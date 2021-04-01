Resverlogix : MD&A 04/01/2021 | 05:30am EDT Send by mail :

MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION & ANALYSIS - Eight Months Ended December 31, 2020 Change in Fiscal Year-End During the eight months ended December 31, 2020, Resverlogix Corp. changed its fiscal year end to December 31 (from April 30) to adopt more common reporting periods. The transition period is the eight months ended December 31, 2020 and the comparative period is the year ended April 30, 2020. Readers should be cautioned that the number of months in the transition and comparative periods differ. This Management's Discussion and Analysis ("MD&A") of Resverlogix Corp.'s operations and financial position should be read in conjunction with the audited consolidated financial statements and the notes thereto for the eight month period ended December 31, 2020 and the year ended April 30, 2020. This MD&A is dated March 30, 2021. Our financial statements have been prepared by management in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS") and comprise Resverlogix Corp. (the "Company") and its wholly-owned subsidiary Resverlogix Inc. (together referred to as the "Group"). All amounts in the following MD&A are stated in US dollars unless otherwise stated. References to "we", "us" or "our" mean Resverlogix Corp. and its subsidiary unless the context otherwise requires. Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information This MD&A contains forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking information is often, but not always, identified by the use of words such as "believes", "anticipates", "plans", "intends", "will", "should", "expects", "continue", "estimate", "forecasts" and other similar expressions. In particular, this MD&A includes forward-looking information related to: aim to commercialize or license to a pharmaceutical partner our products for the treatment of unmet medical needs related to prevention of: major adverse cardiovascular events in patients with diabetes mellitus and chronic kidney disease; as well as additional indications including neurodegenerative disease and orphan diseases such as Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension;

aim to carry out trials on our products for the treatment of unmet medical needs related to major adverse cardiovascular events in patients with higher risk such as acute coronary syndrome, diabetes mellitus and chronic kidney disease, and the timing of such trials;

plans related to our cardiovascular disease, kidney disease and orphan disease programs and the planning and design of clinical trials as part of each of these programs;

expectations relating to the timing of significant clinical trial milestones;

the function and effectiveness of apabetalone, also referred to as RVX-208;

RVX-208; the development of new compounds and the potential impact of these compounds on multiple diseases;

aim to obtain regulatory approval for our products;

expectations with respect to the cost of clinical trials and commercialization of our products;

projected competitive conditions with respect to our products;

anticipated sources of revenue and the estimated market for our products;

expectations regarding the protection of our intellectual property;

business strategy;

intentions with respect to dividends; and

potential milestone payments and royalties pursuant to the license agreements with Shenzhen Hepalink Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. and Medison Pharma Ltd. Readers are cautioned that our expectations, beliefs, projections and assumptions used in preparation of such information, although considered reasonable at the time of preparation, may prove to be wrong, and as such, undue reliance should not be placed on 1 forward-looking statements. With respect to forward-looking statements contained in this MD&A, we have made key assumptions including: general business and economic conditions;

interest rates;

the timing of the receipt of regulatory and governmental approvals for research and development projects;

the availability of financing for research and development projects, or the availability of financing on reasonable terms;

the ability to refinance existing indebtedness on reasonable terms upon maturity;

the impact of changes in Canadian dollar-US dollar and other foreign exchange rates on our costs and results;

dollar-US dollar and other foreign exchange rates on our costs and results; market competition;

our ability to attract and retain skilled staff; and

ongoing relations with employees and with business partners. Our actual results, events or developments could be materially different from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. We can give no assurance that any of the events or expectations will occur or be realized. By their nature, forward-looking statements are subject to numerous known and unknown risks and uncertainties including but not limited to: risks related to the early stage of our products;

uncertainties related to clinical trials and product development;

uncertainties related to current economic conditions;

risks related to rapid technological change;

uncertainties related to forecasts and timing of clinical trials and regulatory approval;

competition in the market for therapeutic products to treat cardiovascular disease, neurodegenerative diseases, diabetes mellitus and other high risk vascular diseases;

risks related to potential product liability claims;

availability of additional financing and access to capital for research and development, clinical trials and regulatory approval;

market acceptance and commercialization of our products;

the availability and supply of raw materials, including supplies of sufficient active pharmaceutical ingredients for large clinical trials and future commercial production;

risks related to the effective management of our growth;

potential reliance on partnering agreements to provide support for discovery and development efforts, and on corporate sponsors, pharmaceutical companies, and others to successfully develop and commercialize our technology;

