Ternat, July 26, 2024, 07.00 AM CET
PU BLIC ATION OF A TRAN SP ARENCY N OTIFIC ATION
( ARTICLE 14, FIRST P ARAG RAP H , OF THE B ELG IAN AC T OF 2 M AY 20 07 ON THE D ISCLOSU RE OF SIGN IFIC AN T P ARTIC IP ATION S)
TRANSPARENCY NOTIFICATION
1. SUMMARY OF THE NOTIFICATION
In accordance with the Transparency Act, Retail Estates NV/SA announces the receipt on 23 July 2024, of a transparency notification.
The notification comes from the private foundation administration office Vleterinvest, with registered office at 9250 Waasmunster, Beukenlaan 1.
The notification shows that the controlling person of the private foundation administration office Vleterinvest, Mr Etienne Kaesteker, has died on 12 July 2024.
2. CONTENT OF THE NOTIFICATION
The notification dated 23 July 2024, contains the following information:
1. Reason for the notification
Acquisition or transfer of the control of a company holding a participation in an issuer
2. Notification by
A parent company or controlling person
3. Persons subject to the notification requirement
Name
Address (for legal entities)
Private foundation administration office
9250 Waasmunster, Beukenlaan 1
4. Date of threshold crossing
12 July 2024
5. Threshold that is crossed (in %)
3%
6. Denominator
14.707.335
7. Notified details
A) Voting rights
Previous notification
After the transaction
# voting rights
# voting rights
% voting rights
Holders of voting rights
Attached
Apart from
Attached
Apart from
to securities
securities
to securities
securities
Private stichting
0
0
0.00%
administratiekantoor Vleterinvest
Shopinvest NV/SA
24,368
24,368
0.17%
De Vleterbeek NV/SA
560,689
560,689
3.81%
Subtotal
585,057
585,057
3.98%
TOTAL
585,057
0
3.98%
0.00%
B) Assimilated
After the transaction
financial instruments
# voting rights
Holders of assimilated
Type of financial
Expiration
Exercise
that can be
date
acquired when
% voting rights
Settlement
financial instruments
instrument
period or date
exercising the
instrument
TOTAL
0
0.00%
TOTAL (A & B)
# voting rights
% voting rights
585,057
3.98%
8. Full chain of controlled companies through which the holding is effectively held
De Vleterbeek NV/SA holds a qualifying stake in Retail Estates NV/SA. Shopinvest NV/SA is the parent company of De Vleterbeek NV/SA and is, in addition to that, also shareholder in Retail Estates NV/SA. The shares of Shopinvest NV/SA have been transferred for certification; the private foundation administration office Vleterinvest is the controlling person of Shopinvest NV/SA due to this certification.
9. Related information
The controlling person of the private foundation administration office Vleterinvest, Mr Etienne Kaesteker, has died on 12 July 2024.
About Retail Estates nv
The Belgian public real estate investment trust Retail Estates nv is a niche player specialised in making out-of town retail properties located on the periphery of residential areas or along main access roads to urban centres available to users. Retail Estates NV acquires these real estate properties from third parties or builds and commercialises retail buildings for its own account. A typical retail building has an average area of 1,000 m² in Belgium and 1,500 m² in the Netherlands.
As of 31 March 2024, Retail Estates nv has 1,020 rental units in its portfolio with a total retail area of 1,288,576 m², spread over Belgium and the Netherlands. The occupancy rate of the entire portfolio was 97.89% on 31 March 2024. The fair value of the consolidated real estate portfolio of Retail Estates NV as at 31 March 2024 is estimated at € 2,028.32 million by independent real estate experts.
Retail Estates NV is listed on Euronext Brussels and Euronext Amsterdam and is registered as a public regulated real estate company.
Forward-looking statements
This press release contains a number of forward-looking statements. Such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties which may lead to actual results being materially different from the results which might be assumed in this press release on the basis of such forward-looking statements. Major factors that may influence these results include changes in the economic situation, commercial, tax-related and environmental factors.
Ternat, July 26, 2024
Jan De Nys, CEO of Retail Estates nv
More information:
Jan De Nys, CEO - tel. +32 (0)2 568 10 20 of +32 (0)475 27 84 12
Kara De Smet, CFO - tel. +32 (0)2 568 10 20
