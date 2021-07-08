Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Retail Properties of America, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    RPAI   US76131V2025

RETAIL PROPERTIES OF AMERICA, INC.

(RPAI)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Retail Properties Of America : Announces The Amendment And Extension Of Its $850 Million Unsecured Revolving Line Of Credit

07/08/2021 | 04:16pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

OAK BROOK, Ill., July 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Retail Properties of America, Inc. (NYSE: RPAI) (the "Company") today announced the closing of the amendment and extension of its $850.0 million unsecured revolving line of credit (Unsecured Revolving Line of Credit).

This Unsecured Revolving Line of Credit amendment and extension:

  • Maintains the Company's existing borrowing capacity of $850.0 million;
  • Expands the available accordion feature, enabling the Company to increase borrowing capacity by up to $750.0 million to a total of $1.6 billion, subject to lender approval;
  • Maintains existing financial covenants as well as the 6.50% capitalization rate used to calculate certain financial covenants;
  • Incorporates a sustainability metric, based on targeted greenhouse gas emission reductions, which permits the Company to reduce the applicable grid-based spread by one basis point annually upon attainment;
  • Maintains existing leverage-based grid pricing;
  • Improves ratings-based grid pricing by 10-15 basis points from the previous ratings-based grid across various points on the investment grade ratings spectrum;
  • Extends the maturity date from April 22, 2022 to January 8, 2026; and
  • Includes retention of two six-month extension options, exercisable at the Company's sole election.

KeyBanc Capital Markets Inc., Wells Fargo Securities, LLC, Capital One, National Association, PNC Capital Markets LLC, Regions Capital Markets and TD Bank, N.A. served as co-lead arrangers, with KeyBank National Association serving as administrative agent and Wells Fargo Bank, National Association serving as syndication agent. Bank of America, N.A., The Bank of Nova Scotia, Citibank, N.A., and U.S. Bank National Association served as documentation agents.

ABOUT RPAI
Retail Properties of America, Inc. is a REIT that owns and operates high quality, strategically located open-air shopping centers, including properties with a mixed-use component. As of March 31, 2021, the Company owned 102 retail operating properties in the United States representing 19.9 million square feet. The Company is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol RPAI. Additional information about the Company is available at www.rpai.com.

CONTACT INFORMATION
Michael Gaiden
Senior Vice President – Finance
Retail Properties of America, Inc.       
(630) 634-4233

RPAI Logo

 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/retail-properties-of-america-inc-announces-the-amendment-and-extension-of-its-850-million-unsecured-revolving-line-of-credit-301328240.html

SOURCE Retail Properties of America, Inc.


© PRNewswire 2021
All news about RETAIL PROPERTIES OF AMERICA, INC.
04:16pRETAIL PROPERTIES OF AMERICA  : Announces The Amendment And Extension Of Its $85..
PR
06/24RETAIL PROPERTIES OF AMERICA, INC. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
06/07RETAIL PROPERTIES OF AMERICA  : RPAI Announces Development Plans At Carillon, It..
PR
06/01RETAIL PROPERTIES OF AMERICA, INC.  : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Securit..
AQ
06/01RETAIL PROPERTIES OF AMERICA, INC. T : 2021 Virtual Investor Conference
PR
05/27RETAIL PROPERTIES OF AMERICA, INC.  : Announces Second Quarter 2021 Dividend On ..
PR
05/19RETAIL PROPERTIES OF AMERICA  : To Report Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
PR
05/05RETAIL PROPERTIES OF AMERICA  : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIA..
AQ
05/04RETAIL PROPERTIES OF AMERICA  : Quarterly Supplemental Information - First Quart..
PU
05/04RETAIL PROPERTIES OF AMERICA : Q1 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
More news