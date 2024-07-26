PRESS RELEASE Regulatory information Ternat, July 26, 2024, 07.00 AM CET PU BLIC ATION OF A TRAN SP ARENCY N OTIFIC ATION ( ARTICLE 14, FIRST P ARAG RAP H , OF THE B ELG IAN AC T OF 2 M AY 20 07 ON THE D ISCLOSU RE OF SIGN IFIC AN T P ARTIC IP ATION S) 1

TRANSPARENCY NOTIFICATION 1. SUMMARY OF THE NOTIFICATION In accordance with the Transparency Act, Retail Estates NV/SA announces the receipt on 23 July 2024, of a transparency notification. The notification comes from the private foundation administration office Vleterinvest, with registered office at 9250 Waasmunster, Beukenlaan 1. The notification shows that the controlling person of the private foundation administration office Vleterinvest, Mr Etienne Kaesteker, has died on 12 July 2024. 2. CONTENT OF THE NOTIFICATION The notification dated 23 July 2024, contains the following information: 1. Reason for the notification Acquisition or transfer of the control of a company holding a participation in an issuer 2. Notification by A parent company or controlling person 3. Persons subject to the notification requirement Name Address (for legal entities) Private foundation administration office 9250 Waasmunster, Beukenlaan 1 4. Date of threshold crossing 12 July 2024 5. Threshold that is crossed (in %) 3% 6. Denominator 14.707.335 7. Notified details 2

A) Voting rights Previous notification After the transaction # voting rights # voting rights % voting rights Holders of voting rights Attached Apart from Attached Apart from to securities securities to securities securities Private stichting 0 0 0.00% administratiekantoor Vleterinvest Shopinvest NV/SA 24,368 24,368 0.17% De Vleterbeek NV/SA 560,689 560,689 3.81% Subtotal 585,057 585,057 3.98% TOTAL 585,057 0 3.98% 0.00% B) Assimilated After the transaction financial instruments # voting rights Holders of assimilated Type of financial Expiration Exercise that can be date acquired when % voting rights Settlement financial instruments instrument period or date exercising the instrument TOTAL 0 0.00% TOTAL (A & B) # voting rights % voting rights 585,057 3.98% 8. Full chain of controlled companies through which the holding is effectively held De Vleterbeek NV/SA holds a qualifying stake in Retail Estates NV/SA. Shopinvest NV/SA is the parent company of De Vleterbeek NV/SA and is, in addition to that, also shareholder in Retail Estates NV/SA. The shares of Shopinvest NV/SA have been transferred for certification; the private foundation administration office Vleterinvest is the controlling person of Shopinvest NV/SA due to this certification. 9. Related information The controlling person of the private foundation administration office Vleterinvest, Mr Etienne Kaesteker, has died on 12 July 2024. The notification can be consulted on the website of Retail Estates NV/SA via this link: https://www.retailestates.com/en/investors/the-share/shareholding-structure-and-notifications This press release can be consulted on the website of Retail Estates NV/SA via this link: https://www.retailestates.com/en/press-publications/press-release 3