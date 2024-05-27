PRESS RELEASE
Periodic statement - Regulated information - Insider information
Ternat, 27 May 2024, 7.00 a.m. CET
Announcement of the annual results of the financial year 2023-2024(period 01.04.2023 until 31.03.2024)
Resilience of retail parks supports operating results of the past financial year and provides stable valuation
Best operational results in 26 years
EPRA result1 (group) of € 88.37 million (+9.77% like-for-like2 versus 31 March 2023).
EPRA result per share3 (group) of € 6.18 (+6.81% like-for-like3) (based on the weighted average number of shares).
Net rental result of € 138.83 million (+10.71%) thanks to rent indexations and acquisitions. Like-for-like (at constant portfolio excluding the acquisitions and disposals of the past fiscal year) rental income increased +6.50%.
Fair value of the real estate portfolio of € 2,028.32 million at 31 March 2024 (+7.4% vs. € 1,888.56 million at 31 March 2023). At constant composition, the value increased +2.96%.
Occupancy rate stable at high level (97.89%) (versus 98.08% at 31 March 2023).
Debt ratio at healthy level: 44.62%. Hedging interest rate risk supports results of fiscal year and remains at a similar level in 2024-2025.
Proceeds of the June 2023 capital increase (€ 16.90 million) were invested in the acquisition of retail park Alexandrium Megastores in Rotterdam (Netherlands) (€ 81.50 million).
Retail Estates played an active role in the relaunch of 11 retail properties following the bankruptcy of Fun and BCC. 10 stores were relet in less than 3 months.
Dividend of € 5 gross per share. An optional dividend is offered.
1 FINANCIAL YEAR 2023-2024 IN A NUTSHELL
Retail Estates, specialised in the lease of out-of-town retail properties, presents its best operational results in 26 years. In spite of the aftermath of the Covid-19 and energy crises and the ongoing cost inflation, the real estate company performed well as regards important core performance indicators such as rental income, occupancy rate (97.89%) and operational expenses. The rental income was fully indexed and grew by 6.50% on a like-for-like basis4 This led to EPRA earnings of € 88.37 million (+9.77% vs. € 80.50 million on 31 March 2023, exclusive of non-recurring income). The EPRA earnings per share amounted to € 6.18, an increase by 6.81% (exclusive of non-recurring income).5)
Value of properties continues to increase
The good sector-wide performance supports the value of the properties in Belgium and the Netherlands. In addition, out-of-town retail parks are highly sought after by real estate investors on account of their stable performance over the recent turbulent years. This explains why the valuation of these investments remains stable. The value of the real estate investments of Retail Estates, at constant composition, increased during the past financial year by € 55.97 million (+2.96%). This increase represents the positive balance of a series of corrections that can mainly be explained by the indexation of the rents and partly by higher sales prices.
The value of the real estate portfolio (inclusive of non-current assets under construction) has increased to € 2,028.32 million (+7.40% vs. € 1,888.56 million on 31 March 2023). This can mainly be explained by the expansion of the portfolio by € 88.31 million, the sale of investment properties for an amount of € 12.65 million and a positive revaluation of the existing real estate portfolio for an amount of € 51.19 million.
The proceeds of the capital increase of June 2023, supplemented with bank funding, were used to acquire the retail park Alexandrium Megastores in Rotterdam (the Netherlands) for € 81.50 million. Retail Estates considers this acquisition the jewel in the crown of its Dutch real estate portfolio. Over the past seven years, its fair value has grown to € 679.42 million, making Retail Estates the market leader in the Dutch out-of-town segment.
In addition, Retail Estates acquired two retail units in the home decoration mall Woonmall Alexandrium (Rotterdam) in cooperation with a Dutch partner, bringing the total to eighteen. This transaction was part of a broader arbitrage operation involving the sale of several solitary retail properties in Belgium. In addition to the properties in Woonmall Alexandrium, Retail Estates also acquired two retail units in the Gouden Kruispunt retail park in Sint-Joris-Winge (Leuven, Belgium).
