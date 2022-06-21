Retail Estates : Announcement of a transparency notification

PRESS RELEASE Regulatory information Ternat, 21 June 202 A N N OU N C E M E N T OF A TR A N SP A RE N C Y N OT I F IC A T I ON ( Ar t i c l e 1 4 , f i r s t p a r a g r a p h o f t h e B e l g i a n Ac t o f 2 M a y 2 0 0 7 o n t h e d i s c l o s u r e o f s i g n i f i c a n t p a r t i c i p a t i o n s )

1. SUMMARY OF THE NOTIFICATION Pursuant to the Belgian Transparency Act, Retail Estates NV announces the receipt on 17 June 2022 of a transparency notification dated 17 June 2022. The notification has been sent by Stichting Administratiekantoor "Het Torentje" with registered office Parklaan 34, 3018 BC Rotterdam, The Netherlands, and announces that the voting rights attached to the Retail Estates shares held by Nextensa NV, with registered office Picardstraat 11 box 505, 1000 Brussels, have crossed below the threshold of 10% of the total voting rights on 14 June 2022. 2. CONTENT OF THE NOTIFICATION The notification dated 17 June 2022 contains the following information: Reason for the notification Passive downward crossing of a threshold. Notification by A parent undertaking or a controlling person. Persons subject to the notification requirement Name Address (for legal entities) Stichting Administratiekantoor "Het Parklaan 34, 3018 BC Rotterdam, The Torentje" Netherlands Nextensa NV Picardstraat 11 box 505, 1000 Brussels Date of threshold crossing 14 June 2022 Threshold that is crossed (in %) 10% Denominator 14,085,827

Notified details A) Voting rights Previous notification After the transaction # voting rights # voting rights % voting rights Holders of voting Attached Apart from Attached Apart from rights to securities securities to securities securities Stichting Administratiekantoor 0 0 0 "Het Torentje" Nextensa NV 582,885 1,351,320 9.59 % TOTAL 1,351,320 0 9.59 % 0.00 % B) Assimilated financial After the transaction instruments # voting rights Holders of assimilated Type of financial Expiration date Exercise period that can be acquired when % voting rights Settlement financial instruments instrument or date exercising the instrument TOTAL 0 0.00 % TOTAL (A & B) # voting % voting rights rights 1,351,320 9.59 % Chain of controlled companies through which the holding is effectively held Chain of control above Nextensa NV Nextensa NV is directly controlled by Ackermans & van Haaren NV , a company incorporated under Belgian law. Chain of control above Ackermans & van Haaren NV Ackermans & van Haaren NV is directly controlled by Scaldis Invest NV , a company incorporated under Belgian law. Scaldis Invest NV is directly controlled by Belfimas SA , a company incorporated under Belgian law. Belfimas SA is directly controlled by Celfloor S.A. , a company incorporated under Luxembourg law. Celfloor S.A. is directly controlled by Apodia International Holding B.V. , a company incorporated under Dutch law. Apodia International Holding B.V. is directly controlled by Palamount S.A. , a company incorporated under Luxembourg law. Palamount S.A. is directly controlled by " Het Torentje ", a trust office (" Stichting Administratiekantoor") incorporated under Dutch law. Stichting Administratiekantoor "Het Torentje" is the ultimate controlling shareholder. In accordance with article 11, §1 of the Belgian Act of 2 May 2007 Stichting Administratiekantoor "Het Torentje" acts in its own name and for the account of the aforementioned companies.

Additional information This notification relates to a passive downwards threshold crossing due to a capital increase within the framework of the authorized capital (adopted on 14 June 2022) by Retail Estates NV. The notification can be consulted on the website of Retail Estates NV via this link: https://www.retailestates.com/en/investors/the-share/shareholding-structure-and-notifications This press release can be consulted on the website of Retail Estates NV via this link: https://www.retailestates.com/en/press-publications/press-releases