Retail Estates : Information shareholders' rights

INFORMATION ABOUT THE SHAREHOLDERS' RIGHTS REFERRED TO IN ARTICLES 7:130 AND 7:139

OF THE BELGIAN CODE OF COMPANIES AND ASSOCIATIONS ("CCA")

Following the convocation for an annual, special or extraordinary general meeting of Retail Estates NV (the "Company" or "Retail Estates"), the shareholders of Retail Estates are entitled, subject to compliance with certain conditions, to add new items to the agenda of the general meeting and to submit proposals for resolutions with regard to items included or to be included in the agenda. They are moreover entitled to ask questions before or during the general meeting, orally or in writing, to the directors and/or the statutory auditor with regard to their reports or other items included in the agenda of the general meeting.

Below you will find a description of the modalities under which the shareholders may exercise such rights, by referring to the applicable article in the Belgian Code of Companies and Associations (the "CCA"):

1 Amendment agenda - Article 7:130 CCA

One or more shareholders who jointly hold at least 3% of the share capital of Retail Estates may add items to the agenda of the general meeting and submit proposals for resolution with regard to items already included or to be included on the agenda (hereafter, the "Requests"). However, this right is not applicable if a second general meeting is convened (in accordance with article 7:128 §1, second paragraph CCA) due to the fact that the required attendance quorum was not achieved at the first general meeting. On the date a Request is made by the shareholders, they must prove that they hold the required share in the Company's capital (see section 1.1 above) by providing one of the following documents: a certificate of the registration of the relevant shares in the Company's share register; or

a certificate issued by the recognised account holder or the settlement institution setting out that the relevant number of dematerialised shares are entered in the accounts in their name. Shareholders must submit their Requests in writing . Such Requests must contain, if applicable, at least the following: the wording of the (new) items to be deliberated on and the related proposals for resolution; and/or

the wording of the alternative proposals for resolutions relating to items already on the agenda; and

a postal or e-mail address to which the Company is to send confirmation of receipt of such Requests.

