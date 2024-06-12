All documents related to this Extraordinary General Meeting are available on the company's website.

The number of shares represented at this Extraordinary General Meeting was 6,376,388, i.e. 44.36% of the total number of shares.

Retail Estates announces that at the Extraordinary General Meeting of 12 June 2024, the mandate to the Board of Directors to acquire and pledge own shares and the mandate to the Board of Directors regarding the use of the authorized capital have been approved.

About Retail Estates nv

The Belgian public real estate investment trust Retail Estates nv is a niche player specialised in making out-of town retail properties located on the periphery of residential areas or along main access roads to urban centres available to users. Retail Estates NV acquires these real estate properties from third parties or builds and commercialises retail buildings for its own account. A typical retail building has an average area of 1,000 m² in Belgium and 1,500 m² in the Netherlands.

As of 31 March 2024, Retail Estates nv has 1,020 rental units in its portfolio with a total retail area of 1,288,576 m², spread over Belgium and the Netherlands. The occupancy rate of the entire portfolio was 97.89% on 31 March 2024. The fair value of the consolidated real estate portfolio of Retail Estates NV as at 31 March 2024 is estimated at € 2,028.32 million by independent real estate experts.

Retail Estates NV is listed on Euronext Brussels and Euronext Amsterdam and is registered as a public regulated real estate company

Ternat, 12 June 2024

Jan De Nys, CEO of Retail Estates nv