Retail Estates continues to implement its ESG strategy with investments in photovoltaic panels, insulation and high- performance glazing. In this context the company strives for a win-win situation with its tenants with a view to increasing the sustainable lettability and value retention of its retail properties. The current programme runs until the end of the 2024-2025 financial year but is subject to ongoing evaluation. In the meantime the real estate company is working on a new three-year programme that will be launched in April 2025.
Stable rents despite challenges in retail sector
Retailers' profitability depends heavily on their pricing power, with price setters having a clear advantage over price takers. In the home decoration segment, this does increase sales, but it is often offset by lower volumes. As a result, retailers who are not price setters have a hard time. The fashion sector is under pressure from structurally declining consumption amplified by negative seasonal effects.
Consumers are currently spending less. Although overall purchasing power has not decreased thanks to the automatic wage indexation in Belgium and the actual wage increase in the Netherlands, consumers keep focusing on perceived
price increases. It is impossible to refute this inflation perception by the actual increase of wages. In addition, purchasing power has indeed declined in some regions, leading to pressure on local retailers. Nevertheless, Retail Estates has managed to renew rents at levels that are in line with those achieved before the renewal due to increased indexation
Debt ratio and interest risks under control
As was the case in the previous financial years, Retail Estates paid a lot of attention to the extension of the current bank financing and the hedging of the interest rate risks. The shareholders' equity was strengthened with a € 16.90 million capital increase in June 2023 and the incorporation of extraordinary profits into the reserves. As a result, the debt ratio remains low at 44.62% on 31 March 2024 (vs. 44.77% op 31 March 2023). Retail Estates retains a limited investment capacity within the context of the targeted debt ratio of 45%. In addition, the debt is hedged for a long period of time: 2.2% in the next two years. Thereafter, the market interest rate becomes partially visible due to non- or subsequent interest coverage.
Optional interim dividend of € 5.00
On 24 May 2024, the Board of Directors of Retail Estates decided to pay, in the form of an optional dividend, a gross interim dividend for the 2023-2024 financial year (which started on 1 April 2023 and ended on 31 March 2024) amounting to € 5.00 (€ 3.5 net, i.e. the net dividend per share after deduction of withholding tax at a rate of 30%) per share (participating in the profits of the 2023-2024 financial year).
Taking into account the obligation of Retail Estates as a public BE-REIT to pay out dividends pursuant to article 13 of the Royal Decree of 13 July 2014 on regulated real estate companies, the Board of Directors will propose to the annual general meeting of 22 July 2024 to not pay any additional dividend for the financial year 2023-2024.
For the next financial year 2024-2025, Retail Estates expects to achieve a net rental income of € 143 million and a gross dividend of € 5.10 (+2%).
2 OPERATIONAL ACTIVITIES
2.1 Investments
Investments - retail parks
Acquisition of Alexandrium Megastores
On 4 October 2023, Retail Estates acquired the retail park Alexandrium Megastores in Rotterdam for an amount of
- 81.5 million (including transfer tax, due diligence and transaction costs). The investment was financed partly with the proceeds of the successful issue of new shares in the context of the optional dividend for the amount of € 16.90 million, and with bank financing for the remainder. All but one of the retail units are currently leased out with a total rent of
- 5,411,411.
The retail park Alexandrium Megastores represents 26,500 m² of large-scale retail area subdivided into 18 units with a large number of first-rate tenants like Mediamarkt, Decathlon, Pets Place, Sportsworld and Coolblue. It is one of the few out-of-town retail parks where the town planning regulations allow for large retail units that can also be used for non-bulky goods, such as clothing, shoes and sporting goods. The roof is fully covered with solar panels owned by a third party.
Alexandrium Megastores is part of the largest out-of-town retail area in the Randstad region. The structural connection between Woonmall Alexandrium, the regional Shopping Center Alexandrium (Alexandrium I - owned by Klépierre) and the retail park Alexandrium II Megastores creates a very complementary mix and a retail offer that is exceptional for the Netherlands, with a total of 200 retail units over a surface area of 111,500 m². All shops are open 7 days a week and attract 15 million visitors each year.
More information in the press release of 5 October 2023.
Acquisition of shop units in home decoration mall Woonmall Alexandrium
In January 2024 Retail Estates bought two shop units in Woonmall Alexandrium (Alexandrium III) that are rented out to Table du Sud, that sells custom tables, and bedding retailer Beter Bed. Both shop units have a combined surface area of 3,298 m² and were acquired for € 4.82 million. They provide a rental income of € 0.41 million on an annual basis. At the date of purchase, the investment was above the fair value estimated by the real estate expert CBRE. As a result of these purchases, Retail Estates controls approximately 42% of the co-ownership of Woonmall Alexandrium.
The home decoration mall Woonmall Alexandrium features 55 home decoration retail units spread over a surface area of approximately 60,000 m2. There are 900 parking spaces on the roof. The location can be reached perfectly by car as well as by train, the underground railway and by bus from the city of Rotterdam and the surrounding area.
Since its construction the complex has become a supraregional shopping destination for furniture and interior decoration articles in the broadest sense, in one of the most attractive shopping areas in the Netherlands with 670,000 inhabitants. In terms of the number of visitors, Woonmall Alexandrium is one of the locations where the current tenants in general have their top performing retail units in the Netherlands. The home decoration mall is fully let.
The home decoration mall Woonmall Alexandrium was opened in 1997 and sold at that time to various private investors and (shop) owners. The retail units acquired by Retail Estates via its 50% subsidiary under Dutch law, Alex Invest N.V., are let to tenants the majority of whom are already part of the company's existing Dutch portfolio of 14 retail parks.
In its urban planning the city of Rotterdam has aimed at maximum efficiency at this location by opting for a covered 3-floor home decoration shopping center. This purchase is therefore perfectly in line with the policy and location preferences of Retail Estates.
Cooperation with Westpoort Alexandrium B.V.
These properties were purchased by Alex Invest N.V., a company under Dutch law. The investment is funded by loans granted by Retail Estates (60%) and by a capital injection by Retail Estates and its partner Westpoort Alexandrium B.V. (40%).
Westpoort Alexandrium B.V. is controlled by the Roobol family, who has acquired a 50 per cent participating interest in N.V. Alex Invest via a € 6 million capital increase.
With this purchase, both specialised retail real estate investors have joined forces in order to consolidate the ownership structure of the home decoration mall Alexandrium. By combining their expertise in retail as well as real estate, the new owners have the unique knowhow to ensure the lasting success of the home decoration mall and guarantee further growth, together with the other owners and retailers. Two strong partners also make it possible to better control the shopping center's future development, including with respect to ESG objectives or criteria.
Acquisition of units on the "Gouden Kruispunt" site in Sint-Joris-Winge
In March 2024, Retail Estates acquired through the control acquisition of SVK nv two units on the site in Tielt-Winge that are leased to fashion retailers Damart and LolaLiza. The two retail properties have a combined retail area of 1,000 m² and were acquired for € 3.2 million. They provide a rental income of € 0.22 million on an annual basis. At the date of purchase, the investment was above the fair value estimated by the real estate expert CBRE.
Non-current assets under construction
On 31 March 2024 the total amount of the non-current assets under construction is € 13.74 million. We distinguish five types of non-current assets under construction: speculative land positions (the so-called "land bank", i.e. residual lands of existing portfolios that are intended for possible development or will be sold at a later stage if no development is possible); prospective projects, projects under predevelopment, projects under development and projects specifically linked to sustainability.
On 31 March 2024, the speculative land positions represented € 0.94 million, the prospective projects represented € 8.84 million, the projects under predevelopment represented € 0.10 million, the projects under development represented € 2.90 million and the projects specifically linked to sustainability represented € 0.96 million.
