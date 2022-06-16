Retail Estates : Convocation Annual General Shareholders' Meeting

Unofficial English translation - for information purposes only

If the Company receives any requests to add items to the agenda and/or proposals for resolution, it will publish, no later than Sunday 3 July 2022, (i) these proposals for resolution and (ii) a revised agenda and a revised power of attorney and voting form.

3. Admission requirements and exercise of voting rights

In order to be admitted to the General Meeting or to be represented at this meeting, the shareholders need to comply with articles 18 and 19 of the articles of association of the Company. In order to be admitted to the General Meeting, the shareholders need to demonstrate that they actually own the relevant shares in accordance with the following criteria.

Holders of non-convertible bonds issued by the Company before 1 June 2022 can attend the General Meeting with advisory vote. They have to comply with the same admission requirements as the shareholders.

A. Registration

The right to attend the General Meeting and to exercise the voting rights is only granted based on the account registration of the shares in the name of the shareholder, on the so-called Registration Date, as defined below, regardless of the number of shares that the shareholder holds on the date of the General Meeting:

by entry in the share register of the registered shares of the Company,

by entry in the accounts of a recognised account holder or a settlement institution.

Monday 4 July 2022 (24 hours Belgian time) is the registration deadline (the "Registration Date").

The registration procedure is as follows:

Holders of registered sharesonly need to register the number of shares with which they intend to attend the General Meeting in the Company's share register on the Registration Date. If holders of registered shares want to attend the General Meeting with less shares than registered in the Company's share register, they can communicate this in the confirmation referred to in item B below.

Holders of dematerialised sharesneed to present a certificate from an authorised account holder or settlement institution which confirms that on the Registration Date they owned the number of shares with which they want to attend the General Meeting.

Only individuals who are shareholders on the Registration Date have the right to attend and to vote at the General Meeting, regardless of the number of shares held by the shareholder on the day of the General Meeting.

Confirmation of participation

In addition, the Company must receive at the latest on Tuesday 12 July 2022 confirmation from the shareholders whose shares were registered on the aforementioned Registration Date that they wish to participate in the General Meeting.

These confirmations are to be provided to the Company in the following manner: