Retail Estates : 22/07/2024 - Minutes of the ordinary general shareholders’ meeting of 22 July 2024
July 22, 2024 at 11:42 am EDT
Ternat, 22 July 2024, 5.40 p.m. CET
Minutes of the ordinary general shareholders' meeting of 22 July 2024
On Monday 22 July 2024, Retail Estates held its annual general meeting of shareholders. The minutes of the general meeting are available on the Retail Estates website.
At the occasion of the annual general meeting, (among other things) Mr. Léon Overhorst was appointed as a new independent director, the mandate of independent director Ms. Ann Schryvers was extended and the independence of Mr. Dirk Vanderschrick's directorship was established.
As of August 1, 2024, the Retail Estates board of directors is composed as follows:
Paul Borghgraef, chairman, non-executive director
Jan De Nys, CEO, executive director
Kara De Smet, CFO, executive director
Ann Gaeremynck, non-executive, independent director
Léon Overhorst, non-executive, independent director
Victor Ragoen, non-executive director
Ann Schryvers, non-executive, independent director
Leen Van den Neste, non-executive, independent director
Dirk Vanderschrick, non-executive, independent director
Michel Van Geyte, non-executive director
The Board of Directors thus comprises 10 directors, half of whom are independent directors. All terms of office expire after the Annual General Meeting in 2025, except the term of office of Léon Overhorst, which runs until after the Annual General Meeting in 2028.
The mandate of PricewaterhouseCoopers Bedrijfsrevisoren BV, represented by Jeroen Bockaert BV, with permanent representative Jeroen Bockaert, was also renewed for a term of three years.
About Retail Estates nv
The Belgian public real estate investment trust Retail Estates nv is a niche player specialised in making out-of town retail properties located on the periphery of residential areas or along main access roads to urban centres available to users. Retail Estates NV acquires these real estate properties from third parties or builds and commercialises retail buildings for its own account. A typical retail building has an average area of 1,000 m² in Belgium and 1,500 m² in the Netherlands.
As of 31 March 2024, Retail Estates nv has 1,020 rental units in its portfolio with a total retail area of 1,288,576 m², spread over Belgium and the Netherlands. The occupancy rate of the entire portfolio was 97.89% on 31 March 2024. The fair value of the consolidated real estate portfolio of Retail Estates NV as at 31 March 2024 is estimated at € 2,028.32 million by independent real estate experts.
Retail Estates NV is listed on Euronext Brussels and Euronext Amsterdam and is registered as a public regulated real estate company
Forward-looking statements
This press release contains a number of forward-looking statements. Such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties which may lead to actual results being materially different from the results which might be assumed in this press release on the basis of such forward-looking statements. Major factors that may influence these results include changes in the economic situation, commercial, tax-related and environmental factors.
Ternat, 22 July 2024
Jan De Nys, CEO of Retail Estates nv
More information:
Jan De Nys, CEO - tel. +32 (0)2 568 10 20 or +32 (0)475 27 84 12
Kara De Smet, CFO - tel. +32 (0)2 568 10 20
