Non-current assets under construction - development - overview of the main own developments

In Houthalen-Helchteren, an existing building in which Retail Estates owned retail space will be demolished. A new apartment building consisting of a ground floor retail space and three floors of apartments are erected by a promoter with whom an agreement has been concluded. The agreement with the promoter stipulates that the promoter is to take care of the erection of the newly built retail space and, on the other hand, a right of superficies is granted by Retail Estates to the same promoter for the erection of the 22 apartments. Retail Estates will pay an amount of € 0.3 million for the creation of the newly built shell shop space and the completion is foreseen in the course of 2024.

In Eupen, an existing store was demolished and replaced by a new, smaller store. On the vacant, sold land, a partner will build 4 SME units that are intended for sale. The expected additional investment amounts to € 1.5 million of which € 0.22 million has already been spent. Completion is expected in the summer of 2024.

Non-current assets under construction linked to sustainability

As part of its ESG strategy, Retail Estates has a separate category for sustainable fixed assets under construction. In 2023-2024, € 2.7 million was invested in the installation of solar panels on the roofs of several retail properties.

Completion of non-current assets under construction

In Antwerp (Wilrijk), an office building next to an existing warehouse was demolished. To replace it, Retail Estates built a showroom. The existing warehouse was converted into three SME units for storage and wholesale. The total investment cost amounts to € 2.12 million. The provisional completion was in the course of December 2023. After the execution of the works, the estimated value of the concerned premises increased from € 12.44 million in April 2023 to € 14.15 million at the end of the financial year. It is expected that in the course of 2024 all properties will be let.

Optimisation of real estate portfolio

Retail Estates pays close attention to the changing needs of its tenants with respect to retail area. Several tenants systematically expand their product range and regularly request an extension of their retail area. This can be done by acquiring space from adjacent tenants who sometimes have too much space or by constructing a new addition to the retail unit. Sometimes a combination of both is opted for.

Renovations sometimes include more than just an expansion of the retail area. Retail Estates regularly seizes the opportunity to remove an existing shop façade and replace it with a contemporary version that better fits the tenant's image.

Such investments allow us to build "win-win" relations with the tenants. During the past financial year the entire façade of retail park Heerlen I in Heerlen was modernized. The total investment amounted to € 6.5 million. The completion took place in November 2023.

Investments in associated companies

In Kampenhout the former chicory auction builing will be demolished and replaced by a new block of buildings that will become Belgium's first furniture strip based on the Dutch model. If the outcome of the permit procedure is positive, Retail Estates expects to start the development in the autumn of 2024.

Retail Estates holds a 26.19% participating interest in the company Veilinghof 't Sas nv, which unites the interests of the different owners and represents a surface area of 37,708 m². A joint venture agreement was entered into between the company's shareholders for the purpose of the redevelopment. The investment of Retail Estates in this participating interest is € 1.75 million in the company's capital and a long-term loan of € 5.00 million and was made on a speculative basis, as no executable building and operating permit has been obtained as yet.