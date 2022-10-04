Retail Estates : 04/10/2022 - Présentation roadshow

Roadshow presentation
IMPORTANT MILESTONES
3
ECHOS FROM THE RETAILERS
6
INCREASED PRESSURE ON P/L RETAILERS
7
OUTLOOK FOR RETAIL ESTATES
9
2| RETAIL ESTATES
Important milestones 1998-2022
Strengthening of the capital
First public capital increase
1998 1999
Retail Estates on the stock exchange
IPO and first listing on
Euronext Brussels
2015
Fourth public capital increase
3| RETAIL ESTATES
Independant
Value real estate
Retail Estates becomes
portfolio
an independently
Real estate portfolio
managed investment
reaches the milestone of
company with fixed
EUR 250 million
capital
2002
2003
2008
Strengthening of
the capital
Second public
capital increase
Diversification of
financing sources bond issue - private placement
2014
2013
Sicaf becomes
Strengthening of the
Belgian Reit
(regulated real
Third public
estate company)
2011
Value real estate portfolio
Real estate portfolio reaches the milestone of EUR 500 million
Optional stock dividend
offered to
the shareholders for the first time
2012
Important milestones 1998-2022
Real estate portfolio reaches the milestone of EUR 1 billion
2016
Diversification of financing sources
bond issue - private placement
Full recovery of operating results to pre-corona level
Strengthening of the capital ABB of 55 mio €
2022
20 years Retail
Estates on the
stock exchange
Additional listing on
reaches the
Euronext Amsterdam
milestone of EUR 1,5 billion
2017
2018
2019
Inclusion in EPRA index
The inclusion in the
EPRA index contributes
Fifth public capital increase
to the share's visibility
Expansion to the
Netherlands
bond issue - private placement of EUR 75 million
2021 2020
Stable portfolio valuations and increasing dividend
Despite months of mandatory shop closures due
to Corona crisis
4| RETAIL ESTATES
in Bruges with a custom made store for X²O."
5| RETAIL ESTATES
Bruges, Belgium
Pour lire la suite de ce noodl, vous pouvez consulter la version originale ici.
Attachments
Disclaimer
Retail Estates NV published this content on 04 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 October 2022 15:21:07 UTC.