Retail Properties of America : Quarterly Supplemental Information - First Quarter 2021

Signed leases at One Loudoun Downtown for 21 of Pad G's 99 multi-family rental units, branded Vyne, which formally opens later this spring; and

multi-family rental units, branded Vyne, which formally opens later this spring; and Signed a lease representing 74% of Pad G's 33,000 square feet of office space, branded One Endicott.

"Helped by an accelerating macroeconomic backdrop, our team delivered solid outperformance in the first quarter, with notable fundamental gains for the third consecutive quarter. Leasing activity continues to accelerate with Q1 volumes more than double prior-year levels, 21.3% spreads on new leases, and earlier-than-forecast leasing progress at our One Loudoun expansion," stated Steve Grimes, chief executive officer. "Given our momentum, we are increasing our full-year 2021 Operating FFO guidance."

INVESTMENT ACTIVITY

Expansions and Redevelopments

The Company continues to make progress on the execution of its active expansion and redevelopment projects and invested $15.4 million during the first quarter of 2021 primarily at Circle East, One Loudoun Downtown, The Shoppes at Quarterfield and Southlake Town Square, with the vast majority of this investment related to the One Loudoun Downtown Pads G & H expansion project.

Active Projects

One Loudoun Downtown

During the quarter, the Company and KETTLER, its joint venture partner for the multi-family component of the mixed-use expansion of Pads G & H at One Loudoun Downtown located in the Washington, D.C. metropolitan statistical area (MSA), signed leases for 21 of Pad G's 99 multi-family rental units, branded Vyne, which formally opens later this spring. The Company also signed a lease representing 74% of Pad G's 33,000 square feet of office space, branded One Endicott.

At Pad H, which includes 279 multi-family rental units, construction continues to progress, including in-unit installation of cabinet and tile as well as work on the main exterior courtyard in preparation for hardscape and pool installation.

The aggregate One Loudoun Downtown Pads G & H expansion project, which includes 378 multi-family rental units as well as 67,000 square feet of commercial gross leasable area, remains on track to stabilize in Q2 - Q3 2022.

Circle East

During the quarter, the Company signed Urban Outfitters for in-line space at its 80,000 square foot Circle East mixed-use project located in Towson, MD within the Baltimore MSA, bringing the project to 27% leased. Ethan Allen and Shake Shack, the two anchor tenants for the project, opened during the first quarter, and Madison Reed, an in-line tenant, opened subsequent to quarter end.

Other Projects

Construction continues at the single-tenant pad development at Southlake Town Square with targeted stabilization in Q1 - Q2 2021 as well as The Shoppes at Quarterfield reconfiguration with targeted stabilization in Q1 - Q2 2022, both of which are 100% leased.