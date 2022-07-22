Retail Opportunity Investments : 2022 ROIC ESG Report

2 2022 ENVIRONMENTAL, SOCIAL AND GOVERNANCE REPORT
TABLE OF CONTENTS
MESSAGE FROM OUR CEO
3
ROIC OVERVIEW
4
Business Strategy
5
Key Figures
5
Properties
6
Portfolio Composition
6
Awards and Recognition
7
GOVERNANCE
8
Board Oversight of ESG
9
Board Composition
10
Stakeholder Engagement
13
ESG Plans and Policies
14
Cybersecurity
16
ENVIRONMENTAL
18
ROIC Environmental
Management System (EMS)
19
Sustainability Policies
and Priorities
21
Environmental Performance
and Targets
29
Approach to Climate Change
34
SOCIAL
38
Employees
39
Tenants and Communities
42
ABOUT THIS REPORT
44
AND INDICES
Sustainability Accounting
46
Standards Board (SASB)
Task Force on Climate-related
Financial Disclosures (TCFD)
49
Sustainable Development
Goals (SDGs)
53
Independent
Verification Statement
54
MESSAGE FROM OUR CEO
3
MESSAGE FROM OUR CEO
We have witnessed growing awareness and attention on sound corporate governance practices, including but not limited to prioritizing our employees, our communities and our environment. At ROIC, we have always viewed these concerns as business critical, and our attention to ensuring their excellence has only grown as we have continued to expand our corporate governance efforts as an organization. In the last year, we have made great strides as a company to further improve our stewardship, and it is through that lens that we are extremely proud to share our third annual Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) Report.
As a company, ROIC prioritizes sustainable long-term growth and that commitment is strongly evidenced through the various achievements we have accomplished in the last year. Key 2021 highlights for ROIC's ESG program include:
Being awarded in 2021 and 2022 as a Green Lease Leader at the "Gold" level designation by the U.S. Department of Energy's Better Building's Alliance and the Institute for Market Transformation, recognizing our continued focus on tenant engagement and integrating sustainability into all aspects of our portfolio.
Participating in GRESB in 2021, reaffirming our commitment to performance and transparency with investors and broader ROIC stakeholders.
Refreshing our Board in 2021, adding 3 new independent and diverse Directors to our Board.
Continuing to incorporate ESG milestones in our executive compensation program, ensuring that ROIC management remains focused and driven to reach real ESG milestone achievements. This initiative further integrates ESG priorities into our company.
Instituting annual diversity and harassment training for all ROIC employees. As an equal opportunity employer, we strive to maintain a welcoming and inclusive workplace that embodies the core values of our organization and adopting this annual training mandates the accountability of all employees.
Conducting a fulsome climate scenario analysis to bolster our traditional risk assessments and further align our strategy with the Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosure (TCFD).
In the following pages we discuss in detail the achievements above and our priorities as we look ahead. ROIC is proud to be a leading ESG steward, and we are excited to further this commitment moving forward.
STUART TANZ
Chief Executive Officer
Retail Opportunity Investments Corp.
ROIC
OVERVIEW
ROIC OVERVIEW
5
ROIC OVERVIEW
Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (ROIC) is a fully integrated, self- managed REIT. We specialize in the acquisition, ownership and management of necessity-based community and neighborhood shopping centers on the West Coast of the United States, anchored by national or regional supermarkets and drugstores. Our strategy targets properties located in densely populated, middle and upper income markets. As of December 31, 2021, ROIC's portfolio consisted of 90 properties totaling 10.2 million square feet of gross leasable area (GLA).
KEY FIGURES
AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2020
89 PROPERTIES
(88 retail properties, 1 office)
96.8% LEASED
Retail portfolio
66
Employees
1,904
Tenants
10.1
Million square feet of GLA
$3.2B
Gross asset value
27 YEARS
Of dedicated management focus of the West Coast, grocery anchored sector
AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2021
90 PROPERTIES
(89 retail properties, 1 office)
97.5% LEASED
Retail portfolio
68
Employees
1,970
Tenants
10.2
Million square feet of GLA
$3.3B
Gross asset value
28 YEARS
Of dedicated management focus of the West Coast, grocery anchored sector
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. published this content on 22 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 July 2022 17:13:01 UTC.