidated financial position of the Company as at December 31, 2020 and April 30, 2020, and its consolidated financial performance and its consolidated cash flows for the 8- month period ended December 31, 2020 and the year ended April 30 2020 in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS"). Basis for Opinion We conducted our audit in accordance with Canadian generally accepted auditing standards. Our responsibilities under those standards are further described in the "Auditors' Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements" section of our auditors' report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the financial statements in Canada and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements. © 2020 KPMG LLP, an Ontario limited liability partnership and a member firm of the KPMG global organization of independent member firms affiliated with KPMG International Limited, a private English company limited by guarantee. All rights reserved.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. Material Uncertainty Related to Going Concern We draw attention to Note 3 in the financial statements, which indicates that the Company has incurred significant losses to date, and with no assumption of revenues, is dependent on its ability to raise additional financial capital by continuing to demonstrate the successful progression of its research and development activities if it is to remain as a going concern. As stated in Note 3 in the financial statements, these events or conditions, along with other matters as set forth in Note 3 in the financial statements, indicate that a material uncertainty exists that may cast significant doubt on the Company's ability to continue as a going concern. Our opinion is not modified in respect of this matter. Key Audit Matters Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2020. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters. In addition to the matter described in the "Material Uncertainty related to Going Concern" section of the auditors' report, we have determined the matter described below to be the key audit matter to be communicated in our auditors' report. Evaluation of the fair value of royalty preferred shares Description of the matter We draw attention to Notes 4, 5 and 12 to the financial statements. The Company records royalty preferred shares at fair value. The fair value of royalty preferred shares is $38.0 million as at December 31, 2020. Significant assumptions in determining the fair value of royalty preferred shares include the timing and amount of the Company's future cash flows generated from the sale of potential new products currently in clinical trials and the discount rate applied to these cash flows. Why the matter is a key audit matter We identified the evaluation of the fair value of royalty preferred shares as a key audit matter. This matter represented an area of significant risk of material misstatement given the magnitude of royalty preferred shares and the high degree of estimation uncertainty in determining the fair value of royalty preferred shares. In addition, significant auditor judgment and the involvement of professionals with specialized skills and knowledge were 2

required in evaluating the results of our audit procedures due to the sensitivity of the fair value of royalty preferred shares to minor changes to certain significant assumptions. How the matter was addressed in the audit The following are the primary procedures we performed to address this key audit matter. We evaluated the appropriateness of the timing and amount of future cash flows used within the royalty preferred shares valuation model by comparing them to publicly available data for comparable entities and certain published reports of national health organizations. We assessed the status of the Company's clinical trials by interviewing the Company's clinical personnel and inspecting the Company's clinical trials submissions to regulatory authorities. We involved valuation professionals with specialized skills and knowledge, who assisted in evaluating the appropriateness of the discount rate by comparing inputs into the discount rate to publicly available data for comparable entities. Other Information Management is responsible for the other information. Other information comprises: the information included in Management's Discussion and Analysis filed with the relevant Canadian Securities Commissions. Our opinion on the financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not and will not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon. In connection with our audit of the consolidated financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information identified above and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the consolidated financial statements or our knowledge obtained in the audit and remain alert for indications that the other information appears to be materially misstated. We obtained the information included in Management's Discussion and Analysis filed with the relevant Canadian Securities Commissions as at the date of this auditors' report. If, based on the work we have performed on this other information, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information, we are required to report that fact in the auditors' report. We have nothing to report in this regard. Responsibilities of Management and Those Charged with Governance for the Financial Statements Management is responsible for the preparation and fair presentation of the consolidated financial statements in accordance with IFRS, and for such internal control as management determines is necessary to enable the preparation of consolidated financial statements that are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error. 3