Retail Properties of America : Julie Swinehart Recognized by Globe St. / Real Estate Forum as One of the "Best Bosses" in 2021

"Our greatest asset is our people." That is the mantra of Retail Properties of America Inc., an open-air shopping center REIT. As EVP, chief financial officer and treasurer at the firm, Julie M. Swinehart embodies that ideology. She is known among employees for her dedi- cation, unwavering integrity and for leading by example at all levels of the organization. For Swinehart, this not only includes strategic planning and driving business growth but also mentoring, coaching and supporting employees to achieve their goals and internal goals. "Julie Swinehart invests her time not only in

ensuring high quality output but also on the people and processes that serve as inputs to and hence the key determinants of these deliverables. This holistic investment requires extra time, extra energy and extra mental strength that I have never seen any professional so generously give to a team," says Mike Gaiden, VP of capital markets and investor relations. Of course, this strategy also supports business growth. At the end of 2020, the publicly-traded firm owned 102 retail operating properties in the US, totaling 20 million square feet.