Non-current assets under construction - prospection
In 2014, Retail Estates acquired the retail park in Wetteren with 14 stores and a gross retail area of 10,423 m². The retail park which opened in 2008 is known as Frunpark Wetteren. It is extremely successful and attracts consumers from the wider area. In 2016, Retail Estates acquired for speculative purposes an adjacent plot with two SME properties (investment of approximately € 9 million), which are currently leased.
The realization of the mixed project with retail units and SME premises is expected in the course of 2025. The costs of already completed procedures and the preparation of the application for an environmental permit to date amount to € 0.02 million. The additional investment in this expansion is estimated at € 4.75 million.
Non-current assets under construction - predevelopment - overview of the main projects
In Denderleeuw, Retail Estates has obtained a permit application to replace two older retail properties with a new building that will again contain two retail properties. If there is an agreement with the tenants, the works will start in early 2025. The expected additional investment amounts to € 3.14 million of which € 0.12 million has been spent.
Non-current assets under construction - development - overview of the main own developments
In Houthalen-Helchteren, an existing building in which Retail Estates owned retail space will be demolished. A new apartment building consisting of a ground floor retail space and three floors of apartments are erected by a promoter with whom an agreement has been concluded. The agreement with the promoter stipulates that the promoter is to take care of the erection of the newly built retail space and, on the other hand, a right of superficies is granted by Retail Estates to the same promoter for the erection of the 22 apartments. Retail Estates will pay an amount of € 0.3 million for the creation of the newly built shell shop space and the completion is foreseen in the course of 2024.
In Eupen, an existing store was demolished and replaced by a new, smaller store. On the vacant, sold land, a partner will build 4 SME units that are intended for sale. The expected additional investment amounts to € 1.5 million of which € 0.22 million has already been spent. Completion is expected in the summer of 2024.
Non-current assets under construction linked to sustainability
As part of its ESG strategy, Retail Estates has a separate category for sustainable fixed assets under construction. In 2023-2024, € 2.7 million was invested in the installation of solar panels on the roofs of several retail properties.
Completion of non-current assets under construction
In Antwerp (Wilrijk), an office building next to an existing warehouse was demolished. To replace it, Retail Estates built a showroom. The existing warehouse was converted into three SME units for storage and wholesale. The total investment cost amounts to € 2.12 million. The provisional completion was in the course of December 2023. After the execution of the works, the estimated value of the concerned premises increased from € 12.44 million in April 2023 to € 14.15 million at the end of the financial year. It is expected that in the course of 2024 all properties will be let.
Optimisation of real estate portfolio
Retail Estates pays close attention to the changing needs of its tenants with respect to retail area. Several tenants systematically expand their product range and regularly request an extension of their retail area. This can be done by acquiring space from adjacent tenants who sometimes have too much space or by constructing a new addition to the retail unit. Sometimes a combination of both is opted for.
Renovations sometimes include more than just an expansion of the retail area. Retail Estates regularly seizes the opportunity to remove an existing shop façade and replace it with a contemporary version that better fits the tenant's image.
Such investments allow us to build "win-win" relations with the tenants. During the past financial year the entire façade of retail park Heerlen I in Heerlen was modernized. The total investment amounted to € 6.5 million. The completion took place in November 2023.
Investments in associated companies
In Kampenhout the former chicory auction builing will be demolished and replaced by a new block of buildings that will become Belgium's first furniture strip based on the Dutch model. If the outcome of the permit procedure is positive, Retail Estates expects to start the development in the autumn of 2024.
Retail Estates holds a 26.19% participating interest in the company Veilinghof 't Sas nv, which unites the interests of the different owners and represents a surface area of 37,708 m². A joint venture agreement was entered into between the company's shareholders for the purpose of the redevelopment. The investment of Retail Estates in this participating interest is € 1.75 million in the company's capital and a long-term loan of € 5.00 million and was made on a speculative basis, as no executable building and operating permit has been obtained as yet.
