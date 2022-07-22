Log in
    ROIC   US76131N1019

RETAIL OPPORTUNITY INVESTMENTS CORP.

(ROIC)
  Report
date 2022-07-22
16.40 USD   -0.39%
Retail Opportunity Investments : 2022 ROIC ESG Report

07/22/2022 | 01:14pm EDT
ENVIRONMENTAL, SOCIAL AND GOVERNANCE

REPORT

2022

TABLE OF CONTENTS

MESSAGE FROM OUR CEO

3

ROIC OVERVIEW

4

Business Strategy

5

Key Figures

5

Properties

6

Portfolio Composition

6

Awards and Recognition

7

GOVERNANCE

8

Board Oversight of ESG

9

Board Composition

10

Stakeholder Engagement

13

ESG Plans and Policies

14

Cybersecurity

16

ENVIRONMENTAL

18

ROIC Environmental

Management System (EMS)

19

Sustainability Policies

and Priorities

21

Environmental Performance

and Targets

29

Approach to Climate Change

34

SOCIAL

38

Employees

39

Tenants and Communities

42

ABOUT THIS REPORT

44

AND INDICES

Sustainability Accounting

46

Standards Board (SASB)

Task Force on Climate-related

Financial Disclosures (TCFD)

49

Sustainable Development

Goals (SDGs)

53

Independent

Verification Statement

54

MESSAGE FROM OUR CEO

MESSAGE FROM OUR CEO

We have witnessed growing awareness and attention on sound corporate governance practices, including but not limited to prioritizing our employees, our communities and our environment. At ROIC, we have always viewed these concerns as business critical, and our attention to ensuring their excellence has only grown as we have continued to expand our corporate governance efforts as an organization. In the last year, we have made great strides as a company to further improve our stewardship, and it is through that lens that we are extremely proud to share our third annual Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) Report.

As a company, ROIC prioritizes sustainable long-term growth and that commitment is strongly evidenced through the various achievements we have accomplished in the last year. Key 2021 highlights for ROIC's ESG program include:

  • Being awarded in 2021 and 2022 as a Green Lease Leader at the "Gold" level designation by the U.S. Department of Energy's Better Building's Alliance and the Institute for Market Transformation, recognizing our continued focus on tenant engagement and integrating sustainability into all aspects of our portfolio.
  • Participating in GRESB in 2021, reaffirming our commitment to performance and transparency with investors and broader ROIC stakeholders.
  • Refreshing our Board in 2021, adding 3 new independent and diverse Directors to our Board.
  • Continuing to incorporate ESG milestones in our executive compensation program, ensuring that ROIC management remains focused and driven to reach real ESG milestone achievements. This initiative further integrates ESG priorities into our company.
  • Instituting annual diversity and harassment training for all ROIC employees. As an equal opportunity employer, we strive to maintain a welcoming and inclusive workplace that embodies the core values of our organization and adopting this annual training mandates the accountability of all employees.
  • Conducting a fulsome climate scenario analysis to bolster our traditional risk assessments and further align our strategy with the Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosure (TCFD).

In the following pages we discuss in detail the achievements above and our priorities as we look ahead. ROIC is proud to be a leading ESG steward, and we are excited to further this commitment moving forward.

STUART TANZ

Chief Executive Officer

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp.

ROIC

OVERVIEW

ROIC OVERVIEW

ROIC OVERVIEW

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (ROIC) is a fully integrated, self- managed REIT. We specialize in the acquisition, ownership and management of necessity-based community and neighborhood shopping centers on the West Coast of the United States, anchored by national or regional supermarkets and drugstores. Our strategy targets properties located in densely populated, middle and upper income markets. As of December 31, 2021, ROIC's portfolio consisted of 90 properties totaling 10.2 million square feet of gross leasable area (GLA).

KEY FIGURES

AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2020

89 PROPERTIES

(88 retail properties, 1 office)

96.8% LEASED

Retail portfolio

66

Employees

1,904

Tenants

10.1

Million square feet of GLA

$3.2B

Gross asset value

27 YEARS

Of dedicated management focus of the West Coast, grocery anchored sector

AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2021

90 PROPERTIES

(89 retail properties, 1 office)

97.5% LEASED

Retail portfolio

68

Employees

1,970

Tenants

10.2

Million square feet of GLA

$3.3B

Gross asset value

28 YEARS

Of dedicated management focus of the West Coast, grocery anchored sector

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. published this content on 22 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 July 2022 17:13:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
