Ternat, July 26, 2024, 07.00 AM CET

PU BLIC ATION OF A TRAN SP ARENCY N OTIFIC ATION

( ARTICLE 14, FIRST P ARAG RAP H , OF THE B ELG IAN AC T OF 2 M AY 20 07 ON THE D ISCLOSU RE OF SIGN IFIC AN T P ARTIC IP ATION S)

TRANSPARENCY NOTIFICATION

1. SUMMARY OF THE NOTIFICATION

In accordance with the Transparency Act, Retail Estates NV/SA announces the receipt on 23 July 2024, of a transparency notification.

The notification comes from the private foundation administration office Vleterinvest, with registered office at 9250 Waasmunster, Beukenlaan 1.

The notification shows that the controlling person of the private foundation administration office Vleterinvest, Mr Etienne Kaesteker, has died on 12 July 2024.

2. CONTENT OF THE NOTIFICATION

The notification dated 23 July 2024, contains the following information:

1. Reason for the notification

Acquisition or transfer of the control of a company holding a participation in an issuer

2. Notification by

A parent company or controlling person

3. Persons subject to the notification requirement

Name

Address (for legal entities)

Private foundation administration office

9250 Waasmunster, Beukenlaan 1

4. Date of threshold crossing

12 July 2024

5. Threshold that is crossed (in %)

3%

6. Denominator

14.707.335

7. Notified details

A) Voting rights

Previous notification

After the transaction

# voting rights

# voting rights

% voting rights

Holders of voting rights

Attached

Apart from

Attached

Apart from

to securities

securities

to securities

securities

Private stichting

0

0

0.00%

administratiekantoor Vleterinvest

Shopinvest NV/SA

24,368

24,368

0.17%

De Vleterbeek NV/SA

560,689

560,689

3.81%

Subtotal

585,057

585,057

3.98%

TOTAL

585,057

0

3.98%

0.00%

B) Assimilated

After the transaction

financial instruments

# voting rights

Holders of assimilated

Type of financial

Expiration

Exercise

that can be

date

acquired when

% voting rights

Settlement

financial instruments

instrument

period or date

exercising the

instrument

TOTAL

0

0.00%

TOTAL (A & B)

# voting rights

% voting rights

585,057

3.98%

8. Full chain of controlled companies through which the holding is effectively held

De Vleterbeek NV/SA holds a qualifying stake in Retail Estates NV/SA. Shopinvest NV/SA is the parent company of De Vleterbeek NV/SA and is, in addition to that, also shareholder in Retail Estates NV/SA. The shares of Shopinvest NV/SA have been transferred for certification; the private foundation administration office Vleterinvest is the controlling person of Shopinvest NV/SA due to this certification.

9. Related information

The controlling person of the private foundation administration office Vleterinvest, Mr Etienne Kaesteker, has died on 12 July 2024.

The notification can be consulted on the website of Retail Estates NV/SA via this link:

https://www.retailestates.com/en/investors/the-share/shareholding-structure-and-notifications

This press release can be consulted on the website of Retail Estates NV/SA via this link:

https://www.retailestates.com/en/press-publications/press-release

About Retail Estates nv

The Belgian public real estate investment trust Retail Estates nv is a niche player specialised in making out-of town retail properties located on the periphery of residential areas or along main access roads to urban centres available to users. Retail Estates NV acquires these real estate properties from third parties or builds and commercialises retail buildings for its own account. A typical retail building has an average area of 1,000 m² in Belgium and 1,500 m² in the Netherlands.

As of 31 March 2024, Retail Estates nv has 1,020 rental units in its portfolio with a total retail area of 1,288,576 m², spread over Belgium and the Netherlands. The occupancy rate of the entire portfolio was 97.89% on 31 March 2024. The fair value of the consolidated real estate portfolio of Retail Estates NV as at 31 March 2024 is estimated at € 2,028.32 million by independent real estate experts.

Retail Estates NV is listed on Euronext Brussels and Euronext Amsterdam and is registered as a public regulated real estate company.

Forward-looking statements

This press release contains a number of forward-looking statements. Such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties which may lead to actual results being materially different from the results which might be assumed in this press release on the basis of such forward-looking statements. Major factors that may influence these results include changes in the economic situation, commercial, tax-related and environmental factors.

Ternat, July 26, 2024

Jan De Nys, CEO of Retail Estates nv

More information:

Jan De Nys, CEO - tel. +32 (0)2 568 10 20 of +32 (0)475 27 84 12

Kara De Smet, CFO - tel. +32 (0)2 568 10 20

