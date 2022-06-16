Retail Estates : Agenda Annual General Shareholders' Meeting

Unofficial English translation - for information purposes only

Public regulated real estate company according to Belgian law, limited liability company

RETAIL ESTATES

Registered office: Industrielaan 6, B-1740 Ternat (Belgium)

Commercial Court Brussels (Dutch section)

VAT: BE 0434 797 847

Company number: 0434.797.847

AGENDA OF THE GENERAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS HELD ON 18 JULY 2022 AT 10 A.M.

Acknowledgement of the annual report with regard to the statutory and consolidated annual accounts of the Company for the financial year that ended on 31 March 2022. Acknowledgement of the reports of the statutory auditor with regard to the statutory accounts of the Company for the financial year that ended on 31 March 2022 and with regard to the consolidated annual accounts of the Company for the financial year that ended on 31 March 2022. Acknowledgement of the consolidated annual accounts of the Company for the financial year that ended on 31 March 2022. Presentation by the remuneration and nomination committee of the remuneration report for the financial year that ended on 31 March 2022 that forms a specific part of the corporate governance statement.

As the agenda items 1 to 3 refer to mere acknowledgements and agenda item 4 refers to a presentation, the General Meeting does not have to resolve on the items. Therefore, this convocation does not include proposals for resolutions with regard to these agenda items.