Retail Properties of America : RPAI Publishes Its First Annual Corporate Sustainability Report

10/28/2020 | 05:31pm EDT

OAK BROOK, Ill., Oct. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Retail Properties of America, Inc. (NYSE: RPAI) (the "Company") announced today that it has published its first annual Corporate Sustainability Report at RPAIesg.com, which provides additional disclosure related to the Company's environmental, social and governance (ESG) successes and ongoing efforts. RPAI remains committed to investing in and promoting successes supporting ESG initiatives in the commercial retail real estate industry, and has outlined the Company's progress in accordance with the Global Reporting Initiative (GRI) Core Content Index.

"RPAI has successfully completed and is in progress of executing significant ESG programs, and we are excited to highlight our accomplishments to date in our first Corporate Sustainability Report," stated Steve Grimes, chief executive officer. "We are extremely proud of our property-level environmental investments, and strong corporate governance platform, as well as the social commitments we have made in our communities and to our talented team of employees."

RPAI will continue to provide regular and timely updates on its sustainability initiatives at RPAIesg.com. Additional ESG highlights will be featured quarterly via the Company's quarterly earnings calls. The Company will host its third quarter 2020 conference call on Tuesday, November 3, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. (ET). A live webcast will be available online on the Company's website at www.rpai.com in the INVEST section. A replay of the webcast will be available on the Company's website for approximately 12 months.

ABOUT RPAI
Retail Properties of America, Inc. is a REIT that owns and operates high quality, strategically located open-air shopping centers, including properties with a mixed-use component. As of June 30, 2020, the Company owned 102 retail operating properties in the United States representing 20.0 million square feet. The Company is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol RPAI. Additional information about the Company is available at www.rpai.com.

RPAI MEDIA CONTACT
Tim O'Connell
VP, Corporate Communications
630.634.4294  |  TOConnell@rpai.com

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/rpai-publishes-its-first-annual-corporate-sustainability-report-301162135.html

SOURCE Retail Properties of America, Inc.

© PRNewswire 2020

