EPRA earnings are calculated as follows: net result excluding changes in the fair value of investment properties, excluding the result on the disposal of investment properties and excluding changes in the fair value of financial assets and liabilities.

T H E F A I R VA L U E OF T H E RE A L E S TA TE P OR T F OL I O T O TAL S € 1 , 8 9 5 . 2 2 M IL L I ON ON 3 0 JU N E 2 0 2 3 . TH E V A L U A T I ON S I N C RE A SE D SL IG H TL Y , A T C ON S T AN T P E R IM E T E R, C OM P A RE D TO TH E V AL U A T I ON S ON 3 1 M A RC H 2 0 2 3 .

E P R A E A RN I N G S 2 ( O F T H E G R OU P ) F O R T H E F IR S T Q U A R T E R O F TH E F I N AN C I AL Y E AR 2 0 2 3 - 2 0 2 4 IN C RE A SE D T O € 2 2 . 3 2 M I L L I O N C OM P A RE D T O € 1 8 . 5 9 M I L L I ON IN T H E P RE V I OU S F I N A N C I AL Y E A R . TH E E P R A P R OF I T P E R S H AR E IS € 1 . 5 8 .

1. REAL ESTATE ACTIVITIES DURING THE FIRST QUARTER 2023-2024

1.1 Rental income and occupancy rate3

Net rental income amounted to € 33.69 million in the first quarter of the financial year, an increase by 13.95% with respect to the comparable quarter in the 2022-2023 financial year. The increase can be explained by the new acquisitions of the past financial year (€ 1.38 million) on the one hand and by indexation on the other hand.

The occupancy rate of the entire portfolio was 98.04% on 30 June 2023, compared to 98.08% on 31 March 2023.

1.2 Fair value4 of the real estate portfolio

The fair value of the real estate portfolio (including non-current assets under construction), amounts to € 1,895.22 million on 30 June 2023.

Investments - retail parks

Retail Estates signed an agreement that will lead to the acquisition in early October 2023 of the retail park Alexandrium II Megastores in Rotterdam, which is part of the largest out-of-town retail area in the Randstad region. The structural connection between the home decoration mall Alexandrium, the regional Shopping Center Alexandrium (Alexandrium I - owned by Klépierre) and the retail park Alexandrium II Megastores creates a very complementary mix and a retail offer that is exceptional for the Netherlands, with a total of 200 retail units over a surface area of 110,000 m². All shops are open 7 days a week, and Alexandrium attracts 15 million visitors each year.

The retail park Alexandrium II Megastores represents 26,500 m² of large-scale retail area subdivided into 18 units with a large number of first-rank tenants like Mediamarkt, Decathlon, Pets Place, Sportsworld and Coolblue. It's one of the few out-of-town retail parks where the town planning regulations allow for large retail units that can also be used for general retail trade activities, e.g. clothing, shoes and sporting goods. The retail park is let entirely.

For more information, we refer to the press release of 16 June 2023. Divestments

No significant investments took place in the first quarter of 2023.

1.5 Events after the balance sheet date

The results of the interim optional dividend have led the shareholders of Retail Estates to opt to subscribe for new shares for about 35% of their dividend rights. The result of the subscription shows the shareholders' trust in the strategy adopted by the company within the context of a volatile stock market climate.

A total of 34.97% of the coupons no 31 were incorporated in exchange for new shares. As a result, 289,760 new shares were issued on 12 July 2023, for a total amount of € 16,895,905.60 (including the issue premium). These shares were admitted to trading on Euronext Brussels and Euronext Amsterdam on 12 July 2023 and have been immediately tradable from that date onward. They share in the results of the current financial year that started on 1 April 2023.