Retail Properties of America, Inc. : Announces Second Quarter 2021 Dividend On Common Stock

05/27/2021 | 04:16pm EDT
OAK BROOK, Ill., May 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Retail Properties of America, Inc. (NYSE:  RPAI) (the "Company") today announced that its board of directors declared a dividend for the Company's outstanding Class A common stock for the second quarter of 2021 of $0.075 per share, up from the $0.07 per share declared for the first quarter of 2021. The dividend of $0.075 per share will be paid on July 9, 2021, to Class A common stockholders of record on June 25, 2021.

ABOUT RPAI
Retail Properties of America, Inc. is a REIT that owns and operates high quality, strategically located open-air shopping centers, including properties with a mixed-use component. As of March 31, 2021, the Company owned 102 retail operating properties in the United States representing 19.9 million square feet. The Company is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol RPAI. Additional information about the Company is available at www.rpai.com.

CONTACT INFORMATION
Michael Gaiden
Senior Vice President – Finance
Retail Properties of America, Inc.       
(630) 634-4233

RPAI Logo

 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/retail-properties-of-america-inc-announces-second-quarter-2021-dividend-on-common-stock-301301230.html

SOURCE Retail Properties of America, Inc.


© PRNewswire 2021