the willingness of health care insurers and other organizations to pay for our products;

risks related to our reliance on key personnel;

risks related to the regulatory approval process for the manufacture and sale of non-therapeutic and human therapeutic products; and

non-therapeutic and human therapeutic products; and our ability to secure and protect our intellectual property, and to operate without infringing on the proprietary rights of others or having third parties circumvent the rights owned or licensed by us. You should also carefully consider the matters discussed under "Risk Factors" in our Annual Information Form and other documents we file from time to time with securities authorities, which are available through SEDAR at www.sedar.com. Additionally, risks and uncertainties are discussed on page 26 of this MD&A. The forward-looking statements contained in this MD&A are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. We disclaim any intention and have no obligation or responsibility, except as required by law, to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Going Concern Our success is dependent on the continuation of our research and development activities, progressing the core technologies through clinical trials to commercialization or a strategic partnership, and our ability to obtain additional financing. It is not possible to predict the outcome of future research and development programs, our ability to fund these programs in the future, or to secure a strategic partnership, or the commercialization of products. To date, we have not generated any product revenue. We have incurred significant 2 Epigenetic Mechanism of Action losses to date, and with no assumption of revenues, we are dependent on our ability to raise additional financial capital by continuing to demonstrate the successful progression of our research and development activities if we are to remain as a going concern. As at December 31, 2020, we had $0.1 million of cash. We need to raise additional capital to fund research, development and corporate activities over the next year or we may be forced to cease operations. As at December 31, 2020, we were committed to pay $6.9 million of trade and other payables, $1.1 million for research and development over the next twelve months, and $0.6 million of lease liabilities over the next twelve months. Our cash as at December 31, 2020 is not sufficient to fund our contractual commitments or our planned business operations over the next year. Therefore, we will have to raise additional capital to fund our contractual commitments and our planned business operations. We continue to pursue and/or examine several sources of additional capital including co-development, licensing, rights or other partnering arrangements, private placements and/or public offerings (equity and/or debt). However, there is no assurance that any of these measures will be successfully completed. The Company will also require additional capital to fund research, development and corporate activities beyond the next year. The Company will continue to explore alternatives to generate additional cash including raising additional equity and/or debt and/or partnering; however, there is no assurance that these initiatives will be successful. The COVID-19 outbreak may impact the Company's ability to raise additional capital and/or impact the Company's ability to continue its clinical trials. These conditions result in a material uncertainty which may cast significant doubt on our ability to continue as a going concern. If we are not able to raise capital, we may be forced to cease operations. Overview What is Epigenetics? The human body is made up of nearly two hundred different cell types that have cell-specific functions resulting from the selective production of the proteins encoded by human DNA and, more specifically, human genes. Aberrant levels of proteins can contribute to disease progression and disease states. Epigenetics describes the mechanisms by which gene activity is regulated, thereby affecting levels of transcription into messenger RNA ("mRNA") which is then translated into protein. Epigenetics is the study of modifications to chromatin (DNA associated with proteins) that, without affecting the DNA sequence, result in regulation of gene transcription, the first step in producing the proteins that each gene encodes. Such modifications determine whether a gene is "on" or "off" or whether its activity is high or low in a particular cell type, in different disease states or in response to a physiological stimulus. Chromatin modifications are added by enzymes called "writers" and removed by enzymes called "erasers". Other proteins, called "readers", recognize a specific pattern of modifications. In contrast to "writers" and "erasers" that add or remove post translational modifications, "readers" detect the presence or absence of these modifications and serve as a scaffold for the transcriptional machinery directly responsible for gene expression. Our compounds target one group of "reader" proteins called the Bromodomain and Extra Terminal ("BET") proteins. BET inhibition represents an important new area of drug development, since epigenetic modification is a known hallmark of several complex pathologies, including cardiovascular disease ("CVD"), metabolic disorders, and neurological diseases. Substantial evidence has 3 shown that alterations in the pattern of chromatin modifications underlie these multiple disease states. Epigenetic regulators are promising targets for therapeutic intervention, and hold significant potential for treatment advances in important diseases of high unmet medical need. Resverlogix Corp. Since our inception, we have focused