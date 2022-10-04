Advanced search
    RET   BE0003720340

RETAIL ESTATES SA

(RET)
Real-time Euronext Bruxelles  -  11:35 2022-10-04 am EDT
57.10 EUR   +1.24%
11:22aRetail Estates : 04/10/2022 - Roadshow presentation
PU
11:22aRetail Estates : 04/10/2022 - Présentation roadshow
PU
08/29Retail Estates : Interim statement – first quarter results of financial year 2022-2023
PU
Retail Estates : 04/10/2022 - Présentation roadshow

10/04/2022 | 11:22am EDT
Roadshow presentation

IMPORTANT MILESTONES

3

ECHOS FROM THE RETAILERS

6

INCREASED PRESSURE ON P/L RETAILERS

7

OUTLOOK FOR RETAIL ESTATES

9

2| RETAIL ESTATES

Important milestones 1998-2022

Strengthening of the capital

First public capital increase

1998 1999

Retail Estates on the stock exchange

IPO and first listing on

Euronext Brussels

2015

Strengthening of the capital

Fourth public capital increase

3| RETAIL ESTATES

Independant

Value real estate

Retail Estates becomes

portfolio

an independently

Real estate portfolio

managed investment

reaches the milestone of

company with fixed

EUR 250 million

capital

2002

2003

2008

Strengthening of

the capital

Second public

capital increase

Diversification of

financing sources bond issue - private placement

2014

2013

Sicaf becomes

Strengthening of the

Belgian Reit

capital

(regulated real

Third public

estate company)

capital increase

2011

Value real estate portfolio

Real estate portfolio reaches the milestone of EUR 500 million

Optional stock dividend

offered to

the shareholders for the first time

2012

  • Expansion of retailpark

in Bruges with a custom made store for X²O."

5| RETAIL ESTATES

Bruges, Belgium

Pour lire la suite de ce noodl, vous pouvez consulter la version originale ici.

Disclaimer

Retail Estates NV published this content on 04 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 October 2022 15:21:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2023 120 M 118 M 118 M
Net income 2023 - - -
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 9,74x
Yield 2023 8,19%
Capitalization 746 M 734 M 734 M
Capi. / Sales 2023 6,20x
Capi. / Sales 2024 5,96x
Nbr of Employees 36
Free-Float 74,1%
Managers and Directors
Jan Emiel Maria C. de Nys Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director & MD
Kara de Smet Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Paul Jozef Julien Borghgraef Chairman & Compliance Officer
Tom Ooms Manager-Technical & Construction
René Annaert Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
RETAIL ESTATES SA-21.01%734
SIMON PROPERTY GROUP, INC.-43.83%29 783
THE LINK REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST-20.25%14 703
KIMCO REALTY CORPORATION-23.98%11 590
REGENCY CENTERS CORPORATION-27.94%9 292
NATIONAL RETAIL PROPERTIES, INC.-17.14%7 054