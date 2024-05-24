All documents related to this extraordinary general meeting are available on the company's website.

As the legally required attendance quorum was not reached at the extraordinary general meeting of 23 May 2024, Retail Estates invites the shareholders, bondholders, directors and statutory auditor to attend a new extraordinary general meeting on Wednesday 12 June 2024 at 11 am at the registered office of the company (1740 Ternat, Industrielaan 6).

About Retail Estates nv

The Belgian public real estate investment trust Retail Estates nv is a niche player specialised in making out-of town retail properties located on the periphery of residential areas or along main access roads to urban centres available to users. Retail Estates NV acquires these real estate properties from third parties or builds and commercialises retail buildings for its own account. The buildings have useful areas ranging between 500 m² and 3,000 m². A typical retail building has an average area of 1,000 m² in Belgium and 1,500 m² in the Netherlands.

As of 31 December 2023, Retail Estates nv has 1,025 rental units in its portfolio with a total retail area of 1,234,904 m², spread over Belgium and the Netherlands. The occupancy rate of the entire portfolio was 97.92% on 31 December 2023. The fair value of the consolidated real estate portfolio of Retail Estates NV as at 31 December 2023 is estimated at € 2,010.63 million by independent real estate experts.

Retail Estates NV is listed on Euronext Brussels and Euronext Amsterdam and is registered as a public regulated real estate company.