on developing therapeutics for disease states with high unmet medical need. Our Phase 3 clinical trial "BETonMACE" studied apabetalone ("RVX-208") in high-risk CVD patients with type 2 diabetes mellitus ("DM") and low levels of high-density lipoprotein ("HDL"). The primary endpoint was the time to first occurrence of major adverse cardiac events ("MACE") defined as cardiovascular death, non-fatal myocardial infarction and stroke. On September 30, 2019, we announced the topline results of the BETonMACE study. A total of 2,425 patients were enrolled in the study and followed for a median study duration of 26.5 months and a total of 274 primary endpoints occurred. While the primary endpoint did not reach statistical significance, key secondary and exploratory endpoints illustrating CVD efficacy were met with an excellent safety profile, providing rationale for the continuation of the development of apabetalone in high-risk CVD. Based on the results of the BETonMACE study, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration ("FDA") granted Breakthrough Therapy Designation ("BTD") for apabetalone in combination with top standard of care, including high-intensity statins, for the secondary prevention of MACE in patients with type 2 DM and recent acute coronary syndrome ("ACS"). The achievement of BTD has the potential to expedite apabetalone's clinical development program through more intensive FDA guidance. Apabetalone (RVX-208) Apabetalone is the first BET inhibitor in clinical trials for high risk cardiovascular disease. A hallmark of many diseases such as cancer, inflammation and more recently cardiovascular disease, is aberrant gene transcription. Bromodomains ("BRDs") are a family of evolutionary conserved protein-interaction modules that play key functions in chromatin organisation and regulation of gene transcription. One recognised family of bromodomain containing proteins is the BET family. Apabetalone is the first oral agent in the BET inhibitor class that preferentially targets bromodomain 2 ("BD2") of BET proteins. In binding to this bromodomain, apabetalone affects the expression of multiple genes with roles in a variety of cellular processes. Our lead drug, apabetalone ("RVX-208"), targets BET proteins to impact several important biological processes that are contributors to the pathophysiology of chronic vascular diseases such as CVD, diabetes mellitus ("DM"), and chronic kidney disease ("CKD"), namely: (i) vascular inflammation, (ii) vascular calcification, acute phase response, (iv) complement and coagulation, and (v) reverse cholesterol transport ("RCT"). Apabetalone is a first-in- class small molecule in development for the secondary prevention of a MACE in high risk CVD patients with a DM co-morbidity. Based on the above-mentioned effects of apabetalone, we are currently exploring the potential for apabetalone to modulate disease-related pathology in other indications including CKD, neurodegenerative disease (such as vascular cognitive dementia) and orphan diseases such as Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension ("PAH"). 4 Epigenetic gene regulation governed by BET proteins is at the core of many CVD pathological processes - dysregulation of multiple pathways contributes to increased risk and worse cardiovascular outcomes Epigenetic Mechanism of Action: Single Therapeutic Target with Multiple Biological Effects BET inhibition results in the simultaneous modulation of multiple biological pathways via a single molecular target. Studies highlighting the molecular and mechanistic functions of BET inhibitor molecules and the ongoing development of new BET inhibitors as potential therapeutics in multiple indications are initiating a shift from the current drug development paradigm. From a single molecular target for a single downstream effect, to a multimodal approach whereby multiple biological processes contributing to a disease state are concurrently modulated via a single molecular target, epigenetic modulation is a novel approach to targeting disease pathology. We believe that this approach is therapeutically and commercially attractive for the following reasons: BET proteins all contain highly-conserved bromodomains that play a key role in epigenetic control of gene expression (in many cell types);

highly-conserved bromodomains that play a key role in epigenetic control of gene expression (in many cell types); Apabetalone functions via inhibition of BET bromodomain binding to chromatin thereby modulating transcription of particular targets;

Apabetalone preferentially binds to the second bromodomain of BET family members (BRD2, BRD3 and BRD4), with a 20-fold or higher selectivity for the second bromodomain versus the first bromodomain;

20-fold or higher selectivity for the second bromodomain versus the first bromodomain; Apabetalone is highly differentiated from other therapies that focus only on single biological targets such as increasing HDL or decreasing low-density lipoprotein ("LDL") in plasma, and has effects on multiple pathways and biomarkers that function in concert to reduce CVD events; and

low-density lipoprotein ("LDL") in plasma, and has effects on multiple pathways and biomarkers that function in concert to reduce CVD events; and Apabetalone is the only selective BET inhibitor in the field of CVD with no known competitor, providing Resverlogix with an estimated lead of at least 7-8 years over competitors and significant scarcity value. Apabetalone (RVX-208) Bound in the BET Binding Pocket Apabetalone has illustrated the potential to become an important and differentiated therapeutic for high-risk patients with CVD, DM, CKD, neurodegenerative disease and orphan diseases. 5 Attachments Original document

