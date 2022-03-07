Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Retail Opportunity Investments Corp.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ROIC   US76131N1019

RETAIL OPPORTUNITY INVESTMENTS CORP.

(ROIC)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. Schedules First Quarter Earnings Release and Conference Call

03/07/2022 | 08:31am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

SAN DIEGO, March 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ: ROIC) will issue financial and operational results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2022, after the market closes on Monday, April 25, 2022. The Company will conduct a conference call and audio webcast on Tuesday, April 26, 2022, at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time / 6:00 a.m. Pacific Time.

To access the conference call, dial (877) 312-8783 (domestic), or (408) 940-3874 (international) at least ten minutes prior to the scheduled start of the call. When prompted, provide the Conference ID: 2148763. The live webcast will also be available in listen-only mode at http://www.roireit.net/.

The conference call will be recorded and available for replay beginning at 12:00 p.m. Eastern Time on April 26, 2022 and will be available until 12:00 p.m. Eastern Time on May 3, 2022. To access the conference call recording, dial (855) 859-2056 (domestic) or (404) 537-3406 (international) and use the Conference ID: 2148763. The conference call will also be archived at http://www.roireit.net/ for approximately 90 days.

ABOUT RETAIL OPPORTUNITY INVESTMENTS CORP.

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ: ROIC), is a fully-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely-populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast. As of December 31, 2021, ROIC owned 89 shopping centers encompassing approximately 10.2 million square feet. ROIC is the largest publicly-traded, grocery-anchored shopping center REIT focused exclusively on the West Coast. ROIC is a member of the S&P SmallCap 600 Index and has investment-grade corporate debt ratings from Moody's Investor Services, S&P Global Ratings and Fitch Ratings, Inc. Additional information is available at: www.roireit.net.

When used herein, the words "believes," "anticipates," "projects," "should," "estimates," "expects," "guidance" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements with the meaning of that term in Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and in Section 21F of the Securities and Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Certain statements contained herein may constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results of ROIC to differ materially from future results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Information regarding such risks and factors is described in ROIC's filings with the SEC, including its most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, which is available at: www.roireit.net.

Contact:
Ashley Rubino, Investor Relations
858-677-0900
arubino@roireit.net


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2022
All news about RETAIL OPPORTUNITY INVESTMENTS CORP.
08:31aRetail Opportunity Investments Corp. Schedules First Quarter Earnings Release and Confe..
GL
02/17RETAIL OPPORTUNITY INVESTMENTS CORP Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial ..
AQ
02/17TRANSCRIPT : Retail Opportunity Investments Corp., Q4 2021 Earnings Call, Feb 17, 2022
CI
02/16RETAIL OPPORTUNITY INVESTMENTS : Q4 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
02/16Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. Reports Earnings Results for the Fourth Quarter an..
CI
02/16Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. Reports 2021 Results
GL
02/16Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. Provides Earnings Guidance for Year 2022
CI
02/16Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. Declares Cash Dividend, Payable on April 8, 2022
CI
02/16Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. acquired Olympia West Center for $24.8 million.
CI
01/18Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. Announces Tax Reporting Information for 2021 Distr..
GL
More news
Analyst Recommendations on RETAIL OPPORTUNITY INVESTMENTS CORP.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 299 M - -
Net income 2022 39,7 M - -
Net Debt 2022 1 351 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 62,4x
Yield 2022 3,05%
Capitalization 2 264 M 2 264 M -
EV / Sales 2022 12,1x
EV / Sales 2023 11,6x
Nbr of Employees 68
Free-Float 97,4%
Chart RETAIL OPPORTUNITY INVESTMENTS CORP.
Duration : Period :
Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends RETAIL OPPORTUNITY INVESTMENTS CORP.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 11
Last Close Price 18,44 $
Average target price 20,55 $
Spread / Average Target 11,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Stuart A. Tanz President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Michael B. Haines Chief Financial Officer, Secretary & Treasurer
Richard A. Baker Non-Executive Chairman
Richard K. Schoebel Chief Operating Officer
Lee S. Neibart Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
RETAIL OPPORTUNITY INVESTMENTS CORP.-5.92%2 264
SIMON PROPERTY GROUP, INC-14.32%44 982
THE LINK REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST-11.07%16 487
KIMCO REALTY CORPORATION-3.73%14 635
REGENCY CENTERS CORPORATION-10.05%11 587
CAPITALAND INTEGRATED COMMERCIAL TRUST3.92%10 309