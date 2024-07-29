- Net rental income of € 35.22 million (+4.55% compared to 30 June 2023) in the first quarter of 2024-2025.
- EPRA earnings2 (group) of € 22.49 million (+0.78% compared to 30 June 2023).
- EPRA profit per share (group) of € 1.56 (based on the weighted average number of shares3).
- Stable fair value of the real estate portfolio: € 2,031.06 million on 30 June 2024 (+0.14% compared to € 2,028.32 million on 31 March 2024).
- Occupancy rate at a high level (97.70%) on 30 June 2024.
- Shareholders exchange 39.23% of the dividend rights at the interim optional dividend for 331,748 new shares. This exceeds by more than 10% the result of the interim optional dividend in respect of earnings for fiscal year 2022-2023 (34.97%).
- The figures given in this press release are the consolidated, unaudited figures and are in accordance with the IFRS.
- EPRA earnings are calculated as follows: net result excluding changes in the fair value of investment properties, excluding the result on the disposal of investment properties and excluding changes in the fair value of financial assets and liabilities.
Taking into account the issue of 331,748 new shares on 27 June 2024 as a result of the capital increase within the context of the optional interim dividend. More information under 'Events after the balance sheet date'. The weighted average number of shares is 14,386,524.
