Retail Estates : Results of the ordinary general shareholders' meeting of 18 July 2022

RE SU LTS OF THE ORD IN ARY GEN ERAL SHAREHOLD ERS' MEETING OF 18

Retail Estates organised an ordinary general shareholders' meeting on Monday 18 July 2022.

Approval of the statutory accounts for the financial year closed on 31 March 2022 and allocation of the results

The general shareholders' meeting approved the statutory accounts of Retail Estates for the financial year closed on 31 March 2022, including the allocation of the results.

The gross dividend payable for the financial year 2021-2022, represented by coupon no. 30, is fixed at € 4.60 per share. After deduction of the 30% withholding tax, the net dividend for the financial year 2021-2022 amounts to € 3.22 per share.

Coupon no. 30 was already detached on 9 June 2022 after market closing, at the occasion of the capital increase of June 2022.

The dividend is payable as from 25 July 2022.

For the dematerialised shares, payment to the shareholders is made by the financial institutions where the shares are placed on a securities account. The company will pay the dividend for the registered shares to the shareholders by means of a bank transfer.

Appointment

The general meeting decided to appoint Mr. Dirk Vanderschrick, who was previously co-opted by the board of directors as a non-executive director to replace Mr. Christophe Demain, as a non- executive director of the company for a term ending after the annual general meeting in 2025. His mandate was approved by the FSMA.

The board of directors of Retail Estates is thus composed at present as follows:

Paul Borghgraef, chairman, non-executive director

non-executive director Jan De Nys, CEO, executive director

Kara De Smet, CFO, executive director

René Annaert, non-executive, independent director

non-executive, independent director Ann Gaeremynck, non-executive, independent director

non-executive, independent director Leen Van den Neste, non-executive, independent director

non-executive, independent director Victor Ragoen, non-executive director

non-executive director Michel Van Geyte, non-executive director

non-executive director Dirk Vanderschrik, non-executive director

Other agenda items

All the other agenda items were approved by the ordinary general meeting.

Minutes

The minutes of the general meeting are available on the website of Retail Estates.