Divestments
In the course of the past financial year 14 individual retail properties were sold. The net sales revenue amounted to
- 11.98 million. The fair value of these properties was € 12.65 million. The rental income of these properties amounted to € 0.80 million. These sales resulted in € -0.67 million loss in value. This realized result was partially offset by proceeds
resulting from land expropriations to benefit the construction of bicycle paths in Wilrijk and Mechelen.
Furthermore, the first phase of the Keerdok site was sold in March 2023. The local government repurposed this site for the construction of apartment buildings following the approval of the Spatial Implementation Plan Rode Kruisplein. Four out of the seven tenants have moved to the new retail park Malinas and three others closed their shop. Retail Estates has concluded a framework agreement with the operational company of two real estate developers with respect to the phased sale of its retail properties (in part) by the end of June 2024. The transaction is subject to suspensive conditions that were to be met by the end of February 2024. On 29 February, an addendum to the framework agreement was signed that seeks to postpone the suspensive conditions until September 2024.
The first phase that was sold in March 2023 generated a sales revenue of € 3.75 million. The second phase represents a value of € 7.42 million.
These divestments are part of an annual recurring sales programme of (individual) retail properties that are not part of the core portfolio of Retail Estates due to their location, size and/or commercial activity.
Investments: conclusion
The acquisition and completion of own developments in the 2023-2024 financial year, less divestments, resulted in an increase of the real estate portfolio by € 87.92 million. The total rental income increased by € 2.93 million in financial year 2023-2024 as a result of these investments and decreased by € 0.06 million in the past financial year as a result of the divestments. If the acquisitions and sales had taken place on 1 April 2023, the rental income would have increased by € 6.10 million.
The investments are financed by a mix of shareholders' equity (issue
of new shares
by non-monetary or monetary
contributions) and borrowed capital (financing of working capital by the
banks, issue of
a bond loan, …).
2.2 Management of the real estate portfolio
Occupancy rate
On 31 March 2024, the occupancy rate was 97.89% of the total retail area of the properties included in the real estate portfolio. Obviously, the occupancy rate must be seen as a snapshot taken of a series of mutations in the previous financial year. It does not imply a guarantee for the future, as the Belgian and Dutch legislation on commercial lease is mandatory and allows for cancellation every three years in Belgium and every five years in the Netherlands.
Rental income
On 31 March 2024, the net rental income amounted to € 138.83 million, an increase by € 13.43 million (+10.71%) compared to the same period of the last financial year. The increase is driven by the acquisition of properties and the indexation of the rents, which had a total impact of € 8.48 million. Indexation normalized again to lower rates compared to 2022-2023. In Belgium, the indexation rate was 1.07% on average over the past financial year. In the Netherlands, the indexation was 3.02% on average.
Outstanding trade receivables, after deduction of doubtful debtors and advance payments, amounted to € 12.51 million, of which € 0.23 million relate to the revolving fund and the reserve fund and of which € 11.53 million have not yet reached their maturity date. Taking into account the guarantees obtained - both rental guarantees and bank guarantees - the credit risk on trade receivables is very limited on 31 March 2024. The total prebilling amounted to €
11.86 million on 31 March 2024 compared to € 9.12 million last year. It relates to unexpired rents billed for the periods after 31 March 2024.
Damage claims
During the past fiscal year, a roof damage was observed in Soignies. The damage was not covered by the insurer. In Spa last fiscal year, water damage to the parking lot sustained by the water bomb continued to be repaired. Retail Estates repaired subsidence on the Vesder river bank. The damage was not covered by the insurer.
Façade damage was also noted at the shopping park in Cruquius. The file is still pending with the insurer. The necessary financial provisions were made.
2.3 Arbitrage operations in the real estate portfolio
In the last quarter (January-March 2024) Retail Estates acquired properties at prime locations in Belgium (Gouden Kruispunt in Leuven) and the Netherlands (Woonmall Alexandrium in Rotterdam). These acquisitions reinforce the real estate company's presence at popular, profitable locations. The retail units acquired in Belgium and the Netherlands have a total investment value of 8 million euro. These investments yield € 624,612.51 in rent on an annual basis.
