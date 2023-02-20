Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  Belgium
  Euronext Bruxelles
  Retail Estates sa
  News
  Summary
    RET   BE0003720340

RETAIL ESTATES SA

(RET)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Bruxelles  -  06:23:08 2023-02-20 am EST
68.40 EUR   +2.40%
Retail Estates : 20/02/2023 - Analyst meeting (third quarter results)
PU
Retail Estates : 20/02/2023 - Interim statement – third quarter results of financial year 2022-2023
PU
Retail Estates : Interim statement – third quarter results of financial year 2022-2023
PU
Retail Estates : 20/02/2023 - Analyst meeting (third quarter results) (2)

02/20/2023 | 06:20am EST
Trading update per 31/12/2022

(Q3)

Analyst meeting

1

Health index December 2022

  • Rent - rent review - indexation BE/NL
  • Debt collection
  • Vacancy
  • Valuation 31 December 2022
    • ERV
    • Yield
  • Consumer behavior

2

Woonmall Alexandrium

3

Woonmall Alexandrium

4

Woonmall Alexandrium - already acquired

Ground floor

First floor

Second floor

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Retail Estates NV published this content on 20 February 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 February 2023 11:19:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2023 123 M 132 M 132 M
Net income 2023 - - -
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 8,95x
Yield 2023 6,87%
Capitalization 941 M 1 003 M 1 003 M
Capi. / Sales 2023 7,63x
Capi. / Sales 2024 7,29x
Nbr of Employees 39
Free-Float 74,1%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 66,80 €
Average target price 68,00 €
Spread / Average Target 1,80%
Managers and Directors
Jan Emiel Maria C. de Nys Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director & MD
Kara de Smet Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Paul Jozef Julien Borghgraef Chairman & Compliance Officer
Tom Ooms Manager-Technical & Construction
René Annaert Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
RETAIL ESTATES SA7.74%1 003
SIMON PROPERTY GROUP, INC.5.26%40 431
THE LINK REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST-7.42%14 392
KIMCO REALTY CORPORATION-0.14%13 081
REGENCY CENTERS CORPORATION2.93%10 990
NATIONAL RETAIL PROPERTIES, INC.2.51%8 512