The documents made available to the securityholders following the publication of the convocation for the annual general shareholders' meeting, including the annual financial report 2023-2024, are also available online at the above-mentioned address.

The convocation for the annual general shareholders' meeting is available on the company's website.

This morning, Retail Estates publishes the convocation for the annual general shareholders' meeting for the financial year that ended on 31 March 2024. The shareholders, bondholders, directors and statutory auditor of Retail Estates NV are invited to the annual general shareholders' meeting of Monday 22 July 2024 at 10 am at the registered office of the company at Industrielaan 6, 1740 Ternat.

About Retail Estates nv

The Belgian public real estate investment trust Retail Estates nv is a niche player specialised in making out-of town retail properties located on the periphery of residential areas or along main access roads to urban centres available to users. Retail Estates NV acquires these real estate properties from third parties or builds and commercialises retail buildings for its own account. A typical retail building has an average area of 1,000 m² in Belgium and 1,500 m² in the Netherlands.

As of 31 March 2024, Retail Estates nv has 1,020 rental units in its portfolio with a total retail area of 1,288,576 m², spread over Belgium and the Netherlands. The occupancy rate of the entire portfolio was 97.89% on 31 March 2024. The fair value of the consolidated real estate portfolio of Retail Estates NV as at 31 March 2024 is estimated at € 2,028.32 million by independent real estate experts.

Retail Estates NV is listed on Euronext Brussels and Euronext Amsterdam and is registered as a public regulated real estate company

Forward-looking statements

This press release contains a number of forward-looking statements. Such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties which may lead to actual results being materially different from the results which might be assumed in this press release on the basis of such forward-looking statements. Major factors that may influence these results include changes in the economic situation, commercial, tax-related and environmental factors.

Ternat, 19 June 2024

Jan De Nys, CEO of Retail Estates nv

More information:

Jan De Nys, CEO - tel. +32 (0)2 568 10 20 or +32 (0)475 27 84 12

Kara De Smet, CFO - tel. +32 (0)2 568 10 20