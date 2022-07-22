Retail Opportunity Investments : 2022 ROIC ESG Report

MESSAGE FROM OUR CEO 3

We have witnessed growing awareness and attention on sound corporate governance practices, including but not limited to prioritizing our employees, our communities and our environment. At ROIC, we have always viewed these concerns as business critical, and our attention to ensuring their excellence has only grown as we have continued to expand our corporate governance efforts as an organization. In the last year, we have made great strides as a company to further improve our stewardship, and it is through that lens that we are extremely proud to share our third annual Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) Report.

As a company, ROIC prioritizes sustainable long-term growth and that commitment is strongly evidenced through the various achievements we have accomplished in the last year. Key 2021 highlights for ROIC's ESG program include:

Being awarded in 2021 and 2022 as a Green Lease Leader at the "Gold" level designation by the U.S. Department of Energy's Better Building's Alliance and the Institute for Market Transformation, recognizing our continued focus on tenant engagement and integrating sustainability into all aspects of our portfolio.

Participating in GRESB in 2021, reaffirming our commitment to performance and transparency with investors and broader ROIC stakeholders.

Refreshing our Board in 2021, adding 3 new independent and diverse Directors to our Board.

Continuing to incorporate ESG milestones in our executive compensation program, ensuring that ROIC management remains focused and driven to reach real ESG milestone achievements. This initiative further integrates ESG priorities into our company.

Instituting annual diversity and harassment training for all ROIC employees. As an equal opportunity employer, we strive to maintain a welcoming and inclusive workplace that embodies the core values of our organization and adopting this annual training mandates the accountability of all employees.

Conducting a fulsome climate scenario analysis to bolster our traditional risk assessments and further align our strategy with the Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosure (TCFD).

In the following pages we discuss in detail the achievements above and our priorities as we look ahead. ROIC is proud to be a leading ESG steward, and we are excited to further this commitment moving forward.

STUART TANZ