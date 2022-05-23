Log in
    ROIC   US76131N1019

RETAIL OPPORTUNITY INVESTMENTS CORP.

(ROIC)
05/20 04:00:00 pm EDT
16.87 USD   -1.75%
08:31aRetail Opportunity Investments Corp. Awarded 2022 Green Lease Leader
GL
04/27RETAIL OPPORTUNITY INVESTMENTS CORP : Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
04/26RETAIL OPPORTUNITY INVESTMENTS : Management Change/Compensation - Form 8-K
PU
Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. Awarded 2022 Green Lease Leader

05/23/2022 | 08:31am EDT
SAN DIEGO, May 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC) announced today that it has been selected as a 2022 Green Lease Leader by the U.S. Department of Energy’s Better Buildings Alliance and the Institute for Market Transformation. Specifically, ROIC was awarded “Gold” level designation in recognition of its continued success in collaborating with tenants on energy efficiency, decarbonization, air quality and other environmental and social issues.

Stuart A. Tanz, President and Chief Executive Officer of Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. stated, “We are pleased to achieve this award for the second consecutive year and again be recognized as a leading environmental steward. Through our ongoing proactive engagement with tenants, and strategic operational initiatives, we continue to steadily enhance the environmental sustainability of our portfolio.”

ABOUT RETAIL OPPORTUNITY INVESTMENTS CORP.

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ: ROIC), is a fully-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely-populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast. As of March 31, 2022, ROIC owned 89 shopping centers encompassing approximately 10.2 million square feet. ROIC is the largest publicly-traded, grocery-anchored shopping center REIT focused exclusively on the West Coast. ROIC is a member of the S&P SmallCap 600 Index and has investment-grade corporate debt ratings from Moody's Investor Services, Standard & Poor’s, and Fitch Ratings, Inc. Additional information is available at: www.roireit.net.

When used herein, the words "believes," "anticipates," "projects," "should," "estimates," "expects," “guidance” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements with the meaning of that term in Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and in Section 21F of the Securities and Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Certain statements contained herein may constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results of ROIC to differ materially from future results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Information regarding such risks and factors is described in ROIC's filings with the SEC, including its most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, which is available at: www.roireit.net.

Contact:
Carol M. Merriman
ESG Initiatives
858-677-0900
cmerriman@roireit.net


Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 302 M - -
Net income 2022 42,0 M - -
Net Debt 2022 1 328 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 53,8x
Yield 2022 3,21%
Capitalization 2 095 M 2 095 M -
EV / Sales 2022 11,3x
EV / Sales 2023 10,9x
Nbr of Employees 68
Free-Float 97,3%
Managers and Directors
Stuart A. Tanz President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Michael B. Haines Chief Financial Officer, Secretary & Treasurer
Richard A. Baker Non-Executive Chairman
Richard K. Schoebel Chief Operating Officer
Lee S. Neibart Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
RETAIL OPPORTUNITY INVESTMENTS CORP.-13.93%2 095
SIMON PROPERTY GROUP, INC.-31.88%35 770
THE LINK REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST2.40%18 901
KIMCO REALTY CORPORATION-10.71%13 602
REGENCY CENTERS CORPORATION-16.05%10 904
NATIONAL RETAIL PROPERTIES, INC.-9.94%7 615