5 June 2024
RETAIL ESTATES 2024
2023-2024: Resilience of retail parks supports operating results of the past financial year and provides stable valuation
EPRA earnings
EPRA earnings
per share
€ 88.37 million
€ 6.18
+9.77%
+6.81%1
Fair value
Occupancy rate
EPRA NTA
€ 2,028.32 million
97.89%
€ 78.15
per share
Debt-to-assets ratio
Gross dividend
44.62%
€ 5
CONTINUING OUR GROWTH PATH BY STRENGTHENING OUR PORTFOLIO
-
Acquisition of Alexandrium Megastores (retailpark NL), units
in Woonmall Alexandrium (NL) units on Gouden Kruispunt (BE)
- Disposal of individual units in BE
- € 12.5 million spent on ESG to improve energy efficiency and increase the share of renewable energy
RETAIL ESTATES 2024
1 Compared to the EPRA earnings of 2022-2023 excluding non-recurring results as a consequence of various refunds of Dutch taxes relating to the previous financial year
Echoes from the retailers
WHAT HAPPENED IN THE PAST PERIOD
- Period up to 31 March 2024
- Consumer mood: indexation wages and residential property market
- Have and havenots
- Food retailers
- Non-foodretailers
- Weather
- Travel and horeca
RETAIL ESTATES 2024
Echoes from the retailers
WHAT DO WE EXPECT IN THE COMING PERIOD
- Inflation
- Full indexation Belgium/the Netherlands: slowing down but still positive
- Evolution contractual rent versus ERV
- Rent reviews : renewals/break date
- Energy crisis
- SME versus larger
➣ Alternatives
C. Salary costs
D. Logistics
E. Circular economy
F. Click and collect
RETAIL ESTATES 2024
Retail Estates in the past period and looking ahead
- PROFITABILITY
- Rental income - incasso
- Vacancy
- Maintenance costs
- Personnel costs
- Interest costs
- Taxes
- Dividend
RETAIL ESTATES 2024
Retail Estates in the past period and looking ahead
B. BALANCE SHEET
- Property value
- Investment capacity
- Financing capacity
- Capital markets
- MITIGATING FACTORS
- Low unemployment
- Indexation of wages/ real growth
RETAIL ESTATES 2024
Portfolio changes
PIPELINE UPDATE
1
Alexandrium Megastores (17 units)
2
Woonmall Alexandrium (2 winkelunits)
3
Gouden Kruispunt (2 units) (Sint-Joris-Winge/Leuven)
4
Sold 14 individual properties
ROTTERDAM
SINT-JORIS-WINGE
Portfolio changes
Portfolio changes
11.98 MIO EUR
92.23 MIO EUR
4.16 MIO EUR
SELL
BUY
BUILD
Solitary
Retail park properties
ASSETS UNDER CONSTRUCTION (IN 000 €)
0.94
Landbank
Prospective
8.84
Pre-development
0.10
In progress
2.90
Sustainability
0.96
TOTAL
13.74
10 RETAIL ESTATES 2024
SUM
Maintaining a debt ratio below internal target of 45%
