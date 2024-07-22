Press release

Regulated information

Ternat, 22 July 2024, 5.40 p.m. CET

Minutes of the ordinary general shareholders' meeting of 22 July 2024

On Monday 22 July 2024, Retail Estates held its annual general meeting of shareholders. The minutes of the general meeting are available on the Retail Estates website.

At the occasion of the annual general meeting, (among other things) Mr. Léon Overhorst was appointed as a new independent director, the mandate of independent director Ms. Ann Schryvers was extended and the independence of Mr. Dirk Vanderschrick's directorship was established.

As of August 1, 2024, the Retail Estates board of directors is composed as follows:

Paul Borghgraef, chairman, non-executive director

non-executive director Jan De Nys, CEO, executive director

Kara De Smet, CFO, executive director

Ann Gaeremynck, non-executive, independent director

non-executive, independent director Léon Overhorst, non-executive, independent director

non-executive, independent director Victor Ragoen, non-executive director

non-executive director Ann Schryvers, non-executive, independent director

non-executive, independent director Leen Van den Neste, non-executive, independent director

non-executive, independent director Dirk Vanderschrick, non-executive, independent director

non-executive, independent director Michel Van Geyte, non-executive director

The Board of Directors thus comprises 10 directors, half of whom are independent directors. All terms of office expire after the Annual General Meeting in 2025, except the term of office of Léon Overhorst, which runs until after the Annual General Meeting in 2028.

The mandate of PricewaterhouseCoopers Bedrijfsrevisoren BV, represented by Jeroen Bockaert BV, with permanent representative Jeroen Bockaert, was also renewed for a term of three years.

