MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Retail Properties of America, Inc.    RPAI

RETAIL PROPERTIES OF AMERICA, INC.

(RPAI)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Retail Properties of America : Julie Swinehart Recognized by Globe St. / Real Estate Forum as One of the "Best Bosses" in 2021

04/06/2021 | 05:26pm EDT
MARCH/APRIL 2021

2021

JULIE M. SWINEHART

"Our greatest asset is our people." That is the mantra of Retail Properties of America Inc., an open-air shopping center REIT. As EVP, chief financial officer and treasurer at the firm, Julie M. Swinehart embodies that ideology. She is known among employees for her dedi- cation, unwavering integrity and for leading by example at all levels of the organization. For Swinehart, this not only includes strategic planning and driving business growth but also mentoring, coaching and supporting employees to achieve their goals and internal goals. "Julie Swinehart invests her time not only in

ensuring high quality output but also on the people and processes that serve as inputs to and hence the key determinants of these deliverables. This holistic investment requires extra time, extra energy and extra mental strength that I have never seen any professional so generously give to a team," says Mike Gaiden, VP of capital markets and investor relations. Of course, this strategy also supports business growth. At the end of 2020, the publicly-traded firm owned 102 retail operating properties in the US, totaling 20 million square feet.

Reprinted and modified with permission from the March/April 2021 edition of REAL ESTATE FORUM © 2021 ALM Media Properties, LLC. All rights reserved. Further duplication without permission

is prohibited. For information, contact 877-256-2472 or reprints@alm.com. # REF-04062021-489096

Disclaimer

Retail Properties of America Inc. published this content on 06 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 April 2021 21:25:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 440 M - -
Net income 2021 4,05 M - -
Net Debt 2021 1 624 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 336x
Yield 2021 2,81%
Capitalization 2 297 M 2 297 M -
EV / Sales 2021 8,92x
EV / Sales 2022 8,62x
Nbr of Employees 214
Free-Float 98,8%
Chart RETAIL PROPERTIES OF AMERICA, INC.
Duration : Period :
Retail Properties of America, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends RETAIL PROPERTIES OF AMERICA, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 7
Average target price 11,17 $
Last Close Price 10,73 $
Spread / Highest target 25,8%
Spread / Average Target 4,07%
Spread / Lowest Target -6,80%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Steven P. Grimes Chief Executive Officer & Director
Shane C. Garrison President & Chief Operating Officer
Julie M. Swinehart Treasurer, Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Gerald M. Gorski Chairman
Colin Joynt Senior Vice President-Information Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
RETAIL PROPERTIES OF AMERICA, INC.25.35%2 297
SIMON PROPERTY GROUP, INC34.91%37 758
LINK REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST-0.35%18 835
CAPITALAND INTEGRATED COMMERCIAL TRUST1.39%10 619
REGENCY CENTERS CORPORATION25.64%9 701
KIMCO REALTY CORPORATION26.92%8 257
