Retail Estates : Announcement of a transparency notification
06/21/2022 | 01:05pm EDT
Ternat, 21 June 202
A N N OU N C E M E N T OF A TR A N SP A RE N C Y N OT I F IC A T I ON
( Ar t i c l e 1 4 , f i r s t p a r a g r a p h o f t h e B e l g i a n Ac t o f 2 M a y 2 0 0 7 o n t h e d i s c l o s u r e o f s i g n i f i c a n t p a r t i c i p a t i o n s )
1. SUMMARY OF THE NOTIFICATION
Pursuant to the Belgian Transparency Act, Retail Estates NV announces the receipt on 17 June 2022 of a transparency notification dated 17 June 2022.
The notification has been sent by Stichting Administratiekantoor "Het Torentje" with registered office Parklaan 34, 3018 BC Rotterdam, The Netherlands, and announces that the voting rights attached to the Retail Estates shares held by Nextensa NV, with registered office Picardstraat 11 box 505, 1000 Brussels, have crossed below the threshold of 10% of the total voting rights on 14 June 2022.
2. CONTENT OF THE NOTIFICATION
The notification dated 17 June 2022 contains the following information:
Reason for the notification
Passive downward crossing of a threshold.
Notification by
A parent undertaking or a controlling person.
Persons subject to the notification requirement
Name
Address (for legal entities)
Stichting Administratiekantoor "Het
Parklaan 34, 3018 BC Rotterdam, The
Torentje"
Netherlands
Nextensa NV
Picardstraat 11 box 505, 1000 Brussels
Date of threshold crossing
14 June 2022
Threshold that is crossed (in %)
10%
Denominator
14,085,827
Notified details
A) Voting rights
Previous notification
After the transaction
# voting rights
# voting rights
% voting rights
Holders of voting
Attached
Apart from
Attached
Apart from
rights
to securities
securities
to securities
securities
Stichting
Administratiekantoor
0
0
0
"Het Torentje"
Nextensa NV
582,885
1,351,320
9.59 %
TOTAL
1,351,320
0
9.59 %
0.00 %
B) Assimilated
financial
After the transaction
instruments
# voting rights
Holders of assimilated
Type of financial
Expiration date
Exercise period
that can be
acquired when
% voting rights
Settlement
financial instruments
instrument
or date
exercising the
instrument
TOTAL
0
0.00 %
TOTAL (A & B)
# voting
% voting rights
rights
1,351,320
9.59 %
Chain of controlled companies through which the holding is effectively held
Chain of control above Nextensa NV
Nextensa NV is directly controlled by Ackermans & van Haaren NV, a company incorporated under Belgian law.
Chain of control above Ackermans & van Haaren NV
Ackermans & van Haaren NV is directly controlled byScaldis Invest NV, a company incorporated under Belgian law.
Scaldis Invest NV is directly controlled byBelfimas SA, a company incorporated under Belgian law.
Belfimas SA is directly controlled byCelfloor S.A., a company incorporated under Luxembourg law.
Celfloor S.A. is directly controlled byApodia International Holding B.V., a company incorporated under Dutch law.
Apodia International Holding B.V. is directly controlled byPalamount S.A., a company incorporated under Luxembourg law.
Palamount S.A. is directly controlled by "Het Torentje", a trust office ("Stichting Administratiekantoor") incorporated under Dutch law.
Stichting Administratiekantoor "Het Torentje" is the ultimate controlling shareholder.
In accordance with article 11, §1 of the Belgian Act of 2 May 2007 Stichting Administratiekantoor "Het Torentje" acts in its own name and for the account of the aforementioned companies.
Additional information
This notification relates to a passive downwards threshold crossing due to a capital increase within the framework of the authorized capital (adopted on 14 June 2022) by Retail Estates NV.
The Belgian public real estate investment trust ("BE-REIT") Retail Estates NV is a niche player specialised in making in out-of-town retail properties located on the periphery of residential areas or along main access roads to urban centres available to users. Retail Estates NV acquires such real estate from third parties or builds and commercialises retail buildings for its own account. The buildings have useful surfaces ranging between 500m² and 3,000m². A typic al retail building has an average surface of 1,000 m².
As of 31 March 2022, Retail Estates NV has 987 premises in its portfolio with a total retail area of 1,177,577m², across Belgium and the Netherlands. The occupancy rate of the portfolio was 97.83% on 31 March 2022, compared to 97.07% on 31 March 2021. The fair value of the consolidated real estate portfolio of Retail Estates NV as at 31 March 2022 is estimated at EUR 1,759.88 million by independent real estate experts.
Retail Estates NV is listed on the regulated markets of Euronext Brussels and Euronext Amsterdam and is registered as a public regulated real estate company ("RREC").
Ternat, 21 June 2022
Jan De Nys, CEO of Retail Estates nv