The transactions are part of a broader arbitrage operation in the real estate portfolio involving the sale of several properties in Belgium with the purpose of strengthening the portfolio in line with the strategic goals.
Retail Estates added two properties located at Gouden Kruispunt in Sint-Joris-Winge (Leuven, Belgium) and let to fashion chains LolaLiza and Damart to its portfolio. This was achieved by means of the exclusive control acquisition of real estate company SVK. The acquisition of these two additional retail units makes Retail Estates the owner of seven properties at Gouden Kruispunt.
In the home decoration mall Woonmall Alexandrium (Rotterdam, the Netherlands), Retail Estates acquired two retail units that are let to Table du Sud, which produces custom-made tables, and bed and mattress retailer Beter Bed. These units were acquired via Alex Invest, a 50% subsidiary under Dutch law. Retail Estates now owns 18 properties in Woonmall Alexandrium via Alex Invest, corresponding to 42% of the entire building.
The acquisitions were funded with the proceeds of the sale of individual buildings in Houthalen-Helchteren (Limburg), Bree (Limburg), Anderlecht (Brussels-Capital Region), Habay-la-Neuve (province of Luxembourg) and Barchon (province of Liège). The proceeds of the sale of the buildings amounted to € 9.4 million, which was in line with the fair value determined by an independent real estate appraiser. At the time of their sale, these properties generated an annual rental income of € 657,952.26.
2.4 Capital increases in the context of the authorized capital
The Board of Directors of Retail Estates has decided on 26 May 2023 to pay an optional gross interim dividend of € 4.90 (€ 3.43 net). A total of 34,97% of the coupons no 31 were contributed in exchange for new shares. This means that on 12 July 2023, 289,760 new shares were issued for a total amount of EUR 16,895,905.606 (this is the total issue price with the issue premium included). The total number of shares on 30 September 2024 amounts to 14,375,587 and the capital to € 323,456,308.11.
2.5 Implementation of the financing strategy
Retail Estates combines bilateral credits with different banking partners and private placements of bonds with institutional investors. The average maturity of the credit portfolio is 3.45 years. Within the context of the financing of its activities, Retail Estates has had a commercial paper programme of (up to) € 100 million since September 2017 (and extended in October 2018). The commercial paper is fully covered by back-up lines and unused credit lines that serve as a guarantee for refinancing should the placement or renewal of the commercial paper prove to be impossible or only partially possible.
As of 31 March 2024, an amount of € 42.50 million of this commercial paper programme has been used.
The average interest rate on 31 March 2024 is 2.30% compared to 2.06% on 31 March 2023. The degree to which Retail Estates can finance itself significantly impacts its profitability. Property investment generally entails a relatively high level of debt financing. To optimally limit this risk, Retail Estates applies a cautious and conservative
strategy. As a result, an interest rate increase does not have a substantial impact on the total result in the financial year ending on 31 March 2024. Interest rate increases or decreases nevertheless have an impact on the market value of the concluded IRS contracts and thus on shareholders' equity and changes in the fair value of financial assets and liabilities.
Retail Estates opts for a growth model with a direct contribution of earnings per share. This can be done both on the capital side and on the debt financing side. On the capital side, this can be done through a non-monetary contribution, a traditional rights issue or via the option for BE-REITs recently introduced in the BE-REIT Act to implement a capital increase through an accelerated bookbuilding procedure (ABB). Since the publication of the amendment to the articles of association of 23 December 2019, Retail Estates has had the possibility to make use of the accelerated bookbuilding procedure. The authorised capital authorisation was renewed at the extraordinary general meeting of 1 June 2022. On 12 June 2024, the extraordinary general meeting will take a decision on the renewal of the authorized capital.
On the debt financing side, this can be done through traditional bank financing on the one hand or a public and/ or private bond loan on the other. Retail Estates regularly examines the possibility of a private and/or public bond loan.
2.6 Merger by acquisition of subsidiaries
No mergers by acquisition of subsidiaries have taken place in the past financial year.
