ANNUAL REPORT

2023-2024

2 RETAIL ESTATES I SUMMARY

SUMMARY

2023-2024

IN BRIEF

1

REMARKABLE

REAL ESTATE

FACTS

2

LETTER TO THE SHAREHOLDERS

3

MANAGEMENT REPORT

4

SUSTAINABILITY REPORT

5

RETAIL ESTATES

ON THE STOCK

EXCHANGE

6

REAL ESTATE

REPORT

P. 139

ANNUAL REPORT 2023-2024

8

RISK

FACTORS

7

9

FINANCIAL

PERMANENT

REPORT

DOCUMENT

10

MISCELLANEOUS

4 RETAIL ESTATES I REMARKABLE REAL ESTATE FACTS

1REMARKABLE REAL ESTATE FACTS 1998-2024

1998

Retail Estates on the stock exchange

IPO and first listing on Euronext Brussels

1999

Strengthening of the capital

1st public capital increase

2002

Independent

Retail Estates becomes an independently managed investment company with fixed capital

2003

Strengthening of the capital

2nd public capital increase

2008

Value real estate portfolio

Real estate portfolio reaches the milestone of EUR 250 million

2011

Value real estate portfolio

Real estate portfolio reaches the milestone of EUR 500 million

2012

Optional stock dividend

Retail Estates offers choice to shareholders

2013

Strengthening of the capital

3rd public capital increase

2014

Diversification of financing sources

bond issue - private placement

Sicaf becomes

Belgian Reit

2015

Strengthening of the capital

4th public capital increase

2016

Value real estate portfolio

Real estate portfolio reaches the milestone of EUR 1 billion

Diversification of financing sources

bond issue - private placement

2019

Value real estate portfolio

Real estate portfolio reaches the milestone of EUR 1,5 billion

2020

Diversification of financing sources

ANNUAL REPORT 2023-2024

2022

Full recovery

Operational results restored to precorona level

2023

25th anniversary of Retail Estates

2017

Inclusion in

EPRA index

The inclusion in the EPRA index contributes to the share's visibility

2018

20 years Retail Estates on the stock exchange

Additional listing on

Euronext Amsterdam

Strengthening of the capital

5th public capital increase

Expansion to the Netherlands

bond issue - private placement of EUR 75 million

2021

Stable portfolio valuations

Despite months of mandatory shop closures due to the corona crisis, the dividend remains inflation proof

2024

Acquisition

Alexandrium Megastores

Portfolio value

Property portfolio reaches EUR 2 billion

6 RETAIL ESTATES I 23/24 IN BRIEF

HIGHLIGHTS OF THE PAST

FINANCIAL YEAR

RESULTS

Like-for-like evolution ofGross dividend

rental income

€ 5

(at constant portfolio)

+6.5%

+2%

Net rental income

EPRA result

EPRA result

per share1

€ 138.83 mio

€ 6.18

€ 88.37 mio

+10.7%

+9.77%

+6.81%

(excl. non-recurring income)2

(excl. non-recurring income)2

DATA PER SHARE

RETAIL ESTATES - EPRA NTA - IFRS NAW

EPRA NTA

78.15

90

100

80

70

60

50

40

30

20

10

0

Share price

on 31 March 2024

04/23

05/23

06/23

07/23

08/23

09/23

10/23

11/23

12/23

01/24

02/24

03/24

04/24

65

Retail Estates nv

EPRA NTA

IFRS NAW

  1. Based on weighted average number of shares.
  2. EPRA earnings per share at 31 March 2023 is EPRA earnings at 31 March 2023 adjusted for non-recurring results due to various refunds of Dutch corporate taxes relating to previous financial years.

ANNUAL REPORT 2023-2024

REAL ESTATE PORTFOLIO

Occupancy rate

Estimated fair value

property

97.89%

=

€ 2,028.32

€ 81.50 mio

+7.4%

Acquisition of retail park Alexandrium

Megastores in Rotterdam (the Netherlands)

BALANCE SHEET

60

DEBT RATIO

44.6

55

%

50

45

40

35

30

ESG

€ 12.5 mio

investments in making our property more sustainable

14.2 %

of the EPRA result was invested in sustainability

CAPITAL

Capital increase

€ 16.90 mio

289,760 new shares

Capital and share premiums

€ 699.53 mio 14,375,587 shares

8 RETAIL ESTATES I 23/24 IN BRIEF

2023-2024

IN BRIEF

GEOGRAPHICAL

TYPE OF

COMMERCIAL ACTIVITIES OF

DISTRIBUTION

BUILDING

TENANTS

10,70%

1,64%

Horeca

5,73%

0,22%

Individual

Other

37,46%

34,59%

Other

peripheral

2,64%

The

Flanders

retailproperties

Leisure

Netherlands

11,88%

14,89%

Commodities

Retail

+ Food

clusters

16,34%

58,76%

Fashion

Home

77,20%

improvement

27,95%

Retail parks

Wallonia

Fair value

302

718

2 028 317 000

Retail Estates nv has concentrated on continuously

Retail properties in

Retail properties

The Netherlands

in Belgium

improving the quality of its properties and the

expansion of its real estate portfolio.

