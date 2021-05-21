Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Toronto Stock Exchange
  5. Resverlogix Corp.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    RVX   CA76128M1086

RESVERLOGIX CORP.

(RVX)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Shenzhen Hepalink Pharmaceutical Group Co., Ltd. Acquires Additional Securities of Resverlogix Corp.

05/21/2021 | 05:15pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - May 21, 2021) - Shenzhen Hepalink Pharmaceutical Group Co., Ltd. ("Hepalink") announces that on May 13, 2021, it acquired 10% secured convertible debentures due May 13, 2022, of Resverlogix Corp. (TSX: RVX) (OTC Pink: RVXCF) (the "Company") in the principal amount of US$6 million and 300,000 common share purchase warrants of the Company by way of a private placement (the "Private Placement") for a purchase price of US$6 million (Cdn$7.4 million).

The principal amount of the convertible debentures and accrued and unpaid interest thereon is convertible into common shares of the Company at a conversion price equal to the lesser of CDN$0.93 per share, and the 5-day volume weighted average trading price of the common shares on the date of conversion. Each Warrant entitles the holder to purchase one common share at an exercise price of CDN$0.93 for a term of four years.

Prior to completion of the Private Placement, Hepalink held 85,286,524 common shares and 11,466,619 common share purchase warrants of the Company, which represented 35.72% of common shares outstanding before giving effect to any outstanding warrants, and 38.67% of the outstanding common shares assuming the exercise by Hepalink of its warrants. After giving effect to the Private Placement, Hepalink held 85,286,524 common shares, 11,766,619 common share purchase warrants and US$6,000,000 principal amount of convertible debentures, which represents 35.72% of the common shares outstanding before giving effect to any outstanding warrants and convertible debentures, and 40.62% of the outstanding common shares assuming the exercise by Hepalink of its warrants and the conversion of the principal amount of the convertible debentures at a price of CDN$0.93 per share.

The convertible debentures and warrants were acquired for investment purposes. In the future, Hepalink or any of its joint actors may, subject to applicable law, acquire or dispose of securities of the Company depending upon a number of factors, including, but not limited to, general market and economic conditions and other available investment opportunities.

For further information or to obtain a copy of the early warning report, please contact Bu Haihua at 86-755-2698 0311.

Shenzhen Hepalink Pharmaceutical Group Co., Ltd.
21 Langshan Road, Songpingshan
Nanshan District, Shenzhen, 518057
People's Republic of China

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/84860


© Newsfilecorp 2021
All news about RESVERLOGIX CORP.
05:15pShenzhen Hepalink Pharmaceutical Group Co., Ltd. Acquires Additional Securiti..
NE
08:07aRESVERLOGIX  : Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders – Notice of Meet..
PU
08:07aRESVERLOGIX  : Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders - Notice-and-Access No..
PU
05/17RESVERLOGIX  : Financial Statement Q1 2021
PU
05/17RESVERLOGIX  : Md&a q1 2021
PU
05/05RESVERLOGIX  : Enters Into US$6 Million Debenture Financing Agreement
MT
05/05Resverlogix Announces US$6 Million Debenture Financing
GL
04/28RESVERLOGIX  : S apabetalone demonstrates a medical first in patients with chron..
AQ
04/27RESVERLOGIX  : Says Apabetalone Demonstrates Medical First in Patients with Chro..
MT
04/27Resverlogix's Apabetalone Demonstrates a Medical First in Patients with Chron..
GL
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 - - -
Net income 2020 2,46 M - -
Net Debt 2020 39,5 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 84,0x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 215 M 178 M -
EV / Sales 2019 -
EV / Sales 2020 -
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 38,4%
Chart RESVERLOGIX CORP.
Duration : Period :
Resverlogix Corp. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends RESVERLOGIX CORP.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Donald J. McCaffrey Chairman, President, CEO & Secretary
Anthony Brad Cann Chief Financial Officer
Norman C. W. Wong Chief Scientific Officer
Jan O. Johansson Senior Vice President-Medical Affairs
Michael T. Sweeney Senior Vice President-Clinical Development
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
RESVERLOGIX CORP.-7.45%178
GILEAD SCIENCES, INC.17.58%86 977
WUXI APPTEC CO., LTD.21.30%60 517
VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS INCORPORATED-8.35%56 073
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.5.62%53 146
BIONTECH SE149.89%49 200