Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Retail Properties of America, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    RPAI   US76131V2025

RETAIL PROPERTIES OF AMERICA, INC.

(RPAI)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Retail Properties of America : Creation of Direct Financial Obligation or an Obligation under an Off-Balance Sheet Arrangement of a Registrant (Form 8-K)

07/22/2021 | 05:28pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Creation of Direct Financial Obligation or an Obligation under an Off-Balance SheetArrangement of a Registrant

On July 19, 2021, Retail Properties of America, Inc. (the 'Company') entered into the Second Amendment (the 'Second Amendment') to its term loan agreement, dated as of July 17, 2019 (as amended by that certain First Amendment to such Term Loan Agreement dated as of May 4, 2020 and as may be further amended, restated, supplemented or otherwise modified from time to time, collectively, the 'Existing Loan Agreement'), governing a seven-year $150,000,000 unsecured term loan (the '7 Year Term Loan') and a five-year $120,000,000 unsecured term loan that are currently outstanding. The Second Amendment provides, among other things, (i) that borrowings under the 7 Year Term Loan bear interest at a rate per annum equal to London Interbank Offered Rate ('LIBOR'), adjusted based on applicable reserve percentages established by the Federal Reserve, or the alternate base rate, in each case, plus a margin of between 1.20% and 1.70% (compared to 1.50% to 2.20% under the Existing Loan Agreement) based on the Company's leverage ratio as calculated under the Existing Loan Agreement, or a margin of between 0.75% and 1.60% (compared to 1.35% to 2.25% under the Existing Loan Agreement) based on a pricing grid that is based on the Company's investment grade credit, respectively, and (ii) for the incorporation of a sustainability metric, based on targeted greenhouse gas emission reductions, which permits the Company to reduce the applicable grid-based spread by one (1) basis point annually upon attainment. The Company may elect to irrevocably convert to the investment grade credit rating pricing grid at any time as long as it maintains an investment grade credit rating. Interest on amounts outstanding under the 7 Year Term Loan is payable monthly. The five-year unsecured term loan matures on July 17, 2024 and the 7 Year Term Loan matures on July 17, 2026, consistent with the terms of the Existing Loan Agreement.

The Second Amendment was negotiated by the Company in the ordinary course of business prior to the Company's execution of the Agreement and Plan of Merger (the 'Merger Agreement') with Kite Realty Group Trust ('Kite') and KRG Oak, LLC, a wholly owned subsidiary of Kite, on July 18, 2021 and was permitted to be entered into pursuant to the terms of the Merger Agreement.

Disclaimer

Retail Properties of America Inc. published this content on 22 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 July 2021 21:27:16 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about RETAIL PROPERTIES OF AMERICA, INC.
05:28pRETAIL PROPERTIES OF AMERICA : Creation of Direct Financial Obligation or an Obl..
PU
05:22pRETAIL PROPERTIES OF AMERICA, INC. : Creation of a Direct Financial Obligation o..
AQ
08:02aINVESTIGATION : Halper Sadeh LLP Investigates CVA, RPAI, FVCB, PVAC; Shareholder..
PR
07/20RETAIL PROPERTIES INVESTOR ALERT BY : Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Adequ..
BU
07/19RETAIL PROPERTIES OF AMERICA, INC. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement,..
AQ
07/19SHAREHOLDER ALERT : WeissLaw LLP Investigates Retail Properties of America, Inc.
PR
07/19KITE REALTY TRUST : Retail Properties of America Merging to Create One of Bigges..
MT
07/19SHAREHOLDER ALERT : Ademi LLP Investigates Whether Retail Properties Of America,..
PR
07/19KITE REALTY TRUST : Group, Retail Properties of America to Pursue All-Stock Merg..
MT
07/19REFILE-UPDATE 1-Kite Realty, Retail Properties to merge in $7.5 bln deal
RE
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 456 M - -
Net income 2021 0,97 M - -
Net Debt 2021 1 659 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 6 656x
Yield 2021 2,49%
Capitalization 2 604 M 2 604 M -
EV / Sales 2021 9,34x
EV / Sales 2022 9,09x
Nbr of Employees 214
Free-Float 99,0%
Chart RETAIL PROPERTIES OF AMERICA, INC.
Duration : Period :
Retail Properties of America, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends RETAIL PROPERTIES OF AMERICA, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 12,18 $
Average target price 12,67 $
Spread / Average Target 4,00%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Steven P. Grimes Chief Executive Officer & Director
Shane C. Garrison President & Chief Operating Officer
Julie M. Swinehart Treasurer, Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Gerald M. Gorski Chairman
Colin Joynt Senior Vice President-Information Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
RETAIL PROPERTIES OF AMERICA, INC.42.29%2 490
SIMON PROPERTY GROUP, INC50.01%43 062
LINK REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST7.37%20 922
REGENCY CENTERS CORPORATION41.50%11 021
CAPITALAND INTEGRATED COMMERCIAL TRUST-2.78%10 083
KIMCO REALTY CORPORATION41.57%9 137