1 020

Retail properties

The real estate portfolio of

Retail Estates nv consists of retail properties located outside the largest cities of Belgium and the Netherlands

GENDER DIVERSITY

31 18

Retail area

1 228 577 m2

Retail Estates expands its real estate portfolio through acquisitions, project developments and investments in the optimisation of its real estate portfolio.

GROWTH PORTFOLIO RETAIL ESTATES NV

BETWEEN 1998 AND 2024

FAIR VALUE BELGIUM

FAIR VALUE THE NETHERLANDS

SURFACE AREA M² BELGIUM

SURFACE AREA M² THE NETHERLANDS

98

99

00

01

02

03

04

05

06

07

08

09

10

11

12

13

14

15

16

17

18

19

20

21

22

23

24

ANNUAL REPORT 2023-2024

GEOGRAPHICAL

SPREAD CLUSTERS

ROTTERDAM

Expansion in The Netherlands

Acquisition Alexandrium Megastores

(EUR 81.5m) and additional acquisitions of 2 retail units in Woonmall Alexandrium (EUR 4.8m).

Stable occupancy rate

97.89 %

Occupancy levels remained at high levels due to lease renewals and because vacant properties are quickly re-let.

RECOGNITION BY EPRA

'RETAIL ESTATES WAS AGAIN

INCLUDED IN THE EPRA ANNUAL

REPORT SURVEY AND WAS

AWARDED TWO GOLD MEDALS FOR FINANCIAL REPORTING AND SUSTAINABILITY REPORTING.'

10 RETAIL ESTATES I REMARKABLE REAL ESTATE FACTS

KEY FIGURES 2022-2024

The financial year of retail estates nv starts on 1 april and ends on 31 march. The key figures below are consolidated figures.

31.03.2023

31.03.2024

(excluding non-

31.03.2023

31.03.2022

REAL ESTATE PORTFOLIO

recurring income2)

Number of properties

1,020

1,013

987

Total lettable area in m²

1,228,576

1,211,004

1,177,577

Estimated fair value (in €)

2,028,317,000

1,888,562,000

1,759,879,000

Estimated investment value (in €)

2,134,531,000

1,983,204,000

1,833,757,000

Average rent prices per m²

119.06

114.89

104.14

Occupancy rate

97.89%

98.08%

97.83%

31.03.2023

31.03.2024

(excluding non-

31.03.2023

31.03.2022

BALANCE SHEET INFORMATION

recurring income2)

Shareholders' equity

1,174,361,000

1,104,064,000

920,980,000

Shareholders' equity attributable to the

shareholders of the parent company

1,167,356,083

1,097,249,112

920,980,000

Debt ratio (RREC legislation, max.

65%)1

44.62%

44.77%

49.15%

31.03.2023

31.03.2024

(excluding non-

31.03.2023

31.03.2022

RESULTS

recurring income2)

Net rental income

138,829,000

125,401,000

115,579,000

Property result

136,431,000

123,482,000

113,504,000

Property costs

-16,340,000

-15,332,000

-10,524,000

Operating corporate costs and other

current operating income and expenses

-8,473,000

-7,097,000

-6,050,000

Operating result before result on

portfolio

111,617,000

101,053,000

96,930,000

Result on portfolio

50,425,000

51,460,000

22,096,000

Operating result

162,043,000

152,513,000

119,026,000

Financial result

-38,059,000

22,723,000

16,158,000

Net result (share Group)

122,967,000

180,621,000

131,837,000

EPRA resultaat (aandeel Groep)

88,366,000

80,501,000

88,203,000

75,265,000

  1. The Royal Decree of 13 July 2014 relating to the regulated real estate companies (the «RREC R.D.»), last modified by the Royal Decree of 23 april 2018 in execution of the Law of 12 May 2014 relating to the regulated real estate companies (the «RREC Law»).
  2. EPRA earnings per share at 31 March 2023 is EPRA earnings at 31 March 2023 adjusted for non-recurring results due to various refunds of Dutch corporate taxes relating to previous financial years.

