5 June 2024

Highlights

Our portfolio

ESG

Financials

Financing

Outlook

Appendix

RETAIL ESTATES 2024

2023-2024: Resilience of retail parks supports operating results of the past financial year and provides stable valuation

EPRA earnings

EPRA earnings

per share

€ 88.37 million

€ 6.18

+9.77%

+6.81%1

Fair value

Occupancy rate

EPRA NTA

2,028.32 million

97.89%

78.15

per share

Debt-to-assets ratio

Gross dividend

44.62%

€ 5

CONTINUING OUR GROWTH PATH BY STRENGTHENING OUR PORTFOLIO

  • Acquisition of Alexandrium Megastores (retailpark NL), units
    in Woonmall Alexandrium (NL) units on Gouden Kruispunt (BE)
  • Disposal of individual units in BE
  • € 12.5 million spent on ESG to improve energy efficiency and increase the share of renewable energy

RETAIL ESTATES 2024

1 Compared to the EPRA earnings of 2022-2023 excluding non-recurring results as a consequence of various refunds of Dutch taxes relating to the previous financial year

Echoes from the retailers

WHAT HAPPENED IN THE PAST PERIOD

  • Period up to 31 March 2024
  • Consumer mood: indexation wages and residential property market
  • Have and havenots
  • Food retailers
  • Non-foodretailers
  • Weather
  • Travel and horeca

RETAIL ESTATES 2024

Echoes from the retailers

WHAT DO WE EXPECT IN THE COMING PERIOD

  1. Inflation
    • Full indexation Belgium/the Netherlands: slowing down but still positive
    • Evolution contractual rent versus ERV
    • Rent reviews : renewals/break date
  3. Energy crisis
    • SME versus larger

Alternatives

C. Salary costs

D. Logistics

E. Circular economy

F. Click and collect

RETAIL ESTATES 2024

Retail Estates in the past period and looking ahead

  1. PROFITABILITY
    • Rental income - incasso
    • Vacancy
    • Maintenance costs
    • Personnel costs
    • Interest costs
    • Taxes
    • Dividend

RETAIL ESTATES 2024

Retail Estates in the past period and looking ahead

B. BALANCE SHEET

    • Property value
    • Investment capacity
    • Financing capacity
    • Capital markets
  2. MITIGATING FACTORS
    • Low unemployment
    • Indexation of wages/ real growth

RETAIL ESTATES 2024

Highlights

Our portfolio

ESG

Financials

Financing

Outlook

Appendix

RETAIL ESTATES 2024

Portfolio changes

PIPELINE UPDATE

1

Alexandrium Megastores (17 units)

2

Woonmall Alexandrium (2 winkelunits)

3

Gouden Kruispunt (2 units) (Sint-Joris-Winge/Leuven)

4

Sold 14 individual properties

ROTTERDAM

SINT-JORIS-WINGE

RETAIL ESTATES 2024

Portfolio changes

11.98 MIO EUR

92.23 MIO EUR

4.16 MIO EUR

SELL

BUY

BUILD

Solitary

Retail park properties

ASSETS UNDER CONSTRUCTION (IN 000 €)

0.94

Landbank

Prospective

8.84

Pre-development

0.10

In progress

2.90

Sustainability

0.96

TOTAL

13.74

RETAIL ESTATES 2024

SUM

Maintaining a debt ratio below internal target of 45%

